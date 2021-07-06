Golden Trailer Awards: ‘Soul,’ ‘The Boys,’ ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ Among Nominees (Exclusive)

Trailers for Pixar’s Soul, Amazon’s comic-book series The Boys and the Sacha Baron Cohen starrer Borat Subsequent Moviefilm are among the nominees for the 21st annual Golden Trailer Awards, which honor the best in film and TV marketing.

Also nominated are Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Parasite, Marriage Story and other 2020 Oscar winners—including 1917, which earned a whopping 11 nods—as Evelyn Brady-Watters and Monica Brady, the pair of sisters who co-founded the awards show more than two decades ago, decided to forgo a 2020 ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic and instead combine two years’ worth of work into one show.

As a result, content that was created between April 2019 and April 2021 from studios, independent films and foreign films were eligible to enter the 21st annual awards.

While 1917 is a top nominee, a number of recent productions are also competing for multiple awards, such as Black Widow and A Quiet Place Part II, each of which scored four nominations.

“We’re absolutely amazed at the talent we’ve seen over the past couple years,” Brady-Watters said. “Especially with the turbulent times we’ve had, we’re honored to celebrate the incredible and entertaining work of our industry professionals, whose craft shines through and entertains us through good times and bad.”

The winning films and TV shows are selected by a jury of directors, producers, actors, writers, executives and advertising creatives. Among the 2019 judges were producer Richard Suckle (Wonder Woman), writer-director Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot, Homecoming), producer Anthony Bregman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), director Hugh Welchmann (Loving Vincent), advertising executive Thomas Benski, film industry veteran David Dinerstein and cinematographer Dion Beebe.

The 21st annual ceremony will take place at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville, Tennessee on Thursday, July 22. A stream of the hybrid event will become available at 7 p.m. PT.

The full list of nominees follows.

FEATURE FILM CATEGORIES

BEST ACTION

1917, Universal Pictures, Motive

Army of the Dead, “Aces”, Netflix, Wild Card

F9, “Path”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Nobody, “Return”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Spenser Confidential, “New Roommates”, Netflix, TRANSIT

Terminator: Dark Fate, “Talk”, Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group

The Old Guard, Netflix, Monster Creative LLC

BEST ANIMATION/FAMILY

Black Beauty, Disney+, ZEALOT

Cruella, “Bad Things / Evil”, Disney, Seismic Productions

Frozen 2, “Spirit/Adventure”, Walt Disney Studios, MOCEAN

Mulan, “True”, Walt Disney Studios, TRANSIT

Soul, “Live”, Walt Disney Studios/Pixar, Rogue Planet

Soul, “Chicken Soup”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

Wolfwalkers, “Hope”, Apple TV+, Trailer Park

BEST COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, “Epic Journey”, AMAZON STUDIOS, JAX

Chick Fight, “Fight Like A Girl”, Red Box Entertainment, Outpost Media

Free Guy, “Believe”, Disney, Wild Card

Free Guy, “Good Guy”, 20th Century Studios, AV Squad

Jo Jo Rabbit, ‘Imaginary’, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Palm Springs, “Loop”, Hulu, ZEALOT

Superintelligence, HBO Max, MOCEAN

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Assassins, “Perfect Crime”, Neon, ZEALOT

Athlete A, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studios

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, Netflix, BOND

In & Of Itself, “Transformed”, Hulu, GrandSon

The Biggest Little Farm, Parkland Entertainment, Editpool

The Painter and the Thief, NEON, JUMP CUT

The Year the Earth Changed, Amazon Studios, Motive

BEST DRAMA

1917, “Final Mission”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Harriet, “Free”, Focus, Wild Card

Just Mercy, “Stand Up”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Mob Scene

Nomadland Trailer, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Palmer Official Trailer, “Free”, Apple TV+, Mocean

Queen & Slim, “Revolution”, Universal, Wild Card

The Assistant, Bleecker Street, Jump Cut

BEST FANTASY ADVENTURE

Black Widow, “Control”, Disney / Marvel, MOCEAN

Jumanji: The Next Level, “Change”, Sony, Big Picture

Jungle Cruise, “Spirits”, Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad

Mulan – Trailer: True, Walt Disney Pictures, TRANSIT

Mulan Warrior Trailer, DISNEY, REVOLVE AGENCY

Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalker, “Together”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

Dune, “Vision”, Warner Bros., Wild Card

BEST HORROR

A Quiet Place: Part II, “Keep Listening”, Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group

Antlers, “Teaser”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Antlers, “Myth”, Searchlight Pictures, Buddha Jones

Candyman, “Dare”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

In The Earth, “Memories”, Neon, ZEALOT

IT Chapter 2, “It Ends”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

The Wretched, “Creepy As F”, Little Runway, Hungry Monster Entertainment

BEST INDEPENDENT TRAILER

Cut Throat City, “Witness”, Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative

JoJo Rabbit, “Teaser”, Searchlight Pictures, Motive

Parasite, “Plan”, Neon, ZEALOT

Princess of the Row, “Fairytale”, Gravitas Ventures, Van Maximilian Carlson

Promising Young Woman, “Girls Like That”, Focus Features, BOND

The Assistant, Bleecker Street, Jump Cut

Uncut Gems, “Bet on This”, A24, GrandSon

BEST MUSIC

Army of the Dead, “Aces”, Netflix, Wild Card

Bloody Hell, “Welcome”, The Horror Collective/Heart Sleeve Productions/Eclectik Vision, Heart Sleeve Creative

Hitman’s Wife’s BodyGuard, Lionsgate, Revolve Agency

Jo Jo Rabbit, ‘Imaginary’, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, “Attention”, Netflix, GrandSon

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, “Love Story”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero

