×
 
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Mira Nair, Geeta Malik, Minhal Baig Join 1497 Features Lab as Mentors (Exclusive)

The third edition of the filmmakers' retreat will be held in Malibu in October.

side-by-side smiling headshots of three Indian women: Mira Nair (black-rimmed glasses, shoulder-length dark hair, turquoise blouse and saffron blazer), Geeta Malik (dark hair just past shoulders, long dangly earrings, green silk flowered blouse), Minhal Baig (white-rimmed glasses, long dark hair just past shoulders, black sweater)
From left: Mira Nair, Geeta Malik, Minhal Baig Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Rachel Murray/Getty Images

1497, the nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting South Asian filmmakers, has enlisted Mira Nair, Geeta Malik (India Sweets and Spices)and Minhal Baig (Hala) as mentors for its third Features Lab. Baig is returning after having also served as a mentor for last year’s lab, held virtually and in-person in New York.

The 2023 edition will move cross-country to Malibu for the first time, taking place Oct. 18 through 23, wherein a newly structured format each of the three Lab participants will be given a dedicated pod of experts — a filmmaker, a producer, a representative and a Lab alum — to help them with script development and career guidance. In addition, they will receive (along with seven other finalists) the latest version of software from Final Draft, which is returning as Lab sponsor.

Related Stories

Edward James Olmos wears a buttoned black blazer over a black printed T-shirt and a cool straw fedora with a black band. Latasha Gillespie wears a long braid over one shoulder and a bright yellow blazer under a black silk shirt. The two are smiling side by side in front of a leafy green step-and-repeat.
Movies

Amazon Studios to Provide $50K Finishing Fund for Latino Independent Filmmakers (Exclusive)

Trans Film Center
Movies

Netflix, Transgender Film Center Launch Career Development Lab for Trans and Nonbinary Filmmakers (Exclusive)

1497 has assembled a team of industry figures descended from all eight officially recognized South Asian countries — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, The Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — to serve as mentors, Lab advisors and on the selection committee. They include Sharbari Z. Ahmed (Quantico), Mohammed Ali (Authentic), Labid Aziz (POC Studios), Arun Bhattarai (The Next Guardian), Pawo Choyning Dorji (A Yak in the Classroom), Nausheen Dadabhoy (An Act of Worship), Sanjit De Silva (Silvadollar Films), Karma Deki (Kushuthara: Pattern of Love), Chencho Dorji (Bardo: The Intermediate State), Ravee Farooq (Ingili), Mehreen Jabbar (Ramchand Pakistani), Sofian Khan (The Interpreters), Nikki Menon (Family Owned), Fawzia Mirza (Signature Move), Raj Raghavan (Creative Color), Kishori Rajan (Random Acts of Flyness), Swetha Regunathan (Forever Tonight), Kaushik Sampath (Grooming), Priya Satiani (Entertainment 360), Rabia Sultana (Sultana Films), Iesh Thapar (Alien Kulture), Zamarin Wahdat (Bambirak) and Nani Sahra Walker (Los Angeles Times).

Filmmakers from all South Asian backgrounds, experience levels and geographic regions are welcome to apply, although they must be eligible to be in the United States during the Lab. Applications for the 2023 Features Lab will be accepted from now through May 7 exclusively on Coverfly.

“We are excited to bring back this unique opportunity for emerging filmmakers to work with top-tier talent in the industry,” 1497 co-founders Adeel Ahmed, Kamran Khan and Lipica Shah said in a joint statement. “The Features Lab has evolved tremendously over the past two years. We’re now opening submissions globally. We want to continue empowering our community to write whatever stories speak to their creative souls, unbound by geographical borders, cultural content or anyone else’s expectations. We believe these artists can challenge gatekeepers in the American film and television industry and demonstrate the vibrancy, diversity and richness of our storytelling power.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad