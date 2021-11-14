France’s ‘Titane,’ Iran’s ‘A Hero’ and Denmark’s ‘Flee’ Among Top Contenders for Best International Feature

This year’s lineup of global contenders includes films from two previous winners in the category, plus plenty of festival favorites vying for their spots on the category’s shortlist

ICELAND

Lamb

Noomi Rapace hand-delivered a live lamb during the shoot for this Nordic horror tale, a visually stunning debut from director Valdimar Jóhannsson that combines Scandinavian folklore traditions with out-there shock imagery in its story of a childless farming couple who make an unexpected discovery in their sheep barn.

FRANCE

Titane

Julia Ducournau’s surprise Cannes winner has been eliciting gasps since it premiered on the Croisette. A gender-binary-breaking erotic body horror, the film is a uniquely wild ride that follows a troubled showgirl (played by newcomer Agathe Rousselle) who has sex with cars, gets pregnant and goes on a murderous rampage. Having beaten out more traditional options like Céline Sciamma’s Petite Maman and Audrey Diwan’s Happening to get the French nod, Titane — should it make it to the final five — could be the most WTF Oscar contender in some time.

GERMANY

I’m Your Man

Maria Schrader’s sci-fi rom-com stars Dan Stevens as a German-speaking love robot designed to be the perfect partner for a no-nonsense scientist (played by German theater star Maren Eggert, who won the best actor honor in Berlin for her performance) assigned to assess the ethics of this new AI technology.

COLOMBIA

Memoria

Memoria, a Palme d’Or winner, is cinema purist Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s first feature shot outside his native Thailand, as well as his first film to star a globally recognizable Hollywood player. Tilda Swinton plays an expatriate Englishwoman drifting through Colombia while suffering from a mysterious psycho-sensory condition.

NORWAY

The Worst Person in the World

Joachim Trier’s female-focused take on the Woody Allen-style relationship drama is a star-maker for newcomer Renate Reinsve, who won best actress honors in Cannes for her radiant turn as Julie, a young woman bouncing between jobs and love affairs and struggling to find her place in the world.

DENMARK

Flee

Told in the animated documentary style made famous by 2009 Oscar nominee Waltz With Bashir, this is the incredible true story of “Amin,” who arrived as an unaccompanied minor in Denmark from Afghanistan. Ahead of the planned marriage to his longtime boyfriend, a secret from his past threatens to destroy the life he has built.

AUSTRIA

Great Freedom

It’s been 10 years since Michael Haneke’s Amour earned Austria its last — and only its second — Oscar, but Sebastian Meise’s tender-hearted LGBTQ prison drama could gather enough momentum following its bow in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard sidebar, where it won the jury prize. The film, just Meise’s second after his 2010 debut, Still Life, follows Franz Rogowski as Hans, a homosexual man in post-World War II Germany, where the notorious Paragraph 175 statute sees him repeatedly locked up for acting on his desires and charts his growing, decades-in-development romance with a cellmate.

ITALY

The Hand of God

Named after Diego Maradona’s infamous hand goal against England in the 1986 World Cup, Paulo Sorrentino’s most personal film to date could land Italy its 12th Oscar in the international category. Set in 1980s Naples — a city of lawlessness and sports obsession (Maradona would soon join the local team, becoming a godlike figure in the process) — this coming-of-age drama follows a fictionalized version of the filmmaker’s teenage self. Young lead Filippo Scotti has been marked as one to watch, likened to an Italian Timothée Chalamet.

FINLAND

Compartment Number 6

The second time could be the charm for director Juho Kuosmanen, whose 2016 feature debut, The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki, was Finland’s official Oscar contender but failed to secure a nomination. Kuosmanen’s sophomore effort comes fresh from Cannes, where the story — about two strangers trapped on a long train journey to the Arctic Circle — was a critical favorite and Grand Prix winner.

IRAN

A Hero

Asghar Farhadi, writer-director of Oscar foreign-language winners A Separation and The Salesman, is considered a frontrunner with this nuanced drama about a divorced father hustling to overcome his debts during a brief release from prison. The film stars Amir Jadidi and Mohsen Tanabandeh.

SOUTH KOREA

Escape From Mogadishu

Ryoo Seung-wan’s action drama, a box office hit in South Korea this year, is based on the true story of South and North Korean diplomats in Somalia who put aside their political differences and join forces to try to escape the country as civil war breaks out in the early 1990s.

JAPAN

Drive My Car

Rising Japanese art house star Ryusuke Hamaguchi took Cannes’ best screenplay prize with this heady adaptation of a Haruki Murakami short story about a stage actor-director (played by Hidetoshi Nishijima) coping with the sudden death of his enigmatic but unfaithful wife (Reika Kirishima).

TAIWAN

The Falls

Taiwan’s Chung Mong-hong is back in contention with this intimate drama about a mother and daughter’s unraveling relationship during the pandemic. The film features Chung’s signature rich-hued cinematography, and he also wrote and lensed the film, just as he did with last year’s Oscar long-listed stunner, A Sun.