Wolfwalkers, “Hope” Trailer, Apple TV+, Trailer Park

BEST THRILLER

1BR Trailer, “Welcome to the Neighborhood”, Dark Sky Films, Hungry Monster Entertainment

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, “Change”, Netflix, MOCEAN

Joker, “Open Mic”, WARNER BROS., JAX

The Courier, “Businessman”, Roadside Attractions, GrandSon

The Invisible Man, “Believe”, Universal Pictures, Creature Street

The Invisible Man, “Fear”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

The Woman in the Window, “Puzzle”, 20th Century Fox, Aspect Ratio

BEST VIDEO GAME TRAILER

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, “Cinematic World Premiere Trailer”, Ubisoft, Buddha Jones

Call of Duty: Cold War Reveal Trailer, Activision, gnet agency

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reveal Trailer, Activision, gnet agency

Cyberpunk 2077, — V, CD PROJEKT RED, CD PROJEKT RED

The Callisto Protocol, Striking Distance Studios, Plastic Wax

The Medium, Bloober Team S.A., House – Bloober Team S.A.

Watch Dogs: Legion Story Trailer, Ubisoft, Hammer Creative

GOLDEN FLEECE

Black Christmas,”Holiday”, Universal Pictures, Creature Street

Brahms: The Boy 2, “Broken”, STX, Heart Sleeve Creative

Capone, “Gangster”, Vertical Entertainment, Sequence Creative

Cats, “Moonlight”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Fatman, Saban Films, The Refinery

Ron Hopper’s Misfortune, Luis Bernadas, Luis Bernadas

The Turning, “New Kids”, Universal, AV Squad

MOST ORIGINAL TRAILER

6 Underground, “Whisper”, Netflix, Rogue Planet

6 Underground, “Travelogue”, Netflix, Monster

Antebellum, “Teaser”, Lionsgate, Motive

Cherry, “Memory”, Apple TV+, Rogue Planet

Nomadland, ‘Sonnet’, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Ready or Not, “Game”, Fox Searchlight, Av Squad

Uncut Gems, “Bet on This”, A24, GrandSon

BEST SUMMER 2021 BLOCKBUSTER TRAILER

Black Widow, “Home”, Marvel, Wild Card

Cruella, “Bad Things / Evil”, Disney, Seismic Productions

F9, “Path”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Lionsgate, Revolve Agency

The Suicide Squad, “No Problemo”, Warner Bros., BOND

The Suicide Squad, “Rebellion”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Mob Scene

Top Gun: Maverick, “Elite”, Paramount Pictures, MOCEAN

BEST TEASER

Antlers, “Escape”, Searchlight Pictures, Buddha Jones

Cruella, “Roar/Sorry”, Disney, Seismic Productions

Death on the Nile Teaser, 20th Century Studios, MOCEAN

Dune, “Test”, Warner Bros., Wild Card

JoJo Rabbit Teaser, Searchlight Pictures, Motive

The Batman, “Justice”, Warner Bros, Statement Advertising

Top Gun: Maverick, “Service”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad

NON-SHOW CATEGORIES

BEST TRAILER – NO MOVIE

2019 Movie Mashup, Clark Zhu

Coming Soon, Tiny Hero

Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 3, none, Clark Zhu

Our End: How The Apocalipse Could Be, No Studio, Freelancer

The Lost Blonde: The Veronica Lake Story, Little Dude Media Ltd, EditMSM Editing Ltd

TRASHIEST TRAILER

Bloody Hell, “Kill Them All”, The Horror Collective, Ashworth Entertainment/Heart Sleeve Creative/Eclectik Vision

The Boys Supercut, Amazon Studios, Ignition Creative

White Trash Ninja: Ninja Badass, “China Buffet”, Fat Eagle, Tiny Hero

Willy’s Wonderland, Screen Media, Silk Factory

Zola, “Facts”, A24, GrandSon

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Downton Abbey, “Theme”, Focus Features, GrandSon

Hearthstone: Saviors of Uldum, Blizzard Entertainment, Blizzard Entertainment

In The Heights, “Chance”, Warner Bros, Statement Advertising

Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalker, “Together”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

U-235, a team productions, a team productions

BEST INDEPENDENT TRAILER (FOR FILM BUDGET SHOT UNDER $1.5 MILLION)

Blow The Man Down, “Secrets”, PRIME VIDEO, Paradise Creative

Every Time I Die, “Who You Are”, Gravitas Ventures, Invisible Pictures

Inside Game, Raw Milk, Ammo Creative

Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Paper Tigers, Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative

BEST ROMANCE

I Still Believe, Lionsgate, Markus Wernig / Offramp Creative

Last Christmas, “Destiny”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Rebecca, NETFLIX, INTERMISSION FILM

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, “Love Story”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero

To All The Boys: Always and Forever, “Senior Year”, Netflix, Big Picture

THE DON LaFONTAINE AWARD FOR BEST VOICE OVER

6 Underground, Netflix, Monster

Little Monsters, “Shake it Off”, Neon/Hulu, ZEALOT

Made for Love Teaser, HBO Max, Mark Woollen & Associates

Marriage Story, ‘Charlie and Nicole’, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Green Knight, “Quest For Honor”, A24, GrandSon

BEST MOTION/TITLE GRAPHICS

1917, Universal Pictures, Motive

Judy & Punch Trailer, Picturehouse Entertainment, Zealot UK

Parasite, “Plan”, Neon, ZEALOT

The Batman: Justice Trailer Title Animation, Warner Bros., Devastudios, Inc.

The Invisible Man, Universal Pictures, Devastudios, Inc.

BEST SOUND EDITING

1917, Universal Pictures, Motive

Home Sweet Home, 20K MILES, Nurostar

Monster Hunter: Humanity, Screen Gems, Create Advertising Group

The Batman, “Justice”, Warner Bros, Statement Advertising

Welcome to the Blumhouse, “Twisted”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero

BEST FAITH-BASED TRAILER

A Week Away: A Musical, “Summer Camp”, Netlfix, Big Picture

Clouds, “Hope” Trailer, Disney +, Mark Woollen & Associates

Determined: The Story of Holocaust Survivor Avraham Perlmutter, Determined Film, LLC

I Still Believe, Lionsgate, Markus Wernig / Offramp Creative

The Two Popes, “Eternal”, Netflix, GrandSon

FOREIGN

BEST FOREIGN ACTION TRAILER

Major Grom: Plague Doctor, “Judgment or justice”, BUBBLE, Andrei Solodovnikov

SAS: Red Notice, Sky, Silk Factory

The Climbers, Shanghai Film Group, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Witch, Well Go USA, Red Circle, Inc.

V2. Escape from Hell, Sony Pictures, Bazelevs, Andrei Solodovnikov

BEST FOREIGN COMEDY TRAILER

Blinded By The Light, Entertainment One, Zealot UK

Extra Ordinary, Wildcard Distribution, Intermission Film

Rams, “Together”, Roadshow Films, Ignition Creative

The Farewell Trailer, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

This Town Trailer, New Zealand Film Commission, Zealot UK

BEST FOREIGN DOCUMENTARY TRAILER

Collective, Magnolia Pictures, Intermission Film

One Child Nation Trailer, Amazon Studios, Mark Woollen & Associates

Rising Phoenix, Netflix, Intermission Film

The Painter and the Thief, NEON, JUMP CUT

This is not a movie, National Film Board of Canada, KysO Creative

BEST FOREIGN DRAMA TRAILER

A Dog named Palma, “Letter”, Mars Media Entertainment, Andrei Solodovnikov

Night of the Kings, “Story”, Neon, ZEALOT

Official Secrets, “Courage”, Entertaiment One, Ignition Creative London

The Balkan Line, Upgrade Vision, On/Off Production

The Life Ahead, “Hope”, Netflix, ZEALOT

BEST FOREIGN HORROR TRAILER

Home Sweet Home, NUROSTAR

Red Dot, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Relic, “Unfamiliar”, IFC, ZEALOT

Saint Maud, Studiocanal, Intermission Film

Sea Fever, Gunpowder & Sky, Zealot UK

BEST FOREIGN INDEPENDENT TRAILER

Major Grom: Plague Doctor, “Judgment or justice”, BUBBLE, Andrei Solodovnikov

Parasite, NEON, Jump Cut

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Curzon, Silk Factory

The Guard, “No Way to Escape”, Invada Film, Alexander Kulabukhov, On/Off Production

Unknown Battle, “Brotherhood”, 3xmedia, Andrei Solodovnikov

BEST FOREIGN MUSIC TRAILER

Blinded By The Light, Entertainment One, Zealot UK

Home Sweet Home, 20K MILES, Nurostar

Major Grom: Plague Doctor, “Judgment or justice”, BUBBLE, Andrei Solodovnikov

Minha Fama de Mau, Downtown Filmes, Movietrailer

White Tiger, “Freedom”, Netflix, Buddha Jones

BEST FOREIGN THRILLER TRAILER

Official Secrets, “Courage”, Entertaiment One, Ignition Creative London

Possesor, “Ready”, Neon, ZEALOT

Text, Start, Start Studio

The Courier, SND Films, Zealot UK

The Dry, “Alibi”, Roadshow, Ignition

BEST FOREIGN TEASER

A dog named Palma, “Letter”, Mars Media Entertainment, Andrei Solodovnikov

Cancion Sin Nombre, LuxBox, Good Hands

Chernobyl, “Exclusion Zone,” TV3 Channel, TV3 Channel

Redemption Of A Rogue, Wildcard Distribution, Intermission Film

The Dry, “Truth”, Roadshow, Ignition

MOST ORIGINAL FOREIGN TRAILER

A Hidden Life, ‘Procknow’, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Deerskin, “Dream”, Greenwich Entertainment, ZEALOT

Isi & Ossi, Netflix Germany, Trailerhaus GmbH

Memories of a Murder, “Rain”, Neon, ZEALOT

True History of the Kelly Gang Trailer, The Solid State, The Solid State

TV SPOTS FOR FEATURE FILMS

BEST ACTION TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)

1917, “Time”, Universal Pictures, Motive

6 Underground, “One Shot”, Netflix, Monster Creative

Bad Boys for Life, “Mantra”, Sony, Wild Card

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, “Masterpiece”, Lionsgate, Create Advertising Group

Top Gun: Maverick, “End Super Bowl”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad

BEST ANIMATION / FAMILY TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)

Frozen II, “Chant”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

Minions: The Rise of Gru, “Get Ready”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Soul, “In It”, Walt Disney Studios, Ignition Creative

The Lion King, “Little Lion”, Disney, Buddha Jones

The Secret Life of Pets 2, “Panda”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

BEST COMEDY TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)

6 Underground, “One Shot”, Netflix, Monster Creative

Bad Education, “Race Car”, HBO, Motive

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, “Changed”, Prime Video, Motive

Jojo Rabbit, “Bedtime Stories”, Searchlight Pictures, Motive

JoJo Rabbit, “Unsinn”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

BEST DOCUMENTARY TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)

Chasing the Moon, “Countdown”, PBS, Mentality Creative

For Sama, PBS, DG Entertainment

Lost & Found, National Geographic, Ignition Creative

The Social Dilemma, “Checkmate”, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Time, “Family”, Amazon Studios, Mark Woollen & Associates

BEST DRAMA TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)

Cherry TV, “Questions”, Apple TV+, Wild Card

Ford v Ferrari, “Run Free”, Fox, Lindeman & Associates

Marriage Story, “Loving”, Netflix, Seismic Productions

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, “Weapon INTL”, Sony Pictures, AV Squad

The Courier, “Last Man”, Roadside Attractions, GrandSon

BEST FANTASY ADVENTURE TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Warner Bros, Create Advertising Group

Mulan, “Exhale”, Disney, Create Advertising Group

Mulan, “Oath”, Disney, REVOLVE AGENCY

Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalker, “Fate”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

Wonder Woman 1984, Echoes Review, Warner Bros, Create Advertising Group

BEST FOREIGN TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)

Il Divin Codino, Netflix, Zealot UK

Parasite, “No Plan”, Neon, ZEALOT

Rzhev, Stay Strong, Triix Media, Alexander Kulabukhov

The Right Kind of Movies, TNT4, TNT4

The Wild Goose Lake, Heli Chenguang International Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd, NUROSTAR

BEST GRAPHICS IN A TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)

1917, “Orders”, Universal Pictures, Motive

Cherry TV, “Life”, Apple TV+, Wild Card

JoJo Rabbit, “Unsinn”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Joker, “Mirror”, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates

Mank, “Call Me Mank”, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

BEST HORROR TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)

A Quiet Place Part II, “Breathe”, Paramount, Seismic Productions

A Quiet Place Part II, “Fate”, Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group

It Chapter 2, “Moments”, Warner Bros. Entertainment, TRANSIT

It Chapter 2, “Play”, Warner Bros., Aspect Ratio

The Grudge, “Home”, Sony Pictures, Buddha Jones

BEST INDEPENDENT TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)

Boogie, “History”, Focus, ZEALOT

JoJo Rabbit, “Unsinn”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

JoJo Rabbit, “What Is This”, Searchlight Pictures, Motive

Parasite, “Amazing”, Curzon, Silk Factory

The Outpost, Stampede Studios, Screen Media

BEST MUSIC TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, “Imagine”, TriStar Pictures, Create Advertising Group

Beastie Boys Story, “Astonishing”, Apple TV+, Ignition

Police Academy, TNT4, TNT4

Richard Jewell, “Grace”, Warner Bros. Pictures, TRANSIT

Uncut Gems, “Stranger”, A24, GrandSon

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)

127 HOURS, TNT4, TNT4

Black Christmas, “12 Days”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Downton Abbey, “Ceremony”, Focus Features, GrandSon

Downton Abbey, “Future”, Focus Features, Create Advertising Group

The Addams Family, “El Grito”, United Artists, Create Advertising Group

BEST ROMANCE TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)

Emma, “Gossip”, Focus Features, GrandSon

Summerland, “Love Story”, Lionsgate, Silk Factory

Sylvie’s Love, “Right Love, Wrong Time”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero

Sylvie’s Love, “Woman of Your Dreams”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero

The Sun is Also a Star, “Questions”, Warner Bros., Wild Card

BEST SOUND EDITING IN A TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)

127 HOURS, TNT4, TNT4

1917, “Time”, Universal Pictures, Motive

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, “Listen” :30, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Greyhound, “Fire”, Apple TV+, Wild Card

POLICE ACADEMY, TNT4, TNT4

BEST SUMMER BLOCKBUSTER TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)

Black Widow, “Choose”, Marvel, Wild Card

F9, “Risk Super Bowl” :30, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Greyhound, “Cinematic”, Apple TV+, Wild Card

Greyhound, “Fire”, Apple TV+, Wild Card

BEST THRILLER TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)

1917, “Trap”, Universal, Wild Card

A Quiet Place Part II, “Fate”, Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group

Queen & Slim, “No Going Back”, Universal, Wild Card

The Courier, “Last Man”, Roadside Attractions, GrandSon

The Invisible Man, “TV30 Believe”, Universal Pictures, TRANSIT

BEST VIDEO GAME TV SPOT

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Activision, gnet agency

Cyberpunk 2077, “Seize The Day”, CD Projekt Red, gnet agency

Final Fantasy VII Karen-O Accolades Spot, Square Enix, Hammer Creative

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn Entertainment, Dark Burn Creative

Total War: Three Kingdoms, “Liu Bei”, Creative Assembly, Creative Assembly

BEST VOICE OVER TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, “Changed”, Amazon Studios, Motive

Emma, “Delicious”, Focus Features, GrandSon

Honey Boy, “Blown Away”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero

GOLDEN FLEECE TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)

Brahms: The Boy 2, “Look”, STX Films, Heart Sleeve Creative

Cats, “Cattitude”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Cats, “Drumroll”, Universal Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Cats, “Lit! x Cats”, Universal, Viacom Velocity

Charlie’s Angels, “Ru’s Angels”, Lionsgate, Viacom Velocity

MOST ORIGINAL TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)

Jojo Rabbit, “Bedtime Stories”, Searchlight Pictures, Motive

Joker, “Mirror”, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates

Knives Out, “Knives Out Knives”, Lionsgate, Viacom Velocity

The Croods: A New Age, “Fashion Statement”, ESPN / Universal Pictures, Framework

The Right Kind of Movies, TNT4, TNT4

TRAILERS OR TV SPOTS FOR TV/STREAMING SERIES

BEST ACTION FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)

Narcos: Mexico S2, “Empire”, Netflix, MOCEAN

See, “US”, Apple TV+, Wild Card

The Boys Season 2, “Manhunt”, Amazon Prime Video, Buddha Jones

The Mandalorian Season 1, “Waiting”, Disney+, Buddha Jones

Vikings, “Legends”, Amazon, Wild Card

BEST ANIMATION/FAMILY FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)

