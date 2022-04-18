‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Drops First Hilarious, Stylish Trailer

The first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder finally descended from the heavens Monday — and it didn’t disappoint.

Backed by the Guns N’ Roses’ classic, “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” the Marvel Studios preview is nearly two minutes long. It opens with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) getting back into amazing shape after the God of Thunder packed on a few pounds prior to Avengers: Endgame.

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe chapter will also feature the Guardians of the Galaxy. And, it is clear that Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) is not thrilled that Thor is hot once more.

The bright, stylish, fun trailer sets a tone for the film in true Taika Waititi form, who directed the popular Thor: Ragnarok and returned to the director’s chair for Love and Thunder.

The biggest moment in the trailer is the end when Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster is unveiled as Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8.

Watch the trailer below.