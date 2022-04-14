Cannes Film Festival Unveils 2022 Lineup (Updating Live)

The 75th Cannes International Film Festival is unveiling the official lineup for its 2022 edition at a press conference in Paris today. This year’s 75th edition of the Cannes festival runs May 17-28.

Cannes festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegate/artistic director Thierry Frémaux are unveiling its competition and out-of-competition titles from 11 a.m. Paris time on Thursday. You can watch the livestream here.

As previously announced, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, starring Austin Butler as the king of rock and roll, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, and Tom Hanks as music manager Colonel Tom Parker, will have its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes festival. Produced by Bazmark and The Jackal Group, Elvis will be released in North America on June 24 and in the rest of the world from June 22.

Top Gun: Maverick, the long-delayed sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise actioner, will also screen as part of Cannes’ 75th-anniversary edition, bowing on the Croisette on May 18. Both Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks will attend their respective premieres. Cannes has said it will host a “special tribute to Tom Cruise and his career” at the Top Gun 2 screening. The hotly-anticipated sequel, from Paramount and Skydance, has become something of a symbol of the disruption wrought upon the film industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Top Gun: Maverick release was pushed back multiple times, from its initial planned bow on July 12, 2019 to June 26, 2020, then to December 23, 2022, to July 2, 2021, November 19, 2021, and finally to its current North American release May 27 this year after rolling out internationally earlier that week.

Both Elvis and Top Gun 2 are major gets for Cannes, which is framing this year’s festival as a celebratory return to cinema after two years of COVID restrictions and cinema shutdowns amid lockdowns. The festival is also keen to re-establish its position as the go-to platform for tentpole and awards-season releases after losing ground in the past two years to Venice, which hosted such Oscar winners as Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog.

Lescure, who will be stepping down as Cannes president after this year’s event, to be replaced by Iris Knobloch as Cannes’ first-ever female president, noted how relevant the austere festival remains. He pointed to Cannes’ recent agreement with social media giant TikTok which will be an official partner this year, an alliance likely to burnish the brands of both organizations.

“It would be crazy to ignore this means of communication,” Lescure noted.

Cannes is looking to tap into TikTok’s billion-strong user base by supplying exclusive backstage content as well as talent interviews and, yes, red carpet glamour. For TikTok, Cannes provides a reputation boost as the platform looks to position itself as a content creator.

Frémaux said this year’s Cannes competition jury will be confirmed in the coming days. He added that Cannes will be adding a handful of additional films to its official selection next week.