Golden Trailer Awards: ‘CODA,’ ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Among Nominations

The 2022 Golden Trailer Awards are led by CODA with 14 nominations — the most of any film — followed by The Matrix Resurrections, which starred Keanu Reeves, with 10.

CODA and Apple TV+ made history when the film captured best picture at the Academy Awards, a first for a streaming service after years of Netflix and other competitors long campaigned for such an honor.

Other multiple nominees include Top Gun: Maverick with five nominations; Dune with four; and Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and The Batman among the movies with three mentions.

The Golden Trailer Awards, which honor creatives who produce trailers and marketing content for new movies, TV and streaming series, will be held live in Los Angeles on Oct. 6 and will be hosted by comedian Henry Cho.

“We’re thrilled to be back in L.A. for this year’s ceremony. We’ve recently seen a major increase in streaming and this year’s talent has been particularly elevated to keep up with how transformative the entertainment industry has become,” Evelyn Brady-Watters, a co-founder along with Monica Brady, said in a statement.

This year’s awards show will hand out trophies in 18 categories.

See select nominations below, and a full list of contenders here.

Best Action

Bullet Train, Sony/Columbia Pictures, Ignition Creative

Red Notice “Teamwork”, NETFLIX, JAX

The Batman, Warner Bros., BOND

The Matrix Resurrections “Free”, Warner Brothers Pictures, Big Picture Entertainment

Top Gun: Maverick “Back”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad

Best Animation/Family

CODA “Sometimes”, ATV+ Marketing – Apple, Inc., GrandSon

DC League of Super-Pets “Krypto Hero”, Warner Bros., Seismic Productions Marcel the Shell with Shoes On “Remember”, A24, GrandSon

Minions: The Rise of Gru “Ready”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Sing 2: “Still Haven’t Found”, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park Group

The Sea Beast “Maps”, Netflix, ZEALOT

Best Comedy

Dog “On The Road”, United Artists Releasing, Big Picture

Don’t Look Up “Trajectory”, Netflix, MOTIVE Creative

Father of the Bride “Biggest Event”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park Group The Lost City “Real Adventure”, Paramount, Workshop Creative

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent “Cage Cutdown”, Lionsgate Films, TRANSIT

Best Documentary

Becoming Cousteau, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, HBO, Silk Factory

The Beatles: Get Back Trailer, Disney, Jenn Horvath

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, Netflix, Buddha Jones The Rescue, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

A Journal For Jordan, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park Group Belfast “Everlasting”, Focus Features, GrandSon

House of Gucci “Legacy”, United Artists Releasing, Wild Card

King Richard “Greatness”, Warner Bros., Wild Card

The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Best Fantasy Adventure

Avatar: The Way of Water “The Beginning”, Disney, JAX

Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness “Nightmare”, Marvel Studios, Wild Card

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings “Birthright”, Marvel Studios, MOCEAN

The Adam Project “Future”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

Uncharted “Fifty Fifty”, Columbia, Create Advertising Group

Golden Fleece

Blacklight “Good Guy”, Solution Entertainment, Monster Creative LLC

Moonfall “Not True”, Lionsgate, AV Squad

Moonfall “Not What We Think”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV

Snake Eyes “Brave”, Paramount, Rogue Planet

The Matrix: Resurrections, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Most Original

Bullet Train, Sony/Columbia Pictures, Ignition Creative

Everything Everywhere All At Once “Fight”, A24, AV Squad

The Green Knight “Proven”, A24, GrandSon

The Tragedy of Macbeth “Something Wicked”, Apple TV+, Mark Woollen & Associates Three Thousand Years of Longing “Three Wishes”, United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group

Best Summer 2022 Blockbuster Trailer

Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness “Nightmare”, Marvel Studios, Wild Card Jurassic World Dominion “Conclusion”, Universal Pictures, Big Picture

Lightyear “Mission”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

Minions: The Rise of Gru “Ready”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Top Gun: Maverick “Back”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad