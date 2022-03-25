ICG Publicists Awards: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ Take Top Prizes

The International Cinematographers Guild (Local 600) announced the winners for its 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards, which were presented during a March 25 luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Marvel/Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso won the Maxwell Weinberg awards for motion picture and television publicity campaign, respectively.

Five-time Oscar winner Francis Ford Coppola won the lifetime achievement award, which was presented by Emmy-winning producer and past president of the Motion Picture Academy Sid Ganis. The presentation included a clip reel of the writer-producer-director’s celebrated films, including The Godfather (which celebrates its 50th anniversary this month) and its sequels, Apocalypse Now, The Conversation, Peggy Sue Got Married and Bram Stoker’s Dracula, among others.

Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy received the showpersons award for film, presented by Licorice Pizza star Alana Haim. The chairman and president, respectively, of MGM Motion Pictures Group were honored for their stewardship of the studio and supporting “filmmaker-driven material.” This year, MGM earned eight Oscar nominations including best picture for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, which is the studio’s first best picture nominee since 1988’s Rain Man.

Oscar-winner Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo were honored with the showpersons award for television. The duo co-created FX/Hulu’s Reservation Dogs, which broke ground last year as the first television series to feature an all-Indigenous writing and directing team and series regulars. Reservation Dogs’ Zahn McClarnon presented the award.

The Bob Yeager Award for community service was given to Chrissy Quesada Valentine, (VP Global Still Photography, Sony Pictures Entertainment) for her passionate efforts, energy, and talents to help advance the cause of animal rights and welfare.

The full list of winners as follows.

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony/Marvel) (WINNER)

Dune (Warner Bros.)

F9: The Fast Saga (Universal Pictures)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount Pictures)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Batwoman (The CW)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)

LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY (TIE)

Sheryl Main – Unit Publicist (WINNER)

David Waldman – EVP Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures (WINNER)

Jackie Bazan – Agency Publicist, BazanPR

Kira Feola – Awards Publicist, Walt Disney Studios

Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist

Leonard Morpurgo – Independent Publicist

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Marshall Weinbaum – Studio Global Publicist, Walt Disney Studios (WINNER)

Michelle Alt – Studio Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures

Hayley Morrow – Studio International Publicist, Paramount Pictures

Annalee Paulo-Hensley – Agency Publicist, 42West

John Pisani – Unit Publicist

Claire Raskind – Unit Publicist

BOB YEAGER AWARD FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

Chrissy Quesada, VP Still Photography, Sony Pictures Entertainment (WINNER)

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURES

Matthew Kennedy (WINNER)

Chiabella James

David Lee

Daniel McFadden

Hopper Stone

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION

Atsushi Nishijima (WINNER)

Justin Lubin

JoJo Whilden

Nicole Wilder

Chuck Zlotnick

PRESS AWARD

Adam Weissler – Extra TV (WINNER)

Kyle Buchanan – The New York Times

Tim Leong – Entertainment Weekly

Nekesa Mumbi Moody – The Hollywood Reporter

Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

Dean McCarthy – Hit.com.au (Australia) (WINNER)

Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere (Mexico)

Yong Chavez – ABS-CBN News (Philippines)

Helen Hoehne – ProSieben/RTL/TV Movie (Germany)

Raquel Laguna Pardo – Europa Press (Spain)