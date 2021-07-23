Golden Trailer Awards: ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’, ‘Black Widow’ Among Winners

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The 2021 Golden Trailer Awards honored the best in film and TV marketing Thursday night.
The ceremony, which was broadcast from the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) in Greenville, Tennessee, was hosted by comedian Leanne Morgan. Presenters included Nashville-based stand-up comic Josh Black, country pop artist Jesslee, and actor and comedian Neal Reddy from Netflix’s Queer Eye.
Trailers for Pixar’s Soul, Amazon’s comic-book series The Boys and the Sacha Baron Cohen starrer Borat Subsequent Moviefilm were among the nominees for the 21st annual Golden Trailer Awards. Also nominated were Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Parasite, Marriage Story and other 2020 Oscar winners—including 1917, which earned a whopping 11 nods—as Evelyn Brady-Watters and Monica Brady, the pair of sisters who co-founded the awards show more than two decades ago, decided to forgo a 2020 ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic and instead combine two years’ worth of work into one show.
Related Stories
As a result, content that was created between April 2019 and April 2021 from studios, independent films and foreign films were eligible to enter the 21st annual awards. Thursday’s show was also dedicated in appreciation of first responders, medical professionals and frontline workers.
GTA co-founder Brady said, “Congratulations to all of this years’ honorees and nominees, the talent we continue to see each year is unparalleled and we’re grateful for everyone who came out in support of the heroes in healthcare, food service, transportation, emergency services, and more who went to work (while we worked from home) and kept us all going.”
While 1917 was a top nominee, a number of recent productions were also competing for multiple awards, such as Black Widow and A Quiet Place Part II, each of which scored four nominations.
Among the night’s big winners included A Quiet Place: Part II which was honored with best of show and best horror. Universal’s trailer for 1917 won for best action, while Hulu’s Palm Springs won for best comedy. Marvel’s recent release Black Widow secured the win for best fantasy adventure. Other winners included Oscar-nominated films Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom for best music; Joker for best thriller and the Adam Sandler-starrer Uncut Gems for best independent trailer. F9 was honored with the best summer 2021 blockbuster trailer.
“We’re absolutely amazed at the talent we’ve seen over the past couple years,” Brady-Watters said. “Especially with the turbulent times we’ve had, we’re honored to celebrate the incredible and entertaining work of our industry professionals, whose craft shines through and entertains us through good times and bad.”
The winning films and TV shows are selected by a jury of directors, producers, actors, writers, executives and advertising creatives. Among the 2019 judges were producer Richard Suckle (Wonder Woman), writer-director Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot, Homecoming), producer Anthony Bregman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), director Hugh Welchmann (Loving Vincent), advertising executive Thomas Benski, film industry veteran David Dinerstein and cinematographer Dion Beebe.
The full list of winners announced during the ceremony follows.
FEATURE FILM CATEGORIES
BEST ACTION
1917, Universal Pictures, Motive (WINNER)
Army of the Dead, “Aces”, Netflix, Wild Card
F9, “Path”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Nobody, “Return”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Spenser Confidential, “New Roommates”, Netflix, TRANSIT
Terminator: Dark Fate, “Talk”, Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group
The Old Guard, Netflix, Monster Creative LLC
BEST ANIMATION/FAMILY
Soul, “Chicken Soup”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive (WINNER)
Black Beauty, Disney+, ZEALOT
Cruella, “Bad Things / Evil”, Disney, Seismic Productions
Frozen 2, “Spirit/Adventure”, Walt Disney Studios, MOCEAN
Mulan, “True”, Walt Disney Studios, TRANSIT
Soul, “Live”, Walt Disney Studios/Pixar, Rogue Planet
Wolfwalkers, “Hope”, Apple TV+, Trailer Park
BEST COMEDY
Palm Springs, “Loop”, Hulu, ZEALOT (WINNER)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, “Epic Journey”, AMAZON STUDIOS, JAX
Chick Fight, “Fight Like A Girl”, Red Box Entertainment, Outpost Media
Free Guy, “Believe”, Disney, Wild Card
Free Guy, “Good Guy”, 20th Century Studios, AV Squad
Jo Jo Rabbit, ‘Imaginary’, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Superintelligence, HBO Max, MOCEAN
BEST DOCUMENTARY
The Painter and the Thief, NEON, JUMP CUT (WINNER)
Assassins, “Perfect Crime”, Neon, ZEALOT
Athlete A, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studios
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, Netflix, BOND
In & Of Itself, “Transformed”, Hulu, GrandSon
The Biggest Little Farm, Parkland Entertainment, Editpool
The Year the Earth Changed, Amazon Studios, Motive
BEST DRAMA
Queen & Slim, “Revolution”, Universal, Wild Card (WINNER)
1917, “Final Mission”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Harriet, “Free”, Focus, Wild Card
Just Mercy, “Stand Up”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Mob Scene
Nomadland Trailer, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Palmer Official Trailer, “Free”, Apple TV+, Mocean
The Assistant, Bleecker Street, Jump Cut
BEST FANTASY ADVENTURE
Black Widow, “Control”, Disney / Marvel, MOCEAN (WINNER)
Jumanji: The Next Level, “Change”, Sony, Big Picture
Jungle Cruise, “Spirits”, Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad
Mulan – Trailer: True, Walt Disney Pictures, TRANSIT
Mulan Warrior Trailer, DISNEY, REVOLVE AGENCY
Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalker, “Together”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
Dune, “Vision”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
BEST HORROR
A Quiet Place: Part II, “Keep Listening”, Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group (WINNER)
Antlers, “Teaser”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Antlers, “Myth”, Searchlight Pictures, Buddha Jones
Candyman, “Dare”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
In The Earth, “Memories”, Neon, ZEALOT
IT Chapter 2, “It Ends”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
The Wretched, “Creepy As F”, Little Runway, Hungry Monster Entertainment
BEST INDEPENDENT TRAILER
Uncut Gems, “Bet on This”, A24, GrandSon (WINNER)
Cut Throat City, “Witness”, Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative
JoJo Rabbit, “Teaser”, Searchlight Pictures, Motive
Parasite, “Plan”, Neon, ZEALOT
Princess of the Row, “Fairytale”, Gravitas Ventures, Van Maximilian Carlson
Promising Young Woman, “Girls Like That”, Focus Features, BOND
The Assistant, Bleecker Street, Jump Cut
BEST MUSIC
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, “Attention”, Netflix, GrandSon (WINNER)
Army of the Dead, “Aces”, Netflix, Wild Card
Bloody Hell, “Welcome”, The Horror Collective/Heart Sleeve Productions/Eclectik Vision, Heart Sleeve Creative
Hitman’s Wife’s BodyGuard, Lionsgate, Revolve Agency
Jo Jo Rabbit, ‘Imaginary’, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, “Love Story”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero
Wolfwalkers, “Hope” Trailer, Apple TV+, Trailer Park
BEST THRILLER
Joker, “Open Mic”, WARNER BROS., JAX (WINNER)
1BR Trailer, “Welcome to the Neighborhood”, Dark Sky Films, Hungry Monster Entertainment
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, “Change”, Netflix, MOCEAN
The Courier, “Businessman”, Roadside Attractions, GrandSon
The Invisible Man, “Believe”, Universal Pictures, Creature Street
The Invisible Man, “Fear”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
The Woman in the Window, “Puzzle”, 20th Century Fox, Aspect Ratio
BEST VIDEO GAME TRAILER
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, “Cinematic World Premiere Trailer”, Ubisoft, Buddha Jones (WINNER)
Call of Duty: Cold War Reveal Trailer, Activision, gnet agency
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reveal Trailer, Activision, gnet agency
Cyberpunk 2077, — V, CD PROJEKT RED, CD PROJEKT RED
The Callisto Protocol, Striking Distance Studios, Plastic Wax
The Medium, Bloober Team S.A., House – Bloober Team S.A.
Watch Dogs: Legion Story Trailer, Ubisoft, Hammer Creative
GOLDEN FLEECE
Capone, “Gangster”, Vertical Entertainment, Sequence Creative (WINNER)
Black Christmas,”Holiday”, Universal Pictures, Creature Street
Brahms: The Boy 2, “Broken”, STX, Heart Sleeve Creative
Cats, “Moonlight”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Fatman, Saban Films, The Refinery
Ron Hopper’s Misfortune, Luis Bernadas, Luis Bernadas
The Turning, “New Kids”, Universal, AV Squad
MOST ORIGINAL TRAILER
Cherry, “Memory”, Apple TV+, Rogue Planet (WINNER)
6 Underground, “Whisper”, Netflix, Rogue Planet
6 Underground, “Travelogue”, Netflix, Monster
Antebellum, “Teaser”, Lionsgate, Motive
Nomadland, ‘Sonnet’, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Ready or Not, “Game”, Fox Searchlight, Av Squad
Uncut Gems, “Bet on This”, A24, GrandSon
BEST SUMMER 2021 BLOCKBUSTER TRAILER
F9, “Path”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad (WINNER)
Black Widow, “Home”, Marvel, Wild Card
Cruella, “Bad Things / Evil”, Disney, Seismic Productions
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Lionsgate, Revolve Agency
The Suicide Squad, “No Problemo”, Warner Bros., BOND
The Suicide Squad, “Rebellion”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Mob Scene
Top Gun: Maverick, “Elite”, Paramount Pictures, MOCEAN
BEST TEASER
JoJo Rabbit Teaser, Searchlight Pictures, Motive (WINNER)
Antlers, “Escape”, Searchlight Pictures, Buddha Jones
Cruella, “Roar/Sorry”, Disney, Seismic Productions
Death on the Nile Teaser, 20th Century Studios, MOCEAN
Dune, “Test”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
The Batman, “Justice”, Warner Bros, Statement Advertising
Top Gun: Maverick, “Service”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad
NON-SHOW CATEGORIES
BEST TRAILER – NO MOVIE
2019 Movie Mashup, Clark Zhu
Coming Soon, Tiny Hero
Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 3, none, Clark Zhu
Our End: How The Apocalipse Could Be, No Studio, Freelancer
The Lost Blonde: The Veronica Lake Story, Little Dude Media Ltd, EditMSM Editing Ltd
TRASHIEST TRAILER
Bloody Hell, “Kill Them All”, The Horror Collective, Ashworth Entertainment/Heart Sleeve Creative/Eclectik Vision
The Boys Supercut, Amazon Studios, Ignition Creative
White Trash Ninja: Ninja Badass, “China Buffet”, Fat Eagle, Tiny Hero
Willy’s Wonderland, Screen Media, Silk Factory
Zola, “Facts”, A24, GrandSon
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Downton Abbey, “Theme”, Focus Features, GrandSon
Hearthstone: Saviors of Uldum, Blizzard Entertainment, Blizzard Entertainment
In The Heights, “Chance”, Warner Bros, Statement Advertising
Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalker, “Together”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
U-235, a team productions, a team productions
BEST INDEPENDENT TRAILER (FOR FILM BUDGET SHOT UNDER $1.5 MILLION)
Blow The Man Down, “Secrets”, PRIME VIDEO, Paradise Creative
Every Time I Die, “Who You Are”, Gravitas Ventures, Invisible Pictures
Inside Game, Raw Milk, Ammo Creative
Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Paper Tigers, Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative
BEST ROMANCE
I Still Believe, Lionsgate, Markus Wernig / Offramp Creative
Last Christmas, “Destiny”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Rebecca, NETFLIX, INTERMISSION FILM
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, “Love Story”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero
To All The Boys: Always and Forever, “Senior Year”, Netflix, Big Picture
THE DON LaFONTAINE AWARD FOR BEST VOICE OVER
6 Underground, Netflix, Monster
Little Monsters, “Shake it Off”, Neon/Hulu, ZEALOT
Made for Love Teaser, HBO Max, Mark Woollen & Associates
Marriage Story, ‘Charlie and Nicole’, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Green Knight, “Quest For Honor”, A24, GrandSon
BEST MOTION/TITLE GRAPHICS
1917, Universal Pictures, Motive
Judy & Punch Trailer, Picturehouse Entertainment, Zealot UK
Parasite, “Plan”, Neon, ZEALOT
The Batman: Justice Trailer Title Animation, Warner Bros., Devastudios, Inc.
The Invisible Man, Universal Pictures, Devastudios, Inc.
BEST SOUND EDITING
1917, Universal Pictures, Motive
Home Sweet Home, 20K MILES, Nurostar
Monster Hunter: Humanity, Screen Gems, Create Advertising Group
The Batman, “Justice”, Warner Bros, Statement Advertising
Welcome to the Blumhouse, “Twisted”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero
BEST FAITH-BASED TRAILER
A Week Away: A Musical, “Summer Camp”, Netlfix, Big Picture
Clouds, “Hope” Trailer, Disney +, Mark Woollen & Associates
Determined: The Story of Holocaust Survivor Avraham Perlmutter, Determined Film, LLC
I Still Believe, Lionsgate, Markus Wernig / Offramp Creative
The Two Popes, “Eternal”, Netflix, GrandSon
FOREIGN
BEST FOREIGN ACTION TRAILER
Major Grom: Plague Doctor, “Judgment or justice”, BUBBLE, Andrei Solodovnikov
SAS: Red Notice, Sky, Silk Factory
The Climbers, Shanghai Film Group, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Witch, Well Go USA, Red Circle, Inc.
V2. Escape from Hell, Sony Pictures, Bazelevs, Andrei Solodovnikov
BEST FOREIGN COMEDY TRAILER
Blinded By The Light, Entertainment One, Zealot UK
Extra Ordinary, Wildcard Distribution, Intermission Film
Rams, “Together”, Roadshow Films, Ignition Creative
The Farewell Trailer, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
This Town Trailer, New Zealand Film Commission, Zealot UK
BEST FOREIGN DOCUMENTARY TRAILER
Collective, Magnolia Pictures, Intermission Film
One Child Nation Trailer, Amazon Studios, Mark Woollen & Associates
Rising Phoenix, Netflix, Intermission Film
The Painter and the Thief, NEON, JUMP CUT
This is not a movie, National Film Board of Canada, KysO Creative
BEST FOREIGN DRAMA TRAILER
A Dog named Palma, “Letter”, Mars Media Entertainment, Andrei Solodovnikov
Night of the Kings, “Story”, Neon, ZEALOT
Official Secrets, “Courage”, Entertaiment One, Ignition Creative London
The Balkan Line, Upgrade Vision, On/Off Production
The Life Ahead, “Hope”, Netflix, ZEALOT
BEST FOREIGN HORROR TRAILER
Home Sweet Home, NUROSTAR
Red Dot, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
Relic, “Unfamiliar”, IFC, ZEALOT
Saint Maud, Studiocanal, Intermission Film
Sea Fever, Gunpowder & Sky, Zealot UK
BEST FOREIGN INDEPENDENT TRAILER
Major Grom: Plague Doctor, “Judgment or justice”, BUBBLE, Andrei Solodovnikov
Parasite, NEON, Jump Cut
Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Curzon, Silk Factory
The Guard, “No Way to Escape”, Invada Film, Alexander Kulabukhov, On/Off Production
Unknown Battle, “Brotherhood”, 3xmedia, Andrei Solodovnikov
BEST FOREIGN MUSIC TRAILER
Blinded By The Light, Entertainment One, Zealot UK
Home Sweet Home, 20K MILES, Nurostar
Major Grom: Plague Doctor, “Judgment or justice”, BUBBLE, Andrei Solodovnikov
Minha Fama de Mau, Downtown Filmes, Movietrailer
White Tiger, “Freedom”, Netflix, Buddha Jones
BEST FOREIGN THRILLER TRAILER
Official Secrets, “Courage”, Entertaiment One, Ignition Creative London
Possesor, “Ready”, Neon, ZEALOT
Text, Start, Start Studio
The Courier, SND Films, Zealot UK
The Dry, “Alibi”, Roadshow, Ignition
BEST FOREIGN TEASER
A dog named Palma, “Letter”, Mars Media Entertainment, Andrei Solodovnikov
Cancion Sin Nombre, LuxBox, Good Hands
Chernobyl, “Exclusion Zone,” TV3 Channel, TV3 Channel
Redemption Of A Rogue, Wildcard Distribution, Intermission Film
The Dry, “Truth”, Roadshow, Ignition
MOST ORIGINAL FOREIGN TRAILER
A Hidden Life, ‘Procknow’, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Deerskin, “Dream”, Greenwich Entertainment, ZEALOT
Isi & Ossi, Netflix Germany, Trailerhaus GmbH
Memories of a Murder, “Rain”, Neon, ZEALOT
True History of the Kelly Gang Trailer, The Solid State, The Solid State
TV SPOTS FOR FEATURE FILMS
BEST ACTION TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)
1917, “Time”, Universal Pictures, Motive
6 Underground, “One Shot”, Netflix, Monster Creative
Bad Boys for Life, “Mantra”, Sony, Wild Card
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, “Masterpiece”, Lionsgate, Create Advertising Group
Top Gun: Maverick, “End Super Bowl”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad
BEST ANIMATION / FAMILY TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)
Frozen II, “Chant”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
Minions: The Rise of Gru, “Get Ready”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Soul, “In It”, Walt Disney Studios, Ignition Creative
The Lion King, “Little Lion”, Disney, Buddha Jones
The Secret Life of Pets 2, “Panda”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
BEST COMEDY TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)
6 Underground, “One Shot”, Netflix, Monster Creative
Bad Education, “Race Car”, HBO, Motive
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, “Changed”, Prime Video, Motive
Jojo Rabbit, “Bedtime Stories”, Searchlight Pictures, Motive
JoJo Rabbit, “Unsinn”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
BEST DOCUMENTARY TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)
Chasing the Moon, “Countdown”, PBS, Mentality Creative
For Sama, PBS, DG Entertainment
Lost & Found, National Geographic, Ignition Creative
The Social Dilemma, “Checkmate”, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
Time, “Family”, Amazon Studios, Mark Woollen & Associates
BEST DRAMA TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)
Cherry TV, “Questions”, Apple TV+, Wild Card
Ford v Ferrari, “Run Free”, Fox, Lindeman & Associates
Marriage Story, “Loving”, Netflix, Seismic Productions
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, “Weapon INTL”, Sony Pictures, AV Squad
The Courier, “Last Man”, Roadside Attractions, GrandSon
BEST FANTASY ADVENTURE TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Warner Bros, Create Advertising Group
Mulan, “Exhale”, Disney, Create Advertising Group
Mulan, “Oath”, Disney, REVOLVE AGENCY
Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalker, “Fate”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
Wonder Woman 1984, Echoes Review, Warner Bros, Create Advertising Group
BEST FOREIGN TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)
Il Divin Codino, Netflix, Zealot UK
Parasite, “No Plan”, Neon, ZEALOT
Rzhev, Stay Strong, Triix Media, Alexander Kulabukhov
The Right Kind of Movies, TNT4, TNT4
The Wild Goose Lake, Heli Chenguang International Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd, NUROSTAR
BEST GRAPHICS IN A TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)
1917, “Orders”, Universal Pictures, Motive
Cherry TV, “Life”, Apple TV+, Wild Card
JoJo Rabbit, “Unsinn”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Joker, “Mirror”, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates
Mank, “Call Me Mank”, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
BEST HORROR TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)
A Quiet Place Part II, “Breathe”, Paramount, Seismic Productions
A Quiet Place Part II, “Fate”, Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group
It Chapter 2, “Moments”, Warner Bros. Entertainment, TRANSIT
It Chapter 2, “Play”, Warner Bros., Aspect Ratio
The Grudge, “Home”, Sony Pictures, Buddha Jones
BEST INDEPENDENT TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)
Boogie, “History”, Focus, ZEALOT
JoJo Rabbit, “Unsinn”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
JoJo Rabbit, “What Is This”, Searchlight Pictures, Motive
Parasite, “Amazing”, Curzon, Silk Factory
The Outpost, Stampede Studios, Screen Media
BEST MUSIC TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, “Imagine”, TriStar Pictures, Create Advertising Group
Beastie Boys Story, “Astonishing”, Apple TV+, Ignition
Police Academy, TNT4, TNT4
Richard Jewell, “Grace”, Warner Bros. Pictures, TRANSIT
Uncut Gems, “Stranger”, A24, GrandSon
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)
127 HOURS, TNT4, TNT4
Black Christmas, “12 Days”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Downton Abbey, “Ceremony”, Focus Features, GrandSon
Downton Abbey, “Future”, Focus Features, Create Advertising Group
The Addams Family, “El Grito”, United Artists, Create Advertising Group
BEST ROMANCE TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)
Emma, “Gossip”, Focus Features, GrandSon
Summerland, “Love Story”, Lionsgate, Silk Factory
Sylvie’s Love, “Right Love, Wrong Time”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero
Sylvie’s Love, “Woman of Your Dreams”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero
The Sun is Also a Star, “Questions”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
BEST SOUND EDITING IN A TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)
127 HOURS, TNT4, TNT4
1917, “Time”, Universal Pictures, Motive
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, “Listen” :30, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Greyhound, “Fire”, Apple TV+, Wild Card
POLICE ACADEMY, TNT4, TNT4
BEST SUMMER BLOCKBUSTER TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)
Black Widow, “Choose”, Marvel, Wild Card
F9, “Risk Super Bowl” :30, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Greyhound, “Cinematic”, Apple TV+, Wild Card
Greyhound, “Fire”, Apple TV+, Wild Card
BEST THRILLER TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)
1917, “Trap”, Universal, Wild Card
A Quiet Place Part II, “Fate”, Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group
Queen & Slim, “No Going Back”, Universal, Wild Card
The Courier, “Last Man”, Roadside Attractions, GrandSon
The Invisible Man, “TV30 Believe”, Universal Pictures, TRANSIT
BEST VIDEO GAME TV SPOT
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Activision, gnet agency
Cyberpunk 2077, “Seize The Day”, CD Projekt Red, gnet agency
Final Fantasy VII Karen-O Accolades Spot, Square Enix, Hammer Creative
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn Entertainment, Dark Burn Creative
Total War: Three Kingdoms, “Liu Bei”, Creative Assembly, Creative Assembly
BEST VOICE OVER TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, “Changed”, Amazon Studios, Motive
Emma, “Delicious”, Focus Features, GrandSon
Honey Boy, “Blown Away”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero
GOLDEN FLEECE TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)
Brahms: The Boy 2, “Look”, STX Films, Heart Sleeve Creative
Cats, “Cattitude”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Cats, “Drumroll”, Universal Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Cats, “Lit! x Cats”, Universal, Viacom Velocity
Charlie’s Angels, “Ru’s Angels”, Lionsgate, Viacom Velocity
MOST ORIGINAL TV SPOT (FOR A FEATURE FILM)
Jojo Rabbit, “Bedtime Stories”, Searchlight Pictures, Motive
Joker, “Mirror”, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates
Knives Out, “Knives Out Knives”, Lionsgate, Viacom Velocity
The Croods: A New Age, “Fashion Statement”, ESPN / Universal Pictures, Framework
The Right Kind of Movies, TNT4, TNT4
TRAILERS OR TV SPOTS FOR TV/STREAMING SERIES
BEST ACTION FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)
Narcos: Mexico S2, “Empire”, Netflix, MOCEAN
See, “US”, Apple TV+, Wild Card
The Boys Season 2, “Manhunt”, Amazon Prime Video, Buddha Jones
The Mandalorian Season 1, “Waiting”, Disney+, Buddha Jones
Vikings, “Legends”, Amazon, Wild Card
BEST ANIMATION/FAMILY FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)
Dota: Dragon’s Blood, “Power”, Netflix, AV Squad
Home Before Dark, “Family”, Apple TV+, Aspect
Home Before Dark, “Family”, Apple TV+, Lussier
Star Wars: The Clone Wars, “The Key”, Disney+, Buddha Jones
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, “Underdogs”, Disney+, ZEALOT
BEST COMEDY FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)
Fleabag Season 2, “Fleabag, Born Again”, Amazon Prime Video, MENTALiTY
Motherland, “Break Free”, Lionsgate, Tiny Hero
Shark Week, “Shark Scream”, Discovery, AV Squad
Silicon Valley Season 6 Trailer “Big”, HBO, Big Picture
Wayne, “Crazy”, Amazon Prime Video, The Refinery
BEST DOCUMENTARY/REALITY FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)
A Perfect Planet 60′ Trail, BBC Studios, BBC Studios
I’ll Be Gone In the Dark, HBO, JUMP CUT
Murder Among the Mormons, “Doubt”, Netflix, The Shop Creative Advertising, Inc.