Dota: Dragon’s Blood, “Power”, Netflix, AV Squad

Home Before Dark, “Family”, Apple TV+, Aspect

Home Before Dark, “Family”, Apple TV+, Lussier

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, “The Key”, Disney+, Buddha Jones

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, “Underdogs”, Disney+, ZEALOT

BEST COMEDY FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)

Fleabag Season 2, “Fleabag, Born Again”, Amazon Prime Video, MENTALiTY

Motherland, “Break Free”, Lionsgate, Tiny Hero

Shark Week, “Shark Scream”, Discovery, AV Squad

Silicon Valley Season 6 Trailer “Big”, HBO, Big Picture

Wayne, “Crazy”, Amazon Prime Video, The Refinery

BEST DOCUMENTARY/REALITY FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)

A Perfect Planet 60′ Trail, BBC Studios, BBC Studios

I’ll Be Gone In the Dark, HBO, JUMP CUT

Murder Among the Mormons, “Doubt”, Netflix, The Shop Creative Advertising, Inc.

The Vow, “Secrets”, HBO, JAX

Tiger, “Pressure”, HBO, ZEALOT

BEST DRAMA FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)

Mare of Easttown, “Begin”, HBO, Buddha Jones

Succession S2, “Follow”, HBO, Create Advertising Group

The Morning Show, “My Way”, Apple TV+, Lussier

The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio

Wu-Tang: An American Saga, “Legendary”, hulu, Wild Card

BEST FANTASY ADVENTURE FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)

His Dark Materials, “Comic-Con”, HBO, BOND

Man in the High Castle S4, “Worlds”, Amazon, ZEALOT

The Mandalorian, “The Way”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

The Nevers, HBO, Motive

Wandavision, “Believe”, Disney, Level Up AV

BEST FOREIGN TV SPOT/TRAILER/TEASER FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES

Dublin Murders, Starz, ZEALOT

Equinox, “Caller”, Netflix, Buddha Jones

Money Heist, “All In”, Netflix, BOND

Our Boys, “Investigation”, HBO, BOND

The Woods, Netflix, Zealot UK

BEST GRAPHICS FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, Netflix, ZEALOT

Paatal Lok, Title Announcement, Amazon Prime- India, Trigger Happy Entertainment Network

Sky Rojo, Netflix Creative Studio, Netflix Creative Studio

The Irregulars, “Map”, Netflix, Silk Factory

Truth Be Told, “Consequences”, Apple TV+, AV Squad

BEST HORROR/THRILLER FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)

Des, New Pictures, Zealot UK

Servant, “Nanny”, Apple TV+, Buddha Jones

The Murders at White House Farm, HBO Max,

The Purge Season 2, “Surviving the Purge”, USA, ZEALOT

You S2, “Creep”, Netflix, GrandSon

BEST MUSIC FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)

Cosmos, “Possible Worlds Series”, National Geographic, Motive

Man in the High Castle Season 4 Trailer, AMAZON PRIME VIDEO, ZEALOT | THE HIT HOUSE

The Crown Season 4, “Destiny”, NETFLIX, JAX

Vikings, “Legends”, Amazon, Wild Card

Wandavision Official Trailer, “Believe”, Disney, Level Up AV

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)

Central Park, “Park”, Apple TV+, Transit

Into the Dark, “My Valentine”, Hulu, Hulu

Little Voice, “Believe”, Apple TV+, mOcean

The Underground Railroad, ‘Heart’, Amazon Studios, Mark Woollen & Associates

Unsolved Mysteries Season 2, Netflix Creative Studio, Netflix Creative Studio

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)

FX on Hulu, “The Future”, FX Networks, Buddha Jones

Raised by Wolves, “Big Bad Wolf”, WarnerMedia Studios

The Boys Season 2, “Manhunt”, Amazon Prime Video, Buddha Jones

The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio

Watchmen, “Tick Tock”, HBO, BOND

BEST VOICE OVER FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)

Cosmos, “Possible Worlds”, National Geographic, Motive

Dave Chappelle Sticks & Stones, “TV Spot”, Netflix, Netflix In-House

Night On Earth, “New Light”, Netflix, Ignition Creative London

The Good, The Bad, The Hungry, “Wieners”, ESPN, The Shop

Tiny World, “Closer”, Apple TV+, Buddha Jones

MOST ORIGINAL TV SPOT/TRAILER/TEASER FOR A SERIES

Veronica Mars, “Mars Investigations Commercial”, Hulu, Hulu

WandaVision, “New Era”, Disney+, MOCEAN

Wandavision Official Trailer, “Believe”, Disney, Level Up AV

Westworld Season 3, “Incite”, HBO, Create Advertising Group

What We Do In The Shadows Season 2, “Lucky Brews”, FX, Big Picture

BEST PROMO FOR A OTO OR SPECIAL (I.E. OSCARS, CMAS, GLOBES, SUPERBOWL, VMA’S ET AL)

FX on Hulu, “The Ride”, FX Networks, Buddha Jones

PBS Short Film Festival 2020, PBS, Prevue Media, Post-Op Media

Peoples Choice Awards – Social Campaign, E!, gnet agency

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Official Trailer, HBO Max, Open Road

Time 100, “Top 100 of the Year”, ABC Entertainment Marketing,

BEST PROMO FOR A TV NETWORK

Disney+, “Look Beyond”, Disney+, Seismic Productions

FX HAS THE MOVIES:60 Promo, FX, Revolve Agency

FX on Hulu, “The Future”, FX Networks, Buddha Jones

HBO, “2020 Image”, HBO, Buddha Jones

MGM TV “Ascending”, MGM TV, Tiny Hero

DIGITAL / HOME ENT

BEST HOME ENT ACTION

Avengers: Endgame, “Announce Trailer”, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero

Avengers: Endgame, “Target Wall”, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero

Captain Marvel, “Bonus”, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Announce, “Tick Tock”, Lionsgate Home Entertainment, Aspect Ratio

Terminator Dark Fate, “Non Stop”, Paramount Home Entertainment, Aspect Ratio

BEST HOME ENT FAMILY / ANIMATION

Call of the Wild, “Announce Trailer”, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, Ammo Creative

Frozen 2 Announce Trailer, “Together”, Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Aspect Ratio

Ghost In The Shell, 25th Anniversary 4k Trailer, Lionsgate, Lionsgate

Soul, “Target Wall”, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero

Toy Story 4 Announce Trailer, “Favorite Friends”, Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Aspect Ratio

BEST HOME ENT COMEDY

Freaky, “Announce Trailer”, Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative

The King of Staten Island, “Announce Trailer Redband”, Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative

BEST HOME ENT DRAMA

Ford Versus Ferrari Awards :30, 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment, Aspect Ratio

Ford Versus Ferrari Target Wall, “More Of That”, 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment, Aspect Ratio

Requiem for a Dream, “4K Trailer”, Lionsgate, Ammo Creative

The Cotton Club Encore Trailer, “It’s Jazz”, Lionsgate, MOCEAN

The Limey, “Wicked”, Lionsgate, MOCEAN

BEST HOME ENT FANTASY ADVENTURE

Avengers: Endgame Announce Trailer, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero

Avengers: Endgame Target Wall, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Announce Trailer, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero

Max Cloud, Official Trailer, Well Go USA Entertainment, Dual Visions

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Target Wall, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero

BEST HOME ENT HORROR / THRILLER

Fear of Rain Trailer, Lionsgate, Ammo Creative

The Invisible Man, “Surprise Social Announce”, Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative

POSTERS

BEST ACTION POSTER

1917 Teaser Poster, Universal, Concept Arts

Tenet, IMAX Art, Warner Bros., Leroy & Rose

Without Remorse, “Payoff”, Amazon Studios, Concept Arts

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Key Art, HBO Max, Gravillis

BEST ANIMATION / FAMILY MOVIE POSTER

Klaus, Netflix, Concept Arts

The Secret Life of Pets 2, “Rooftop” One-Sheet, Universal, LA/Lindeman Associates

The Snoopy Show Hero Poster, Apple TV+, BLT

Wolfwalkers Poster, Apple TV+, Lindeman & Associates

BEST COMEDY POSTER

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Payoff, Lionsgate, Leroy & Rose

Borat Subsequent Movie Film, Maskini, Amazon Studios, Concept Arts

Greener Grass, IFC MIDNIGHT, Jump Cut

Jojo Rabbit, Cast Poster, Searchlight Pictures, Lindeman & Associates, Eclipse

BEST DOCUMENTARY POSTER

Class Action Park Key Art, HBO Max

One Child Nation, Prime Video, Gravillis

The Need To Grow, 4WT, Chargefield

The Painter and the Thief, NEON, JUMP CUT

BEST DRAMA POSTER

Blow the Man Down, Prime Video, Bond

Nomadland Theatrical Poster, Searchlight Pictures, Eclipse

The Little Things, Warner Bros., Leroy & Rose

The Report, “One Sheet”, Amazon, LA/Lindeman Associates

BEST FANTASY ADVENTURE POSTER

Chaos Walking, Lionsgate, Leroy & Rose

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker IMAX One-Sheet, Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Payoff One-Sheet, Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates

Vast of Night Poster, AMAZON STUDIOS, JUMP CUT

BEST FOREIGN POSTER

Avant Qu’on Explose, “Before We Explode”, Les Films Seville, Champ & Pepper

Bloodsuckers – A Marxist Vampire Comedy, AMBI MEDIA, Good Hands

Rising High Betonrausch Primary Keyart, Netflix, the white Rabbit

The Unlit Official poster, KW Film, Trace House

BEST HORROR POSTER

Antlers, Poster 2, Searchlight Pictures, Lindeman & Associates

BLUMHOUSE multi-title poster, Prime Video, LA

It: Chapter 2 Poster, Warner Bros. Studios, Concept Arts

The Gallows Act 2, Lionsgate, Truest.

BEST INDEPENDENT POSTER

Black Bear, “All Is On Allison”, Momentum Pictures, Champ & Pepper

Determined: The Story of Holocaust Survivor Avraham Perlmutter, Determined Film, LLC

Synchronic Theatrical Poster, Well Go USA Entertainment, The Refinery Creative

White Lie, “Faking”, Level Film, Champ & Pepper

BEST INTERNATIONAL POSTER

1917 International Poster, Black Tooth, N/A

BEST TEASER POSTER

Black Widow Teaser One-Sheet, Disney/Marvel, LA/Lindeman Associates

It: Chapter 2 Poster, Warner Brothers Studios, Concept Arts

Nomadland, License Plate Poster, Searchlight Pictures

The Report Teaser Poster, Prime Video, LA

BEST THRILLER POSTER

Antebellum, Lionsgate, Leroy & Rose

Official Poster, KW Film, Trace House

The Invisible Man Teaser One-Sheet, Universal, LA/Lindeman Associates

Vivarium UK & ROI Quad Poster, Wildcard Distribution, Intermission Film

BEST VIDEO GAME POSTER

Mortal Kombat 11, Poster, WB Games, Create Advertising Group

Wasteland 3 Key Art, Deep Silver + inXile, Hammer Creative

BEST WILDPOSTS

Amulet Campaign, Magnolia Pictures, The Refinery

The Secret Life of Pets 2, “Graffiti” Wildposts, Universal, LA/Lindeman Associates

