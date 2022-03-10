‘Cruella,’ ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘Dune’ Among Costume Designers Guild Awards Winners

While the 2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards went virtual due to the pandemic, the 24th annual CDGAs returned triumphantly in person to the Broad Stage in Santa Monica on Wednesday evening, March 9, with a theater-style awards presentation co-hosted by actors Andrew Rannells (The Prom) and Casey Wilson (The Shrink Next Door).

Both hosts, who star together in Showtime’s Black Monday, jokingly shared their advice on etiquette for actors working on sets with costume designers. Rannells kidded that 2021 CDG Award winner Ann Roth’s advice to him once was, “When you wrap at the end of the day, hang your clothes up. Otherwise you’ll look like a total asshole.” Wilson’s tip? “During a fitting one must always wear undies,” she quipped.

The awards — voted on by the membership of the Costume Designers Guild, which includes more than 1,000 designers and illustrators — honor excellence in costume design in eight categories total encompassing film, television and short form content.

Jenny Beavan for Cruella, Ruth E. Carter for Coming 2 America and tk for tk film were the film winners while the night’s winners in TV were Sharon Long for The Great, Marylin Fitoussi and Patricia Field for Emily in Paris, Shawna Trpcic for The Book of Bobba Fett and Tom Broecker and Eric Justian for Saturday Night Live. B. Åkerlund won the award for short form design for her work on the Swarovski commercial “Welcome to Wonderlab.”

The spotlight also shone brightly on the night’s four CDGA honorees: Andrew Garfield (wearing Saint Laurent), who was presented with the Spotlight Award; Spider-Man producers Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor who were recognized as distinguished collaborators; and costume designer Sharen Davis (King Richard, Journal for Jordan, Ray, Dreamgirls) who received the Career Achievement Award.

In a taped segment, Glenn Close inducted the late costume designer Anthony Powell, who won three Academy Awards including for 1978’s Death on the Nile, into the CDG Hall of Fame. Powell died in April of 2021 at age 85.

Presenters included Bel-Air stars Jabari Banks (in Grayscale) and Coco Jones, Karen Pittman, Melora Hardin, Christopher McDonald, Judith Light, Laura Dern, Storm Reid, Alfred Molina, Mira Sorvino, Stephanie Beatriz (in Reem Acra), and 2022 Oscar nominees Aunjanue Ellis and Ariana DeBose.

After the final award was given out, guests headed on to a post-show cocktail party. The evening was sponsored by Westfield Century City and Campari and produced by NVE Experience Agency.

A complete list of this year’s CDGA winners follows.

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Dune – Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan (WINNER)

The Green Knight – Malgosia Turzanska

The Matrix Resurrections – Lindsay Pugh

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Kym Barrett

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Sanja M. Hays

The Suicide Squad – Judianna Makovsky

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Coming 2 America – Ruth E. Carter (WINNER)

Don’t Look Up – Susan Matheson

In the Heights – Mitchell Travers

No Time to Die – Suttirat Anne Larlarb

Zola – Derica Cole Washington

Excellence in Period Film

Cruella – Jenny Beavan (WINNER)

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran

House of Gucci – Janty Yates

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

West Side Story – Paul Tazewell

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

The Book of Boba Fett: “Chapter 1” – Shawna Trpcic (WINNER)

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Nightshade” – Debra Hanson

Loki: “Journey into Mystery” – Christine Wada

What We Do in the Shadows: “Gail” – Laura Montgomery

The Witcher: “Family” – Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Emily in Paris: “French Revolution” – Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi (WINNER)

Euphoria: “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob” – Heidi Bivens

Hacks: “Pilot” – Kathleen Felix-Hager

Mare of Easttown: “Miss Ladyhawk Herself” – Meghan Kasperlik

Squid Game: “VIPS” – Cho Sang-kyung

Excellence in Period Television

The Great: “Seven Days” – Sharon Long (WINNER)

Halston: “Becoming Halston” – Jeriana San Juan

The Underground Railroad: “Chapter 8: Indiana Autumn” – Caroline Eselin-Schaefer

WandaVision: “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience” – Mayes C. Rubeo

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Wellness Centre” – Laura Montgomery

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Saturday Night Live: “Rami Malek / Young Thug” – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian (WINNER)

Annie Live! – Emilio Sosa

Dancing with the Stars: “Semi-Finals” – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

The Late Late Show with James Corden: “Crosswalk Cinderella” – Lauren Shapiro

The Masked Singer: “2 Night Season Premiere, Part 2: Back to School” – Marina Toybina & Gabrielle Letamendi

Excellence in Short Form Design

Swarovski: “Welcome to Wonderlab” (Commercial) – B. Åkerlund (WINNER)

The Bold Type: “Cruella” (Commercial) – Mandi Line

Cadillac: Edgar Scissorhands ft. Timothée Chalamet, “Hands Free” (Commercial) – Melissa DesRosiers

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” (Music Video) – Ami Goodheart

Snoop Dogg’s Triller: Fight Club “We’re Bringing Boxing Back” (Commercial) – Dawn Ritz