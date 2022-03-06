Spirit Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

Film Independent is handing out the 37th annual Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday afternoon.

Awards are being handed out not only in film categories but also in TV categories, which were added last year. (Check out photos of the blue-carpet arrivals here.)

Among the winners are two first-time nominees: Troy Kotsur for best supporting male actor for CODA and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson for best documentary for Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

Maggie Gyllenhaal won the award for best screenplay for The Lost Daughter. While she has been nominated twice as an actor, this is her first nom and win as a screenwriter.

The Robert Altman award went to Mass.

On the TV side, this year’s ensemble cast honor will be given to Reservation Dogs, which also won best new scripted series. Thuso Mbedu won the award for best female lead in a new scripted series for The Underground Railroad, while Lee Jung-jae — a winner at last week’s SAG Awards — won best male performance in a new scripted series for Squid Game.

The in-person ceremony takes place on the beach in Santa Monica and is hosted by Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman. It airs on IFC and AMC+.

The ceremony has traditionally been held the Saturday before the Oscars but went virtual in 2021 (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), airing three days before the Oscars. This year, it airs three weeks before the Oscars and just as the final round of Oscar voting begins.

Winners are selected by Film Independent members.

A complete list of the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominees follows. The winners will be updated as they are revealed live Sunday.

FILM CATEGORIES

BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

A Chiara

Producers: Jonas Carpignano, Paolo Carpignano, Jon Coplon, Ryan Zacarias

C’mon C’mon

Producers: Chelsea Barnard, Andrea Longacre-White, Lila Yacoub

The Lost Daughter

Producers: Charles Dorfman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler

The Novice

Producers: Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker

Zola

Producers: Kara Baker, Dave Franco, Elizabeth Haggard, David Hinojosa, Vince Jolivette, Christine Vachon, Gia Walsh

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

Patti Harrison, Together Together

Taylour Paige, Zola

Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

BEST MALE LEAD

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey

Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian

Udo Kier, Swan Song

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Ruth Negga, Passing (WINNER)

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Amy Forsyth, The Novice

Revika Reustle, Pleasure

Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Troy Kotsur, CODA (WINNER)

Colman Domingo, Zola

Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory

Will Patton, Sweet Thing

Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian

BEST DIRECTOR

Janicza Bravo, Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

BEST SCREENPLAY

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter (WINNER)

Nikole Beckwith, Together Together

Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris, Zola

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Todd Stephens, Swan Song

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)

7 Days (WINNER)

Director: Roshan Sethi

Producers: Liz Cardenas, Mel Eslyn

Holler

Director: Nicole Riegel

Producers: Adam Cobb, Rachel Gould, Katie Mcneill, Jamie Patricof, Christy Spitzer Thornton

Queen of Glory

Director: Nana Mensah

Producers: Baff Akoto, Anya Migdal, Kelley Robins Hicks, Jamund Washington

Test Pattern

Director/Producer: Shatara Michelle Ford

Producers: Pin-Chun Liu, Yu-Hao Su

Wild Indian

Director/Producer: Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr.

Producers: Thomas Mahoney, Eric Tavitian

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Michael Sarnoski; story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig (WINNER)

Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr., Wild Indian

Matt Fifer; story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada

Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern

Fran Kranz, Mass

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD Given to the best feature made for under $500,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

Shiva Baby (WINNER)

Writer/Director/Producer: Emma Seligman

Producers: Kieran Altmann, Katie Schiller, Lizzie Shapiro

Cryptozoo

Writer/Director: Dash Shaw

Producers: Tyler Davidson, Kyle Martin, Jane Samborski, Bill Way

Jockey

Writer/Director/Producer: Clint Bentley

Writer/Producer: Greg Kwedar

Producer: Nancy Schafer

Sweet Thing

Writer/Director: Alexandre Rockwell

Producers: Louis Anania, Haley Anderson, Kenan Baysal

This Is Not a War Story

Writer/Director/Producer: Talia Lugacy

Producers: Noah Lang, Julian West

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou

Lol Crawley, The Humans

Tim Curtin, A Chiara

Edu Grau, Passing

Ari Wegner, Zola

BEST EDITING

Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara

Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn

Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice

Joi McMillon, Zola

Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (WINNER)

Director: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

Producers: David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

Ascension

Director/Producer: Jessica Kingdon

Producers: Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell

Flee

Director: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Producers: Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen

In the Same Breath

Director/Producer: Nanfu Wang

Producers: Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, Carolyn Hepburn, Jialing Zhang

Procession

Director: Robert Greene

Producers: Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliott, Douglas Tirola

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)

Director: Juho Kuosmanen

Drive My Car (Japan)

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Pebbles (India)

Director: P S Vinothraj

Petite Maman (France)

Director: Céline Sciamma

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)

Director: Tatiana Huezo

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

Mass

Director: Fran Kranz

Casting Directors: Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin

Ensemble Cast: Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool

PRODUCERS AWARD (The Producers Award, now in its 24th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.)

Lizzie Shapiro (WINNER)

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD (The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 27th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.)

Alex Camilleri, Luzzu (WINNER)

Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD (The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 26th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.)

Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi (WINNER)

Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current

Debbie Lum, Try Harder!

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Reservation Dogs

Ensemble Cast: Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, FunnyBone

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

Reservation Dogs (WINNER)

Creators/Executive Producers: Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi

Executive Producer: Garrett Basch

Blindspotting

Creators/Executive Producers: Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs

Executive Producers: Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Ken Lee, Tim Palen, Emily Gerson Saines, Seith Mann

It’s a Sin

Executive Producers: Russell T Davies, Peter Hoar, Nicola Shindler

The Underground Railroad

Creator/Executive Producer: Barry Jenkins

Executive Producers: Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Colson Whitehead, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt

We Are Lady Parts

Creator: Nida Manzoor

Executive Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Mark Freeland

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad (WINNER)

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting

Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (WINNER)

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin

Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant

BEST NEW NONSCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

Black and Missing (WINNER)

Series By/Executive Producers: Soledad O’Brien, Geeta Gandbhir

Executive Producers: Jo Honig, Patrick Conway, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez

The Choe Show

Creator/Exec Producer: David Choe

Executive Producers: Matt Revelli, Christopher C. Chen, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson

The Lady and the Dale

Executive Producers: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Allen Bain, Andre Gaines, Nick Cammilleri, Alana Carithers, Zackary Drucker, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller

Nuclear Family

Series By: Ry Russo-Young

Executive Producers: Liz Garbus, Julie Gaither, Jon Bardin, Leah Holzer, Peter Saraf, Alex Turtletaub, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Lauren Haber, Maria Zuckerman, Christine Connor, Ryan Heller, Barbara Dobkin, Eric Dobkin, Andrea Van Beuren, Joe Landauer

Philly D.A.

Creators: Ted Passon, Yoni Brook, Nicole Salazar

Executive Producers: Dawn Porter, Sally Jo Fifer, Lois Vossen, Ryan Chanatry, Gena Konstantinakos, Jeff Seelbach, Patty Quillin

Co-Executive Producers: Nion McEvoy, Leslie Berriman