Andrew Garfield To Receive Spotlight Award at 24th Annual CDGA Awards

The 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards have announced its honorees for 2022. Andrew Garfield will receive the spotlight award, Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor the distinguished collaborator award, and Sharen Davis will take home the career achievement award.

Garfield follows previous recipients Charlize Theron, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Cate Blanchett, Naomi Watts, Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway and Halle Berry in accepting the spotlight award, which seeks to recognize an actor “whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of costume design,” per a CDGA press statement. The award comes in the wake of a most triumphant year for Garfield, an Oscar frontrunner for best actor for playing the late Rent composer Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick… Boom.

“Andrew Garfield’s history with costume design has transcended genre,” explains Salvador Perez, president of the Costume Designers Guild. “A tech giant, a decorated soldier, a superhero, and now, with his performances in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Tick, Tick…Boom!, he has proven that he can do, and wear, just about anything.”

This year’s distinguished collaborator recipients, honoring “individuals who demonstrate unwavering support of costume design and creative partnerships with costume designers,” are film executives and producers Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor. Pascal has twice been nominated for best picture for her work on The Post and Little Women, which O’Connor also served as an executive producer on, in addition to box office hits like Spider Man: No Way Home. “Their respect [for] the art of costume design speaks for itself,” Perez adds.

Taking home the career achievement award — past winners include Ruth E. Carter, Michael Kaplan and Colleen Atwood — is the legendary costume designer Sharen Davis, twice Oscar-nominated for her work on Dreamgirls and Ray, an Emmy winner for Watchmen and otherwise acclaimed for her work on projects like Django: Unchained, King Richard, The Help, and Westworld. “Her designs have included some of the most iconic costumes to grace our screens,” Perez says, continuing: “It is our pleasure to celebrate her contributions to film and television alongside our other honorees at this year’s award ceremony.”

The Costume Designers Guild Awards will take place March 9 at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.