The Trial of the Chicago 7, “Characters”, Netflix, Concept Arts

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Character Art, HBO Max, Gravillis

MOST ORIGINAL POSTER

Bloodsuckers – A Marxist Vampire Comedy, AMBI MEDIA, Good Hands

Borat Subsequent Movie Film, Maskini, Amazon Studios, Concept Arts

Synchronic, Key Art, Well Go USA Entertainment, The Refinery

The Devil All the Time, NETFLIX, JUMP CUT

BEST MOTION POSTER

Bloody Hell Motion Poster, “Psycho”, The Horror Collective, Heart Sleeve Creative / Matt Smith

Nomadland, Motion Poster, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Soul, “Virtual Jazz Show”, Disney Pixar, ZEALOT, Legion Creative Group and Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios

The Personal History of David Copperfield, Motion Poster, Searchlight Pictures, Concept

BEST ANIMATION/FAMILY POSTER FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES

Close Enough Key Art, HBO Max, Cold Open

Endlings Poster, Sinking Ship Entertainment, Chargefield

Here We Art Key Art, Apple TV+, BLT

Young Sheldon, “Chalkboard”, Warner Bros., WB Worldwide TV Marketing

BEST COMEDY POSTER FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES

Big Bang Theory, “Cosmic”, Warner Bros., WB Worldwide TV Marketing

Dave, FX, Leroy & Rose

Mythic Quest Pax Exclusive, “Gaming Deconstructed”, Apple TV+, Arsenal

Why Women Kill, CBS All Access, CBS All Access

BEST DOCUMENTARY/REALITY POSTER FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES

A Perfect Planet Hero Iconic, BBC Studios, BBC Studios

Dirty Money Season 2 key art, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio

Nightstalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, Netflix, Blood&Chocolate, Inc.

Pride, “Buttons” Poster, FX Networks, AV Squad

BEST DRAMA/ACTION POSTER FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES

Big Little Lies Season 2 Teaser, HBO, Cold Open

Brave New World, Peacock, Concept Arts

Doom Patrol S2 HBO Max Keyart, HBO Max, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing

See Key Art, Apple TV+, Art Machine

BEST HORROR/THRILLER POSTER FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES

American Horror Story 1984, “Dock” One-Sheet, FX, LA/Lindeman Associates

Books of Blood, Hulu, Concept Arts

Creepshow Poster, “Bleed”, Shudder, Heart Sleeve Creative

Swamp Thing, Silhouette, Warner Bros., WB Worldwide TV Marketing

BEST WILDPOSTS FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES

Mrs. America Wildposts, FX Networks, The Refinery

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wildposts, Disney +, LA/Lindeman Associates

Ted Lasso Ensemble Barricades, “Teamwork”, Apple TV+, Arsonal

The Twilight Zone S2 Episodic Posters, CBS All Access, CBS All Access

BEST BILLBOARD (FOR FEATURE FILM OR TV/STREAMING SERIES)

Beastie Boys Story, Out of Home, Hotel Figueroa, Apple TV+, LA

BLUMHOUSE Glow In The Dark Billboard, Prime Video, LA

Borat Subsequent Movie Film, Maskini Billboard, Amazon Studios, Concept Arts

The Snoopy Show Sunset Duals, Apple TV+, BLT

DIGITAL & INNOVATIVE ADVERTISING

MOST INNOVATIVE ADVERTISING FOR A FEATURE FILM

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Face Mask and Hand Sanitizing Station, Prime Video, Empire

Countdown – iHeart Radio Live Concert, Trailer App AirDrop, STX Films, Heart Sleeve Creative

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Cinemark, Warner Bros., FRAMEWORK

Greyhound, “By The Numbers” Digital Spot, Apple TV+, AV Squad

Mank, “Davies”, Netflix, GrandSon

BEST VIRAL CAMPAIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM

Addams Family Social/Digital Campaign, MGM/UA, REVOLVE AGENCY

Jojo Rabbit, Downfall Meme, Searchlight Pictures

Knives Out, “Knives Out Knives”, Lionsgate, Viacom Velocity

Knives Out, “Sweater”, Lionsgate, ZEALOT

Nomadland Profiles, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

BEST ACTION/THRILLER TRAILERBYTE FOR A FEATURE FILM

1917 Time Byte, Universal Pictures, Motive

Joker, “Power Run”, Warner Bros., Pool Party Creative

Mulan :06 Bumpers, DISNEY, REVOLVE AGENCY

Project Power, Netflix, ZEALOT

Tenet, Explosive Wait, Warner Bros., Trailer Park Group

BEST ANIMATION TRAILERBYTE FOR A FEATURE FILM

Addams Family Social/Digital Campaign, MGM/UA, REVOLVE AGENCY

Minions: The Rise of Gru, “Shades Dance”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Raya and the Last Dragon, “Dragon Magic Social”, Disney, Create Advertising London

Raya and The Last Dragon TrailerBytes, Walt Disney Studios, Outpost Media

Soul, “Virtual Jazz Show”, Disney Pixar, ZEALOT, Legion Creative Group and Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios

BEST COMEDY / DRAMA TRAILERBYTE FOR A FEATURE FILM

6 Underground, NOW PLAYING Digital, Netflix, Monster Creative

Bad Boys for Life, “Get Tickets”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, GrandSon

Jojo Rabbit, Fairy Tales with Shitler, Searchlight Pictures, Motive, Chen Liang

Jumanji: The Next Level, Street Fight, Sony, Ignition Creative

The Lighthouse, “Emoji” Digital, A24, AV Squad

BEST HORROR / THRILLER TRAILERBYTE FOR A FEATURE FILM

Come True, “Doorway”, IFC Midnight, www.stuartortiz.com

Freaky, Punchlines, Universal, Trailer Park Group

Ready or Not Social/Digital Campaign, Fox Searchlight Home Entertainment, REVOLVE AGENCY

The Grudge ASMR, Sony Pictures, ZEALOT

The Intruder, GIF/MEME “Cucumber Cats”, Screen Gems / Sony Pictures Entertainment, Heart Sleeve Creative

MOST INNOVATIVE ADVERTISING FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES

For Life, “ATTN: Isaac Wright, Jr.”, ABC Entertainment Marketing, ATTN:

Multi-Title, “Desire”, Apple TV+, AV Squad

See, “Vision”, Apple TV+, Wild Card

Star Trek: Picard Campaign, CBS All Access, CBS All Access

Watchmen, Squid Shelter with Tim Blake Nelson, HBO

BEST VIRAL CAMPAIGN FOR A TV / STREAMING SERIES

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 Campaign, Netflix, gnet agency

Watchmen Integrated AR Campaign, HBO

BEST ACTION / THRILLER TRAILERBYTE FOR A TV / STREAMING SERIES

ERRE Social/Digital Campaign, PANTAYA, REVOLVE AGENCY

La Casa de Papel S3 Resistencia Portraits, Netflix, Netflix In-House

The Boys Season 2, “Fucks”, Amazon Prime Video, Buddha Jones

The Boys Season 2, “Season 2 Date Announce”, Amazon Prime Video, Buddha Jones

BEST ANIMATION TRAILERBYTE FOR A TV / STREAMING SERIES

Kipo & The Age Of Wonderbeasts Season 1 TrailerBytes, Dreamworks TV Animation, Outpost Media

Scoob!, “Stay at Home”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

The Little Mermaid Live!, “Ursula Hero Poster”, ABC Entertainment Marketing, Mammoth Advertising

BEST COMEDY / DRAMA TRAILERBYTE FOR A TV / STREAMING SERIES

Big Sky, “Script to Screen”, ABC Entertainment Marketing, Curious and Co

I Hate Suzie, “Fuck on Repeat”, HBO Max, Trailer Park Group

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 Campaign, Netflix, gnet agency

The Crown, “Social ‘Rules'”, Netflix, Create Advertising London

Why Women Kill Roomba Tease, CBS All Access, CBS All Access

BEST HORROR / THRILLER TRAILERBYTE FOR A TV / STREAMING SERIES

Chernobyl, “Stream Full Series Now”, HBO

The Walking Dead, Look Within Negan, AMC, Ignition Creative

The Walking Dead, Six, AMC, Ignition Creative

Welcome to Blumhouse, “Evil Eye”, Amazon Prime, Trailer Park Group

Welcome to Blumhouse, “Multi-Title”, Amazon Prime, Trailer Park Group

BEST TITLE/CREDIT SEQUENCE FOR A FEATURE LENGTH FILM

Ghost of Tsushima End Credits, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hubie Halloween MOE Sequence For Film, Netflix, Happy Madison

Shazam!, Warner Bros., Aspect

Spiderman: Miles Morales Credits, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Super 30, Trigger Happy Entertainment Network, Trigger Happy Entertainment Network

BEST TITLE/CREDIT SEQUENCE FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES

Big Little Lies Season 2 Opening Title Sequence, HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates

Creepshow Title/Credit Sequence, “A Graphic World”, Shudder, Heart Sleeve Creative

Pacific Rim: The Black Main Title Sequence, Netflix, The Refinery

The Flight Attendant Main Title, HBO Max, Warner Bros Worldwide Television Marketing

The Most Dangerous Animal of All Main Title Sequence, FX Networks, Ignition Creative

BEST BTS/EPK FOR A FEATURE FILM (UNDER 2 MINUTES)

Ford V Ferrari, “Underdog”, 20th Century Studios, Big Picture

Minari, “A Family Tale”, A24, Seismic Productions

Ready Or Not, “Hide & Seek Tips”, Searchlight Pictures, Outpost Media

Soul, “Live Soulfully – Passions”, Disney Pixar, ZEALOT

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, Behind the Scenes, Prime Video, Tiny Hero

BEST BTS/EPK FOR A FEATURE FILM (OVER 2 MINUTES)

Crisis Featurette, City Lights Films, Zealot UK

Da 5 Bloods, “Emory Douglas x Da 5 Bloods”, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, “Fire Saga”, Netflix, Big Picture

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, “Chadwick Acting”, Netflix, GrandSon

Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalker, “Star Wars Culture” Featurette, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

BEST BTS/EPK FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (UNDER 2 MINUTES)

Chernobyl, “Behind the Curtain” (BTS Full Length), HBO

Home, “First Look”, Apple TV+, Create

On The Rocks, “Bill and Sofia”, Apple TV+, Mobscene

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, “Co-Workers”, Disney+, ZEALOT

Wu-Tang: An American Saga, BTS – Making the Music, Hulu, Hulu

BEST BTS/EPK FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (OVER 2 MINUTES)

Chernobyl, Aftermath (BTS), HBO

Home Before Dark, “Inside the Series” Featurette, Apple TV+, Apple Creative Content

See “Creating The World” Featurette, Apple TV+, Wild Card

The Luminaries, “Character – Eva Green” Snackable, Working Title Television, Random

The Morning Show, “Art Imitating Life” Featurette, Apple TV+, No Roads Productions

BEST RADIO/AUDIO SPOT (ALL GENRES)

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You Radio Spot, Apple TV+, Apple TV+

Honey Boy, “Review, Amazon Studios, Tiny Hero

Midnight Sky, “Repeat”, Netflix, GrandSon

Nomadland Radio30, “This Life”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Turning, “Nanny Wanted”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job