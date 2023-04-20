W. Kamau Bell Interviews Multiracial Kids in HBO’s ‘1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed’ Trailer (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
“It’s not being less of one culture, it’s having the opportunity to have a deeper connection to more cultures,” says one of the multiracial young people featured in the trailer for HBO’s upcoming documentary 1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed.
The film, directed and executive produced by W. Kamau Bell, sees the Emmy-winning host and comedian sitting down with a number of San Francisco Bay Area families. Through interviews with both interracial couples and their multiracial kids (ranging in age from 7 to 16), as well as experts in the field, Bell uncovers insights about the experience and identity formation of being young and multiracial today.
“As a father of three mixed daughters, directing this film was a deeply personal and profound journey of discovery,” said Bell, who was inspired to make the doc by his and his wife Melissa’s curiosity to better understand their own children. “I wanted to create something lyrical and playful in a way that we don’t normally associate with these conversations but is often the way they happen in my home. My hope is in sharing the stories of these dynamic young people, it will give audiences a window into their worlds and open the door for further dialogue around race, culture and identity. We all know that this entire country needs it.”
The documentary, produced in association with John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co., was produced by Kelly Rafferty. Joining Bell as exec producers are Geraldine L. Porras and Amy Schatz, Get Lifted’s Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius and HBO’s Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller and Sara Rodriguez.
1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed premieres May 2 on HBO and will also stream on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below.
