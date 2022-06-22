Jason Blum, Marlee Matlin, Jason Reitman Among 12 Newly Elected Film Academy Governors

The 54-person board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — comprised of three elected governors from each of the organization’s 17 branches and three “governors-at-large” appointed by the president — will look very different when it gathers next month than it did when it convened on Tuesday.

Following elections held over the past month, 12 people were elected to the board for the first time, including Marlee Matlin, the Oscar-winning star of Children of a Lesser God and this year’s best picture Oscar winner CODA, who will represent the actors branch; Jason Reitman, the second-generation filmmaker behind best picture Oscar nominees Juno and Up in the Air, who will serve the directors branch; and Jason Blum, the Blumhouse chief and producer of best picture Oscar nominee Get Out, who will advocate for the producers branch.

Other rookie governors will include the legendary documentarian Chris Hegedus (documentary branch), top IMAX executive Megan Colligan (marketing/public relations), Netflix director of research, creative algorithms and technology Paul Debevec (visual effects), Disney Animation special effects animator/supervisor Marlon West (short films/feature animation), five-time Oscar nominated sound mixer Peter Devlin (sound), Twilight cutter Nancy Richardson (film editors), Memoirs of a Geisha Oscar-winning lenser Dion Beebe (cinematographers), Gravity and Curb Your Enthusiasm talent spotter Richard Hicks (casting directors) and Hidden Figures set director Missy Parker (production design).

Four incumbents — all Oscar winners — were re-elected: Black Panther winner Ruth E. Carter (costume designers), Shakespeare in Love winner and 91st Oscars telecast producer Donna Gigliotti (executives), The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe winner Howard Berger (makeup artists/hairstylists) and Forrest Gump winner Eric Roth (writers).

And Charles Fox, a longtime music branch governor who had been required to step away from the board after serving the maximum number of consecutive terms, regained his eligibility and was returned to his seat.

No sitting governor who sought re-election lost. Eleven termed out: Laura Dern (actors), board president David Rubin (casting directors), Steven Spielberg (directors), Roger Ross Williams (documentary), Nancy Utley (marketing/public relations), Laura Karpman (music), Mark Johnson (producers), Jan Pascale (production design), Jennifer Yuh Nelson (short films/feature animation), Kevin Collier (sound) and Craig Barron (visual effects). And two opted to not seek re-election: Ellen Kuras (cinematographers) and Dody Dorn (film editors).

Thirty-seven governors were not up for election this cycle and will continue to serve on the board: Pam Abdy (executives), Kate Amend (documentary), Bonnie Arnold (short films/feature animation), Lesley Barber (music), Charles Bernstein (music), Susanne Bier (directors), Jon Bloom (short films/feature animation), Gary C. Bourgeois (sound), Rob Bredow (visual effects), Brooke Breton (visual effects), Paul Cameron (cinematographers), Eduardo Castro (costume designers), Bill Corso (makeup artists/hairstylists), Teri E. Dorman (sound), Tom Duffield (production design), Ava DuVernay (directors), Linda Flowers (makeup artists/hairstylists), DeVon Franklin (governor-at-large), Rodrigo García (governor-at-large), Whoopi Goldberg (actors), Lynette Howell Taylor (producers), Larry Karaszewski (writers), Laura C. Kim (marketing/public relations), Christina Kounelias (marketing/public relations), David Linde (executives), Isis Mussenden (costume designers), Stephen Rivkin (film editors), Howard A. Rodman (writers), Terilyn A. Shropshire (film editors), Kim Taylor-Coleman (casting directors), Wynn P. Thomas (production design), Jennifer Todd (producers), Jean Tsien (documentary), Mandy Walker (cinematographers), Rita Wilson (actors), Janet Yang (governor-at-large) and Debra Zane (casting directors).

The reconstituted board will be 54 percent female and 28 percent non-white, according to the Academy.