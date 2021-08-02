‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Trailer Unleashes Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson

Chaos reigns in the new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The film once again stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who has an alien symbiote living within him. Together, they are Venom. This time around Woody Harrelson also stars after the actor portrayed serial killer Cletus Kasady in the post-credits scene for the first Venom, released in 2018. The new movie will see Harrellson’s Kasady transform into Carnage, a villain known as Venom’s chief antagonist in the comics.

Andy Serkis directs Venom: Let There be Carnage. Columbia Pictures film (in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures) also stars Michelle Williams, Reid Scott and Naomie Harris as the comic book villain Shriek. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.

The original Venom, directed by Ruben Fleischer, was a surprise smash hit, earning $856 million globally. It is one of multiple movies set in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. Following its new Venom movie, Sony also has Jared Leto’s Morbius due out Jan. 28. The studio also has Aaron Taylor-Johnson attached to play Kraven the Hunter in a film hitting theaters in January 2023.

Venom​: Let There Be Carnage is due in theaters on Sept. 24.

An earlier version misstated the release date for Sony’s Morbius.