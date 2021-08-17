Gotham Week Programming Highlights Include Panels With ‘Zola’ Filmmakers, ‘Summer of Soul’ Director Questlove (Exclusive)

The Gotham Film and Media Institute, formerly IFP, is going virtual again with the 2021 Gotham Week Conference, set to run from Sept. 19-24.

Still, public programming for the event will feature panels with a number of notable industry figures, including Zola director Janicza Bravo and editor Joi McMillion, Summer of Soul director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Never Have I Ever showrunner Lang Fisher and directors Nanfu Wang and Kitty Green.

Others set to participate in conversations this year include Lance Oppenheim, Sharon Mashihi, Chris Giliberti, Michael Mohan, Leslie Shatz, Wendy Zukerman, Sarah Adina Smith, Julia Solomonoff and Jake Brennan.

This year’s conference — featuring conversations centered around different mediums including audio, documentaries, narrative feature films and TV and the way they overlap — is also set to take a closer look at how the media and entertainment industry is changing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and with an increased focus on diversity and inclusion.

The Zola and Questlove panels, the latter of which will feature the Summer of Soul filmmaker in conversation with Ailey director Jamila Wignot, will be part of a new series, Conversations on Creativity, presented in partnership with Filmmaker Magazine. That series will also include a conversation with the team behind The Starling, including director Theodore Melfi.

The first day of the conference will look at talent pipelines, documentary artist support programs and the emergence of episodic content across mediums with each subsequent day devoted to another element of the industry, including “People,” “Story” and “Business.”

There will also be a day of case studies focusing on Wang’s In the Same Breath, Mohan’s Voyeurs, Brennan’s Badlands and Smith’s Birds of Paradise.

And the conference will include its direct access series of workshop-style sessions with industry decision makers and insiders, free conversations through IGTV with partner organizations and virtual networking events.