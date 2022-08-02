Golden Trailer Awards: ‘CODA,’ ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Among Nominations

- Share this article on Facebook
The 2022 Golden Trailer Awards are led by CODA with 14 nominations — the most of any film — followed by The Matrix Resurrections, which starred Keanu Reeves, with 10.
CODA and Apple TV+ made history when the film captured best picture at the Academy Awards, a first for a streaming service after years of Netflix and other competitors long campaigned for such an honor.
Other multiple nominees include Top Gun: Maverick with five nominations; Dune with four; and Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and The Batman among the movies with three mentions.
The Golden Trailer Awards, which honor creatives who produce trailers and marketing content for new movies, TV and streaming series, will be held live in Los Angeles on Oct. 6 and will be hosted by comedian Henry Cho.
“We’re thrilled to be back in L.A. for this year’s ceremony. We’ve recently seen a major increase in streaming and this year’s talent has been particularly elevated to keep up with how transformative the entertainment industry has become,” Evelyn Brady-Watters, a co-founder along with Monica Brady, said in a statement.
This year’s awards show will hand out trophies in 18 categories.
See select nominations below, and a full list of contenders here.
Best Action
Bullet Train, Sony/Columbia Pictures, Ignition Creative
Red Notice “Teamwork”, NETFLIX, JAX
The Batman, Warner Bros., BOND
The Matrix Resurrections “Free”, Warner Brothers Pictures, Big Picture Entertainment
Top Gun: Maverick “Back”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad
Best Animation/Family
CODA “Sometimes”, ATV+ Marketing – Apple, Inc., GrandSon
DC League of Super-Pets “Krypto Hero”, Warner Bros., Seismic Productions Marcel the Shell with Shoes On “Remember”, A24, GrandSon
Minions: The Rise of Gru “Ready”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Sing 2: “Still Haven’t Found”, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park Group
The Sea Beast “Maps”, Netflix, ZEALOT
Best Comedy
Dog “On The Road”, United Artists Releasing, Big Picture
Don’t Look Up “Trajectory”, Netflix, MOTIVE Creative
Father of the Bride “Biggest Event”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park Group The Lost City “Real Adventure”, Paramount, Workshop Creative
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent “Cage Cutdown”, Lionsgate Films, TRANSIT
Best Documentary
Becoming Cousteau, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, HBO, Silk Factory
The Beatles: Get Back Trailer, Disney, Jenn Horvath
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, Netflix, Buddha Jones The Rescue, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Drama
A Journal For Jordan, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park Group Belfast “Everlasting”, Focus Features, GrandSon
House of Gucci “Legacy”, United Artists Releasing, Wild Card
King Richard “Greatness”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Best Fantasy Adventure
Avatar: The Way of Water “The Beginning”, Disney, JAX
Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness “Nightmare”, Marvel Studios, Wild Card
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings “Birthright”, Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
The Adam Project “Future”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
Uncharted “Fifty Fifty”, Columbia, Create Advertising Group
Golden Fleece
Blacklight “Good Guy”, Solution Entertainment, Monster Creative LLC
Moonfall “Not True”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
Moonfall “Not What We Think”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV
Snake Eyes “Brave”, Paramount, Rogue Planet
The Matrix: Resurrections, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Most Original
Bullet Train, Sony/Columbia Pictures, Ignition Creative
Everything Everywhere All At Once “Fight”, A24, AV Squad
The Green Knight “Proven”, A24, GrandSon
The Tragedy of Macbeth “Something Wicked”, Apple TV+, Mark Woollen & Associates Three Thousand Years of Longing “Three Wishes”, United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group
Best Summer 2022 Blockbuster Trailer
Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness “Nightmare”, Marvel Studios, Wild Card Jurassic World Dominion “Conclusion”, Universal Pictures, Big Picture
Lightyear “Mission”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
Minions: The Rise of Gru “Ready”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Top Gun: Maverick “Back”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad
