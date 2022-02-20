‘Coming 2 America’ Tops Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Coming 2 America won three trophies, the most for a feature film, during the 9th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) Awards.

The awards were presented Saturday during a live ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel. COVID-19 safety requirements included proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test, while MUAHS Awards masks were distributed to guests.

Amazon’s Coming 2 America received awards for best contemporary make-up, contemporary hair styling and special make-up effects. Also in the feature competition, Cruella won a trophy for period and/or character make-up, and Being the Ricardos picked up the award for period and/or character hair styling.

Coming 2 America and Cruella, along with Dune, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and House of Gucci are nominated for the Oscar in Make-Up and Hair Styling. A year ago, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom won a pair of MUAHS Awards en route to winning the Oscar in the category.

The MUAHS Awards also honored achievements in television, commercials, music videos and live theater.

Jon Favreau accepted the Guild’s Distinguished Artisan Award, virtually, during which he thanked the artists and craftspeople in the Guild for being “an important part of my work, both in front and behind the camera.” He noted that he has “benefited first as an audience member,” and for the collaboration in “creating a unified vision.”

Also during the ceremony hosted by Melissa Peterman, Doug Jones (Star Trek Discovery, The Shape of Water) accepted the newly created Chair Award, quipping “I feel a little guilty receiving an award for sitting in a chair while you did all the work” as he eloquently gave a heartfelt thanks to the community. And Christina Smith was bestowed the Vanguard Award.

Producer Paula Wagner presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to Oscar and Emmy-winning make-up artist Michèle Burke — the first woman to win an Academy Award in her field — and whose credits include the Mission Impossible and Austin Powers series. And Lauren Shuler Donner bestowed the second Lifetime Achievement Award of the evening to Emmy-winning hair stylist Joy Zapata, whose credits include Star Trek: The Next Generation, Westworld and 2018’s A Star Is Born.

The complete results follow.

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Make-Up

Coming 2 America – Merc Arceneaux, Vera Steimberg, Trent Simmons, Caroline Monge (WINNER)

Black Widow – Paul Gooch, Paula Price, Deborah LaMia Denaver

Don’t Look Up – Liz Bernstrom, Julie LeShane, Claudia Moriel, Joseph Dulude ll

No Time to Die – Daniel Phillips

The Suicide Squad – Heba Thorisdottir, Greg Funk, Sabrina Wilson, Jillian Erickson

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Guy Common (WINNER)

Being the Ricardos – Ana Lozano, David Craig Forrest, Kyra Panchenko, Denise Paulson

Dune – Donald Mowat, Jo-Ann MacNeil, Rocky Faulkner, Jennifer Stanfield

House of Gucci – Jana Carboni, Sarah Tanno, Daniel Lawson Johnston, Stefania Pellegini

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Ashleigh Chavis-Wolfe, Renee Goodwin

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Special Make-Up Effects

Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Diana Choi (WINNER)

Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva von Bahr, Rocky Faulkner

House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Federica Castelli

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Justin Raleigh, Kelly Golden, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz

The Suicide Squad – Shane Mahan, Brian Sipe, Matt Sprunger, Greg Funk

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Coming 2 America – Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer, Louisa Anthony, Victor Paz (WINNER)

In The Heights – Betsy Reyes, Valerie Velez, Annemarie Bradley-Sherron, Diedre Harris

No Time to Die – Daniel Phillips

The Matrix Resurrections – Flora Moody, Shunika Terry, Kerrie Smith

The Suicide Squad – Janine Rath-Thompson, Michelle Diamantides, Melizah Wheat, Kristen Saia

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

Being the Ricardos – Teressa Hill, Yvonne De Patis-Kupka Lindy Dunn, Kim Santantonio (WINNER)

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon

House of Gucci – Giuliano Mariano, Frederic Aspiras, Alexis Continente, Anna Carin Lock

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Stephanie Ingram, Betty Lou Skinner, Heather Hawkins, Bryson Conley

West Side Story – Kay Georgiou, Jerry DeCarlo

TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Contemporary Make-up

American Horror Stories – Tyson Fountaine, Melissa Buell, Ron Pipes, Gage Munster (WINNER)

Emily in Paris – Odile Fourquin, Aurélie Payen, Carole Nicolas, Corinne Maillard

Mare of Easttown – Debi Young, Ngozi Olandu Young, Sandra Linn, Rachel Geary

RuPaul’s Drag Race – David Petruschin, Jen Fregozo, Nicole Faulkner

WandaVision – Tricia Sawyer, Vasilios Tanis

TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES-Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Pose – Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Charles Zambrano, Jai Williams (WINNER)

Halston – Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Margot Boccia, Joseph A. Campayno

Impeachment: American Crime Story – Robin Beauchesne, KarrieAnne Heisner Sillay, Angela Moos, Erin LaBre

This is Us – Zoe Hay, Heather Plott, Tania McComas,

WandaVision – Tricia Sawyer, Vasilios Tanis, Regina Little, Jonah Levy

TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES-Best Special Make-Up Effects

Star Trek: Discovery – Glenn Hetrick, Rocky Faulkner, Nicola Bendrey, Chris Burgoyne (WINNER)

American Horror Stories – Jason Hamer, Cale Thomas, Hiroshi Yada, Cary Ayers

Impeachment: American Crime Story – Justin Raleigh, Kelly Golden, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz

The Witcher – Barrie Gower, Deb Watson

This is Us – Zoe Hay, Stevie Bettles, Tania McComas, Elizabeth Hoel Chang

TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES-Best Contemporary Hair Styling

WINNER Emily in Paris – Odile Fourquin, Mike Desir, Carole Nicolas, Frederic Souquet (WINNER)

Black-ish – Nena Ross-Davis, Stacey Morris, Lionel Brown, Marcia Hamilton

Grace and Frankie – Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams

Mare of Easttown –Lawrence Davis, Shunika Terry, Lydia Benaim, Ivana Primorac

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall

TV SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES-Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Genius: Aretha – Louisa V. Anthony, Tracey Moss, Victor Paz (WINNER)

Halston – Michelle Johnson, JT Franchuk, Christen Edwards

Impeachment: American Crime Stories – Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia

Pose – Barry Lee Moe, Timothy Harvey, Tene Wilder, Greg Bazemore

WandaVision – Karen Bartek, Cindy Welles, Nikki Wright, Anna Quinn

TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TV –Best Contemporary Make-Up

Saturday Night Live – Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani (WINNER)

Dancing with the Stars – Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard, Barbi Fonte

Legendary – Tonia Nichole Green, Tyson Fountaine, Glen Alen, Valente Frazier

Muppets Haunted Mansion – Elle Favorule, Sonia Cabrera, Michelle Sfarzo

The Voice – Darcy Gilmore, Ashlyn McIntyre, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Ashley Holm

TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TV-Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Saturday Night Live – Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani (WINNER)

Legendary – Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Jennifer Fregozo

Oslo – Daniel Parker

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – Krista Hann, Kieran Wang, Geeta Dayal

We’re Here – Tyler Devlin, Martin DeLuna, Jeremy Austin

TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TV-Best Special Make-up Effects

Saturday Night Live – Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Lisa Forst (WINNER)

Dancing with the Stars – Brian Sipe, Julie Socash, Vance Hartwell, Kato DeStefan

Fear Street Part Three: 1666 – Christopher Nelson, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mark Ross

Legendary – Tonia Nichole Green, Tyson Fountaine, Sean Conklin, Marcel Banks

TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TV-Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars – Jani Kleinbard, Gail Ryan, Cheryl Eckert, Regina Rodriquez (WINNER)

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around – Tara Copeland, Robert Ramos

Legendary – Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) – Moira Frazier

The Voice – Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, Roberto Ramos, Josh Liu

TV SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TV-Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Legendary – Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz (WINNER)

Dancing with the Stars – Brittany Spaulding, Tiphanie Baum, Patricia Pineda, Arrick Anderson

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses – Troy Zestos, Johnny Lomeli

Respect – Lawrence Davis

We’re Here – Abdiel Urcullu, Tyler Funicelli

DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Make-Up

The Kelly Clarkson Show – Chanty LaGrana, Valente Fraizer, Gloria Elias-Foeillet (WINNER)

The Bold and the Beautiful – Christine Lai Johnson, James Elle, Hajja Barnes

The Young and the Restless – Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Robert Bolger, Stacey Alfano

DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Hair Styling

The Kelly Clarkson Show – Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland (WINNER)

Dr. Phil Show – Mimi Vodnoy Love, Annette Jones

The Bold and the Beautiful – Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Salas, Stephanie Paugh

The Young and the Restless – Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Miriam Flowers, Michelle Corona

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Make-Up

Danger Force – Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine (WINNER)

Family Reunion – Kym Nicole Oubre, Starlynn Burden, Julianne Kaye

Head of the Class – Linda Choi, Alexis Walker, Olivia Fischa, Joely Upchurch Gonez

Sesame Street – Jane DiPersio, Chris Bingham

The Baby-Sitters Club – Ceilidh Dunn, Ciara Lynch, Ashley Pilkey

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Hair Styling

Danger Force – Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz (WINNER)

Family Reunion – Melanie Ervin, Lindsay Rogers

Head of the Class – Patricia Pineda, Rachel Bench, Dwayne Ross

Sesame Street – Rob Greene

The Baby-Sitters Club – Florencia Cepeda, Miranda Upton, Alana Olson

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Make-Up

American Horror Story: Double Feature – Kerry Herta, Christina Kortum, Alex Perrone (WINNER)

Edgar Scissorhands Cadillac Super Bowl – Cale Thomas, Alan Scott, Ashley Scott, Stephen Sollitto

Pink: All I Know So Far – Barney Burman, Bart Mixon, Chloe Sens,

Rapunzel Doesn’t Need a Prince – Dominie Till, Gunn Espegard, Katy Mc Clintock

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel – Brian Sipe, Samantha Ward

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Hair Styling

Pose – Joe Matke, Genyii Scott (WINNER)

Dom Perignon – Frederic Aspiras

Mercedes-Benz Winter Event – Dominie Till, Vito Trotta

Rapunzel Doesn’t Need a Prince – Dominie Till, Katy McClintock, Anne Juliette

Taco Bell – “Talk Show Dreams” featuring Lil Nas X – Stacey Morris, Dominique Evans

Uber Eats Commercial – Cheryl Marks, Allyson Joyner, Stella Tzanidankis

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage) – Best Make-up

Cinderella (La Cenerentola) – Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Danielle Richter (WINNER)

Horror Camp: A Musical Massacre – Michael Johnston, Tyson Fountaine, Julie Socash, Sean Conklin

Il Trovatore – Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Sarah Wagner, Morgan Sellers

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage) – Best Hair Styling

Cinderella (La Cenerentola) – Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Marylou Hernandez (WINNER)

Hamilton (And Peggy Company) – Marcelo Donari, Brandon Bolton, Melissa Dawson, Charles LaPoint

Head Over Heel – Christopher Enlow, Jenni Gilbert

Horror Camp: A Musical Massacre – Michael Johnston, Jennifer Green, Nicole Goulet, Kelcey Dibernardo

Tannhäuser | LA Opera – Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Brandi Stona, Nicole Rodrigues