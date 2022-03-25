ICG Publicists Awards: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ Take Top Prizes

- Share this article on Facebook
The International Cinematographers Guild (Local 600) announced the winners for its 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards, which were presented during a March 25 luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Marvel/Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso won the Maxwell Weinberg awards for motion picture and television publicity campaign, respectively.
Five-time Oscar winner Francis Ford Coppola won the lifetime achievement award, which was presented by Emmy-winning producer and past president of the Motion Picture Academy Sid Ganis. The presentation included a clip reel of the writer-producer-director’s celebrated films, including The Godfather (which celebrates its 50th anniversary this month) and its sequels, Apocalypse Now, The Conversation, Peggy Sue Got Married and Bram Stoker’s Dracula, among others.
Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy received the showpersons award for film, presented by Licorice Pizza star Alana Haim. The chairman and president, respectively, of MGM Motion Pictures Group were honored for their stewardship of the studio and supporting “filmmaker-driven material.” This year, MGM earned eight Oscar nominations including best picture for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, which is the studio’s first best picture nominee since 1988’s Rain Man.
Oscar-winner Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo were honored with the showpersons award for television. The duo co-created FX/Hulu’s Reservation Dogs, which broke ground last year as the first television series to feature an all-Indigenous writing and directing team and series regulars. Reservation Dogs’ Zahn McClarnon presented the award.
The Bob Yeager Award for community service was given to Chrissy Quesada Valentine, (VP Global Still Photography, Sony Pictures Entertainment) for her passionate efforts, energy, and talents to help advance the cause of animal rights and welfare.
The full list of winners as follows.
MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY
Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony/Marvel) (WINNER)
Dune (Warner Bros.)
F9: The Fast Saga (Universal Pictures)
The Harder They Fall (Netflix)
A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount Pictures)
West Side Story (20th Century Studios)
MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (WINNER)
Batwoman (The CW)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon)
WandaVision (Disney+)
LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY (TIE)
Sheryl Main – Unit Publicist (WINNER)
David Waldman – EVP Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures (WINNER)
Jackie Bazan – Agency Publicist, BazanPR
Kira Feola – Awards Publicist, Walt Disney Studios
Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist
Leonard Morpurgo – Independent Publicist
PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD
Marshall Weinbaum – Studio Global Publicist, Walt Disney Studios (WINNER)
Michelle Alt – Studio Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures
Hayley Morrow – Studio International Publicist, Paramount Pictures
Annalee Paulo-Hensley – Agency Publicist, 42West
John Pisani – Unit Publicist
Claire Raskind – Unit Publicist
BOB YEAGER AWARD FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE
Chrissy Quesada, VP Still Photography, Sony Pictures Entertainment (WINNER)
EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURES
Matthew Kennedy (WINNER)
Chiabella James
David Lee
Daniel McFadden
Hopper Stone
EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION
Atsushi Nishijima (WINNER)
Justin Lubin
JoJo Whilden
Nicole Wilder
Chuck Zlotnick
PRESS AWARD
Adam Weissler – Extra TV (WINNER)
Kyle Buchanan – The New York Times
Tim Leong – Entertainment Weekly
Nekesa Mumbi Moody – The Hollywood Reporter
Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight
INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD
Dean McCarthy – Hit.com.au (Australia) (WINNER)
Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere (Mexico)
Yong Chavez – ABS-CBN News (Philippines)
Helen Hoehne – ProSieben/RTL/TV Movie (Germany)
Raquel Laguna Pardo – Europa Press (Spain)