The Vow, “Secrets”, HBO, JAX
Tiger, “Pressure”, HBO, ZEALOT
BEST DRAMA FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)
Mare of Easttown, “Begin”, HBO, Buddha Jones
Succession S2, “Follow”, HBO, Create Advertising Group
The Morning Show, “My Way”, Apple TV+, Lussier
The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio
Wu-Tang: An American Saga, “Legendary”, hulu, Wild Card
BEST FANTASY ADVENTURE FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)
His Dark Materials, “Comic-Con”, HBO, BOND
Man in the High Castle S4, “Worlds”, Amazon, ZEALOT
The Mandalorian, “The Way”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
The Nevers, HBO, Motive
Wandavision, “Believe”, Disney, Level Up AV
BEST FOREIGN TV SPOT/TRAILER/TEASER FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES
Dublin Murders, Starz, ZEALOT
Equinox, “Caller”, Netflix, Buddha Jones
Money Heist, “All In”, Netflix, BOND
Our Boys, “Investigation”, HBO, BOND
The Woods, Netflix, Zealot UK
BEST GRAPHICS FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)
Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, Netflix, ZEALOT
Paatal Lok, Title Announcement, Amazon Prime- India, Trigger Happy Entertainment Network
Sky Rojo, Netflix Creative Studio, Netflix Creative Studio
The Irregulars, “Map”, Netflix, Silk Factory
Truth Be Told, “Consequences”, Apple TV+, AV Squad
BEST HORROR/THRILLER FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)
Des, New Pictures, Zealot UK
Servant, “Nanny”, Apple TV+, Buddha Jones
The Murders at White House Farm, HBO Max,
The Purge Season 2, “Surviving the Purge”, USA, ZEALOT
You S2, “Creep”, Netflix, GrandSon
BEST MUSIC FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)
Cosmos, “Possible Worlds Series”, National Geographic, Motive
Man in the High Castle Season 4 Trailer, AMAZON PRIME VIDEO, ZEALOT | THE HIT HOUSE
The Crown Season 4, “Destiny”, NETFLIX, JAX
Vikings, “Legends”, Amazon, Wild Card
Wandavision Official Trailer, “Believe”, Disney, Level Up AV
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)
Central Park, “Park”, Apple TV+, Transit
Into the Dark, “My Valentine”, Hulu, Hulu
Little Voice, “Believe”, Apple TV+, mOcean
The Underground Railroad, ‘Heart’, Amazon Studios, Mark Woollen & Associates
Unsolved Mysteries Season 2, Netflix Creative Studio, Netflix Creative Studio
BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)
FX on Hulu, “The Future”, FX Networks, Buddha Jones
Raised by Wolves, “Big Bad Wolf”, WarnerMedia Studios
The Boys Season 2, “Manhunt”, Amazon Prime Video, Buddha Jones
The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio
Watchmen, “Tick Tock”, HBO, BOND
BEST VOICE OVER FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (TRAILER/TEASER/TV SPOT)
Cosmos, “Possible Worlds”, National Geographic, Motive
Dave Chappelle Sticks & Stones, “TV Spot”, Netflix, Netflix In-House
Night On Earth, “New Light”, Netflix, Ignition Creative London
The Good, The Bad, The Hungry, “Wieners”, ESPN, The Shop
Tiny World, “Closer”, Apple TV+, Buddha Jones
MOST ORIGINAL TV SPOT/TRAILER/TEASER FOR A SERIES
Veronica Mars, “Mars Investigations Commercial”, Hulu, Hulu
WandaVision, “New Era”, Disney+, MOCEAN
Wandavision Official Trailer, “Believe”, Disney, Level Up AV
Westworld Season 3, “Incite”, HBO, Create Advertising Group
What We Do In The Shadows Season 2, “Lucky Brews”, FX, Big Picture
BEST PROMO FOR A OTO OR SPECIAL (I.E. OSCARS, CMAS, GLOBES, SUPERBOWL, VMA’S ET AL)
FX on Hulu, “The Ride”, FX Networks, Buddha Jones
PBS Short Film Festival 2020, PBS, Prevue Media, Post-Op Media
Peoples Choice Awards – Social Campaign, E!, gnet agency
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Official Trailer, HBO Max, Open Road
Time 100, “Top 100 of the Year”, ABC Entertainment Marketing,
BEST PROMO FOR A TV NETWORK
Disney+, “Look Beyond”, Disney+, Seismic Productions
FX HAS THE MOVIES:60 Promo, FX, Revolve Agency
FX on Hulu, “The Future”, FX Networks, Buddha Jones
HBO, “2020 Image”, HBO, Buddha Jones
MGM TV “Ascending”, MGM TV, Tiny Hero
DIGITAL / HOME ENT
BEST HOME ENT ACTION
Avengers: Endgame, “Announce Trailer”, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero
Avengers: Endgame, “Target Wall”, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero
Captain Marvel, “Bonus”, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Announce, “Tick Tock”, Lionsgate Home Entertainment, Aspect Ratio
Terminator Dark Fate, “Non Stop”, Paramount Home Entertainment, Aspect Ratio
BEST HOME ENT FAMILY / ANIMATION
Call of the Wild, “Announce Trailer”, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, Ammo Creative
Frozen 2 Announce Trailer, “Together”, Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Aspect Ratio
Ghost In The Shell, 25th Anniversary 4k Trailer, Lionsgate, Lionsgate
Soul, “Target Wall”, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero
Toy Story 4 Announce Trailer, “Favorite Friends”, Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Aspect Ratio
BEST HOME ENT COMEDY
Freaky, “Announce Trailer”, Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative
The King of Staten Island, “Announce Trailer Redband”, Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative
BEST HOME ENT DRAMA
Ford Versus Ferrari Awards :30, 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment, Aspect Ratio
Ford Versus Ferrari Target Wall, “More Of That”, 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment, Aspect Ratio
Requiem for a Dream, “4K Trailer”, Lionsgate, Ammo Creative
The Cotton Club Encore Trailer, “It’s Jazz”, Lionsgate, MOCEAN
The Limey, “Wicked”, Lionsgate, MOCEAN
BEST HOME ENT FANTASY ADVENTURE
Avengers: Endgame Announce Trailer, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero
Avengers: Endgame Target Wall, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Announce Trailer, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero
Max Cloud, Official Trailer, Well Go USA Entertainment, Dual Visions
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Target Wall, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero
BEST HOME ENT HORROR / THRILLER
Fear of Rain Trailer, Lionsgate, Ammo Creative
The Invisible Man, “Surprise Social Announce”, Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative
POSTERS
BEST ACTION POSTER
1917 Teaser Poster, Universal, Concept Arts
Tenet, IMAX Art, Warner Bros., Leroy & Rose
Without Remorse, “Payoff”, Amazon Studios, Concept Arts
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Key Art, HBO Max, Gravillis
BEST ANIMATION / FAMILY MOVIE POSTER
Klaus, Netflix, Concept Arts
The Secret Life of Pets 2, “Rooftop” One-Sheet, Universal, LA/Lindeman Associates
The Snoopy Show Hero Poster, Apple TV+, BLT
Wolfwalkers Poster, Apple TV+, Lindeman & Associates
BEST COMEDY POSTER
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Payoff, Lionsgate, Leroy & Rose
Borat Subsequent Movie Film, Maskini, Amazon Studios, Concept Arts
Greener Grass, IFC MIDNIGHT, Jump Cut
Jojo Rabbit, Cast Poster, Searchlight Pictures, Lindeman & Associates, Eclipse
BEST DOCUMENTARY POSTER
Class Action Park Key Art, HBO Max
One Child Nation, Prime Video, Gravillis
The Need To Grow, 4WT, Chargefield
The Painter and the Thief, NEON, JUMP CUT
BEST DRAMA POSTER
Blow the Man Down, Prime Video, Bond
Nomadland Theatrical Poster, Searchlight Pictures, Eclipse
The Little Things, Warner Bros., Leroy & Rose
The Report, “One Sheet”, Amazon, LA/Lindeman Associates
BEST FANTASY ADVENTURE POSTER
Chaos Walking, Lionsgate, Leroy & Rose
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker IMAX One-Sheet, Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Payoff One-Sheet, Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates
Vast of Night Poster, AMAZON STUDIOS, JUMP CUT
BEST FOREIGN POSTER
Avant Qu’on Explose, “Before We Explode”, Les Films Seville, Champ & Pepper
Bloodsuckers – A Marxist Vampire Comedy, AMBI MEDIA, Good Hands
Rising High Betonrausch Primary Keyart, Netflix, the white Rabbit
The Unlit Official poster, KW Film, Trace House
BEST HORROR POSTER
Antlers, Poster 2, Searchlight Pictures, Lindeman & Associates
BLUMHOUSE multi-title poster, Prime Video, LA
It: Chapter 2 Poster, Warner Bros. Studios, Concept Arts
The Gallows Act 2, Lionsgate, Truest.
BEST INDEPENDENT POSTER
Black Bear, “All Is On Allison”, Momentum Pictures, Champ & Pepper
Determined: The Story of Holocaust Survivor Avraham Perlmutter, Determined Film, LLC
Synchronic Theatrical Poster, Well Go USA Entertainment, The Refinery Creative
White Lie, “Faking”, Level Film, Champ & Pepper
BEST INTERNATIONAL POSTER
1917 International Poster, Black Tooth, N/A
BEST TEASER POSTER
Black Widow Teaser One-Sheet, Disney/Marvel, LA/Lindeman Associates
It: Chapter 2 Poster, Warner Brothers Studios, Concept Arts
Nomadland, License Plate Poster, Searchlight Pictures
The Report Teaser Poster, Prime Video, LA
BEST THRILLER POSTER
Antebellum, Lionsgate, Leroy & Rose
Official Poster, KW Film, Trace House
The Invisible Man Teaser One-Sheet, Universal, LA/Lindeman Associates
Vivarium UK & ROI Quad Poster, Wildcard Distribution, Intermission Film
BEST VIDEO GAME POSTER
Mortal Kombat 11, Poster, WB Games, Create Advertising Group
Wasteland 3 Key Art, Deep Silver + inXile, Hammer Creative
BEST WILDPOSTS
Amulet Campaign, Magnolia Pictures, The Refinery
The Secret Life of Pets 2, “Graffiti” Wildposts, Universal, LA/Lindeman Associates
The Trial of the Chicago 7, “Characters”, Netflix, Concept Arts
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Character Art, HBO Max, Gravillis
MOST ORIGINAL POSTER
Bloodsuckers – A Marxist Vampire Comedy, AMBI MEDIA, Good Hands
Borat Subsequent Movie Film, Maskini, Amazon Studios, Concept Arts
Synchronic, Key Art, Well Go USA Entertainment, The Refinery
The Devil All the Time, NETFLIX, JUMP CUT
BEST MOTION POSTER
Bloody Hell Motion Poster, “Psycho”, The Horror Collective, Heart Sleeve Creative / Matt Smith
Nomadland, Motion Poster, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Soul, “Virtual Jazz Show”, Disney Pixar, ZEALOT, Legion Creative Group and Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios
The Personal History of David Copperfield, Motion Poster, Searchlight Pictures, Concept
BEST ANIMATION/FAMILY POSTER FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES
Close Enough Key Art, HBO Max, Cold Open
Endlings Poster, Sinking Ship Entertainment, Chargefield
Here We Art Key Art, Apple TV+, BLT
Young Sheldon, “Chalkboard”, Warner Bros., WB Worldwide TV Marketing
BEST COMEDY POSTER FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES
Big Bang Theory, “Cosmic”, Warner Bros., WB Worldwide TV Marketing
Dave, FX, Leroy & Rose
Mythic Quest Pax Exclusive, “Gaming Deconstructed”, Apple TV+, Arsenal
Why Women Kill, CBS All Access, CBS All Access
BEST DOCUMENTARY/REALITY POSTER FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES
A Perfect Planet Hero Iconic, BBC Studios, BBC Studios
Dirty Money Season 2 key art, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio
Nightstalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, Netflix, Blood&Chocolate, Inc.
Pride, “Buttons” Poster, FX Networks, AV Squad
BEST DRAMA/ACTION POSTER FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES
Big Little Lies Season 2 Teaser, HBO, Cold Open
Brave New World, Peacock, Concept Arts
Doom Patrol S2 HBO Max Keyart, HBO Max, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing
See Key Art, Apple TV+, Art Machine
BEST HORROR/THRILLER POSTER FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES
American Horror Story 1984, “Dock” One-Sheet, FX, LA/Lindeman Associates
Books of Blood, Hulu, Concept Arts
Creepshow Poster, “Bleed”, Shudder, Heart Sleeve Creative
Swamp Thing, Silhouette, Warner Bros., WB Worldwide TV Marketing
BEST WILDPOSTS FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES
Mrs. America Wildposts, FX Networks, The Refinery
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wildposts, Disney +, LA/Lindeman Associates
Ted Lasso Ensemble Barricades, “Teamwork”, Apple TV+, Arsonal
The Twilight Zone S2 Episodic Posters, CBS All Access, CBS All Access
BEST BILLBOARD (FOR FEATURE FILM OR TV/STREAMING SERIES)
Beastie Boys Story, Out of Home, Hotel Figueroa, Apple TV+, LA
BLUMHOUSE Glow In The Dark Billboard, Prime Video, LA
Borat Subsequent Movie Film, Maskini Billboard, Amazon Studios, Concept Arts
The Snoopy Show Sunset Duals, Apple TV+, BLT
DIGITAL & INNOVATIVE ADVERTISING
MOST INNOVATIVE ADVERTISING FOR A FEATURE FILM
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Face Mask and Hand Sanitizing Station, Prime Video, Empire
Countdown – iHeart Radio Live Concert, Trailer App AirDrop, STX Films, Heart Sleeve Creative
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Cinemark, Warner Bros., FRAMEWORK
Greyhound, “By The Numbers” Digital Spot, Apple TV+, AV Squad
Mank, “Davies”, Netflix, GrandSon
BEST VIRAL CAMPAIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM
Addams Family Social/Digital Campaign, MGM/UA, REVOLVE AGENCY
Jojo Rabbit, Downfall Meme, Searchlight Pictures
Knives Out, “Knives Out Knives”, Lionsgate, Viacom Velocity
Knives Out, “Sweater”, Lionsgate, ZEALOT
Nomadland Profiles, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
BEST ACTION/THRILLER TRAILERBYTE FOR A FEATURE FILM
1917 Time Byte, Universal Pictures, Motive
Joker, “Power Run”, Warner Bros., Pool Party Creative
Mulan :06 Bumpers, DISNEY, REVOLVE AGENCY
Project Power, Netflix, ZEALOT
Tenet, Explosive Wait, Warner Bros., Trailer Park Group
BEST ANIMATION TRAILERBYTE FOR A FEATURE FILM
Addams Family Social/Digital Campaign, MGM/UA, REVOLVE AGENCY
Minions: The Rise of Gru, “Shades Dance”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Raya and the Last Dragon, “Dragon Magic Social”, Disney, Create Advertising London
Raya and The Last Dragon TrailerBytes, Walt Disney Studios, Outpost Media
