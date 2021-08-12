1091 Pictures Acquires Erin Elders’ Crime Drama ‘The Cleaner’ (Exclusive)

1091 Pictures has picked up the U.S. rights to Erin Elders’ crime drama The Cleaner.

The Throughline Films production stars King Orba, Shelley Long, Eden Brolin, Shiloh Fernandez, Luke Wilson and Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter. 1091 Pictures will make The Cleaner available to purchase or rent from Oct. 12.

“It’s the ultimate honor to partner with Throughline Films to release such an amazing film. The nuances of The Cleaner all lie within the dialogue, which showcases the ultimate craft of this legendary ensemble cast. It’s always surreal to watch a crime mystery that is relatable to all audiences,” Greg Maurice, director of content acquisition for 1091 Pictures, said in a statement.

The Cleaner portrays middle-aged house cleaner Buck Enderly taking on an eccentric new client, only to get roped into locating her estranged son, a disturbed young man that leads him to becoming an accomplice to a violent crime.

“I’m thrilled to be working with 1091 Pictures and so excited for audiences to see the work of this wonderful cast. Our goal with The Cleaner was to weave an interesting crime drama/mystery into the lives of an everyday working class community, and then explore how that mystery connects and affects them all,” says Elders in a statement.

Elders wrote The Cleaner along with King Orba. The film is produced by John W. Bosher, Chris Charles, Faust Checo and Kate Grady.

Executive producers are Ted Reilly, Kelly Aisthorpe Waller, John Waller, Hamzah Jamjoom, Carter and Wilson.

The distribution deal was negotiated by John W. Bosher and Chris Charles of Throughline Films and Greg Maurice for 1091 Pictures.