How an Online Frenzy Lit a Fuse Under Microbudget Slasher ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’

When a major studio film goes viral before its release, it can be something of a mixed blessing. Has it taken off online because it’s being widely ridiculed? Have hundreds of thousands of people across the world gone on social media to relentlessly mock the weird appearance of your anthropomorphic ring-loving blue hedgehog or pour scorn over your decision to hire Chris Pratt to voice your mustached, dungaree-wearing Italian plumber? All publicity may reportedly be good publicity, but any unexpected noise will almost certainly have the number-crunchers fearing a potential box office hiccup.

When a very low-budget independent film goes viral, however, it’s a different matter altogether, as the team behind slasher horror Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey can confirm.

The film — from monstrously prolific Brit horror banner Jagged Edge Productions and backed by microbudget genre stalwarts and American Film Market regulars ITN Films — made headlines when its existence came to light in the summer, largely for a childhood-bludgeoning story in which A.A. Milne’s beloved, cuddly bear and his sidekick Piglet go on a cannibalistic rampage through Hundred Acre Wood after being left to fend for themselves by Christopher Robin. Heartwarming Disney family fare, this is not (more on that later).

6 feet tall and brandishing a sledgehammer, Piglet isn’t quite the same timid sidekick as in A.A. Milne’s books Jagged Edge Productions

Although writer-director Rhys Frake-Waterfield (who runs Jagged Edge alongside Scott Jeffrey, a filmmaker behind scores of low-budget genre titles) had an inkling that a violent Winnie-the-Pooh reimagining might raise more than a few eyebrows — one of the chief reasons he chose to give the bear a sadistic twist (Pooh and Piglet are revealed to have literally eaten Eyeore alive prior to the events in the film) — he admits to being shocked by the response. Across a few days in late May, news of the film broke out of the usual horror blogosphere, found itself generating gasps on more mainstream news platforms (such as CNN and The Guardian) and soon began trending on social media.

“I recognized that the idea came with a bit of a punch, and that there would probably be a lot of people who might want to watch it, but [the response] was 100 times what I thought it was going to be,” he notes.

But the wild reaction hasn’t simply led to a very welcome spike in interest for a film that otherwise would probably have been little more than a late-night VOD curiosity amid thousands of other low-budget horrors. Going viral has dramatically turned Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey on its head, seen release plans torn up, the plot rejiggered and its filmmakers given more money to make it better.

“Once it blew up to the extent it did, it was like, ‘OK, let’s make try to make some further improvements, add some cooler bits in there and new scenes,'” says Frake-Waterfield, speaking from his room in a budget hotel chain somewhere in the British countryside late one night and with several days of additional filming left to go. And so, a feature that had originally been made on close to a shoestring (ITN titles are often around the $30,000 mark, although Frake-Waterfield says they were making this for “more than the usual”), suddenly became the most expensive he’d ever directed (but still probably not enough to cover the phone bills of your average studio tentpole).

Before it went viral, the Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey team had been aiming to get their film out on the usual digital platforms around October 2022. But the explosion of interest and its soaring popularity saw some “really good offers” come in from around the world, including plans to actually get it into cinemas in some countries. “So in order to do that, we’ve had to coordinate a release time,” says Frake-Waterfield. Fathom Events is putting it in U.S. theaters for one day (Feb. 15, 2023), while Altitude has it for the U.K., Cinemex for Mexico and Cineplex in Canada.

Most operators in the super-low-budget arena with heavy slates speak of the impact of having that very rare breakout, or, as ITN boss Stuart Alson explained to THR a few years ago, a movie that goes “crazy for whatever reason.” It’s these unexpected hits that keep finances — mostly reliant on minuscule profit margins — in the black, the production wheels turning and enthusiasm to find the next one going. In Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, Frake-Waterfield looks to have created exactly that sort of film.

With most horrors focusing on the standard array of scarers — ghosts, vampires, werewolves, etc. — the filmmaker says he and Jeffrey at Jagged Edge have always loved making genre titles that are “a little different” and can “really stand out.” Their back catalog is a kaleidoscopic gore-de-force of unlikely antagonists, with Jeffrey having produced an entire franchise based around an evil tooth fairy who rips out teeth, and other titles including The Curse of Humpty Dumpty and The Legend of Jack and Jill (bloody nursery rhyme adaptations that shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near children).

But it was only when Frake-Waterfield heard that Winnie-the-Pooh, or at least Milne’s 1926 original book about the honey-loving bear, had entered the public domain in January 2022 after passing 95 years since its original publication, that he saw the “opportunity to do something really fun and crazy.” He moved fast, penning a story in which Pooh and Piglet go feral and turn into homicidal maniacs after Christopher Robin abandons them for college, as their old friend later discovers when he returns to Hundred Acre Wood years later with his fiancé. As the trailer — released in September — shows, there are plenty of blood and guts spilled, giant sledgehammers swung and, naturally, at least one bikini-clad girl in a jacuzzi. It wasn’t long before Frake-Waterfield was in production alongside cinematographer Vince Knight, with the film’s 10-day shoot (before extra filming was planned) kicking off in April and wrapping in early May, just weeks before all hell broke loose online.

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield (center) alongside his stars Nikolai Leon and and Maria Taylor. Jagged Edge Productions

Although the filmmakers had free rein to use (and very much abuse) Milne’s work, they did have to be extra careful not to go anywhere near the very-much-still copyrighted Disney version of Winnie-the-Pooh, the first iteration of which came out in 1966. Pooh’s little red jacket, for example, was off limits (although technically he had been occasionally drawn with a shirt by the original illustrator E.H. Shepard, it was Disney that made this his famed solitary wardrobe item following its first short film Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree).

Frake-Waterfield actually says his tactic was to purposefully not watch any of Disney’s Winnie the Pooh screen outings until he had written his own version down, and only then having a look to see if any IP-encroaching, lawyer-stirring additions had “subconsciously” slipped into his script. They hadn’t (he thinks) and, as yet, there’s been no correspondence from Burbank. In fairness, anyone watching the trailer will see that it’s several horrifying worlds apart, most notably in that Blood and Honey’s Pooh isn’t a 3-foot teddy, but a 6-foot half-man-half-bear.

And, as Frake-Waterfield notes: “Their Pooh is eating honey, ours is running over people in cars.”

A Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey sequel had always been planned but, buoyed by the noise (which, the director admits, still includes almost daily messages telling him what a terrible person he is), the team has actually given their original plot a significant tweak to improve their options. Without wanting to give too much away, a fairly central character had been due for an early (and no doubt very graphic) demise, but is now, thanks to the additional shooting and a “really cool idea,” set to live to see another day.

“We’re still in the planning process,” says Frake-Waterfield, who suggests the sequel will likely go into production early next year for a late 2023/early 2024 release. But before then and with Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey as a successful blood-splattered litmus test, there are plans to monsterize yet more family favorites that are now available — copyright-free — to would-be abusers. Next up: J.M. Barrie’s forever-young flying boy in an upcoming film called Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, which Frake-Waterfield will also direct for Jagged Edge and ITN.

“That world’s got a lot of interesting elements we can have fun with,” he says. “All the characters are meant to be really innocent, and when you think of Tinker Bell, she’s this sweet, cute little fairy. But we’re going to make her heavily obese and recovering from drugs.”

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Nov. 4 daily issue at the American Film Market.