Soul, “Virtual Jazz Show”, Disney Pixar, ZEALOT, Legion Creative Group and Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios
BEST COMEDY / DRAMA TRAILERBYTE FOR A FEATURE FILM
6 Underground, NOW PLAYING Digital, Netflix, Monster Creative
Bad Boys for Life, “Get Tickets”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, GrandSon
Jojo Rabbit, Fairy Tales with Shitler, Searchlight Pictures, Motive, Chen Liang
Jumanji: The Next Level, Street Fight, Sony, Ignition Creative
The Lighthouse, “Emoji” Digital, A24, AV Squad
BEST HORROR / THRILLER TRAILERBYTE FOR A FEATURE FILM
Come True, “Doorway”, IFC Midnight, www.stuartortiz.com
Freaky, Punchlines, Universal, Trailer Park Group
Ready or Not Social/Digital Campaign, Fox Searchlight Home Entertainment, REVOLVE AGENCY
The Grudge ASMR, Sony Pictures, ZEALOT
The Intruder, GIF/MEME “Cucumber Cats”, Screen Gems / Sony Pictures Entertainment, Heart Sleeve Creative
MOST INNOVATIVE ADVERTISING FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES
For Life, “ATTN: Isaac Wright, Jr.”, ABC Entertainment Marketing, ATTN:
Multi-Title, “Desire”, Apple TV+, AV Squad
See, “Vision”, Apple TV+, Wild Card
Star Trek: Picard Campaign, CBS All Access, CBS All Access
Watchmen, Squid Shelter with Tim Blake Nelson, HBO
BEST VIRAL CAMPAIGN FOR A TV / STREAMING SERIES
Narcos: Mexico Season 2 Campaign, Netflix, gnet agency
Watchmen Integrated AR Campaign, HBO
BEST ACTION / THRILLER TRAILERBYTE FOR A TV / STREAMING SERIES
ERRE Social/Digital Campaign, PANTAYA, REVOLVE AGENCY
La Casa de Papel S3 Resistencia Portraits, Netflix, Netflix In-House
The Boys Season 2, “Fucks”, Amazon Prime Video, Buddha Jones
The Boys Season 2, “Season 2 Date Announce”, Amazon Prime Video, Buddha Jones
BEST ANIMATION TRAILERBYTE FOR A TV / STREAMING SERIES
Kipo & The Age Of Wonderbeasts Season 1 TrailerBytes, Dreamworks TV Animation, Outpost Media
Scoob!, “Stay at Home”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
The Little Mermaid Live!, “Ursula Hero Poster”, ABC Entertainment Marketing, Mammoth Advertising
BEST COMEDY / DRAMA TRAILERBYTE FOR A TV / STREAMING SERIES
Big Sky, “Script to Screen”, ABC Entertainment Marketing, Curious and Co
I Hate Suzie, “Fuck on Repeat”, HBO Max, Trailer Park Group
Narcos: Mexico Season 2 Campaign, Netflix, gnet agency
The Crown, “Social ‘Rules'”, Netflix, Create Advertising London
Why Women Kill Roomba Tease, CBS All Access, CBS All Access
BEST HORROR / THRILLER TRAILERBYTE FOR A TV / STREAMING SERIES
Chernobyl, “Stream Full Series Now”, HBO
The Walking Dead, Look Within Negan, AMC, Ignition Creative
The Walking Dead, Six, AMC, Ignition Creative
Welcome to Blumhouse, “Evil Eye”, Amazon Prime, Trailer Park Group
Welcome to Blumhouse, “Multi-Title”, Amazon Prime, Trailer Park Group
BEST TITLE/CREDIT SEQUENCE FOR A FEATURE LENGTH FILM
Ghost of Tsushima End Credits, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Hubie Halloween MOE Sequence For Film, Netflix, Happy Madison
Shazam!, Warner Bros., Aspect
Spiderman: Miles Morales Credits, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Super 30, Trigger Happy Entertainment Network, Trigger Happy Entertainment Network
BEST TITLE/CREDIT SEQUENCE FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES
Big Little Lies Season 2 Opening Title Sequence, HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates
Creepshow Title/Credit Sequence, “A Graphic World”, Shudder, Heart Sleeve Creative
Pacific Rim: The Black Main Title Sequence, Netflix, The Refinery
The Flight Attendant Main Title, HBO Max, Warner Bros Worldwide Television Marketing
The Most Dangerous Animal of All Main Title Sequence, FX Networks, Ignition Creative
BEST BTS/EPK FOR A FEATURE FILM (UNDER 2 MINUTES)
Ford V Ferrari, “Underdog”, 20th Century Studios, Big Picture
Minari, “A Family Tale”, A24, Seismic Productions
Ready Or Not, “Hide & Seek Tips”, Searchlight Pictures, Outpost Media
Soul, “Live Soulfully – Passions”, Disney Pixar, ZEALOT
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, Behind the Scenes, Prime Video, Tiny Hero
BEST BTS/EPK FOR A FEATURE FILM (OVER 2 MINUTES)
Crisis Featurette, City Lights Films, Zealot UK
Da 5 Bloods, “Emory Douglas x Da 5 Bloods”, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, “Fire Saga”, Netflix, Big Picture
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, “Chadwick Acting”, Netflix, GrandSon
Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalker, “Star Wars Culture” Featurette, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
BEST BTS/EPK FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (UNDER 2 MINUTES)
Chernobyl, “Behind the Curtain” (BTS Full Length), HBO
Home, “First Look”, Apple TV+, Create
On The Rocks, “Bill and Sofia”, Apple TV+, Mobscene
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, “Co-Workers”, Disney+, ZEALOT
Wu-Tang: An American Saga, BTS – Making the Music, Hulu, Hulu
BEST BTS/EPK FOR A TV/STREAMING SERIES (OVER 2 MINUTES)
Chernobyl, Aftermath (BTS), HBO
Home Before Dark, “Inside the Series” Featurette, Apple TV+, Apple Creative Content
See “Creating The World” Featurette, Apple TV+, Wild Card
The Luminaries, “Character – Eva Green” Snackable, Working Title Television, Random
The Morning Show, “Art Imitating Life” Featurette, Apple TV+, No Roads Productions
BEST RADIO/AUDIO SPOT (ALL GENRES)
Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You Radio Spot, Apple TV+, Apple TV+
Honey Boy, “Review, Amazon Studios, Tiny Hero
Midnight Sky, “Repeat”, Netflix, GrandSon
Nomadland Radio30, “This Life”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Turning, “Nanny Wanted”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day