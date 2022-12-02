New York Film Critics Circle Revealing 2022 Winners (Updating Live)

- Share this article on Facebook
Voting is under way by the New York Film Critics Circle for its annual awards.
Last year, the NYFCC selected Drive My Car as the best picture of 2021.
The NYFCC began its vote by announcing its award of cash prizes to two students, Nico Pedrero-Setzer and Greg Nussen, who are focusing on film criticism/journalism and attending college in the New York City area.
The Hollywood Reporter will be updating the list of the NYFCC’s 2022 winners live as they are announced. Refresh for the latest.
Best Picture:
Best Director:
Best Actor:
Best Actress:
Best Screenplay:
Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Supporting Actress:
Best Animated Feature: Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Best Cinematography:
Best First Film: Aftersun
Best Foreign Language Film:
Best Nonfiction Film: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Founded in 1935, the organization’s membership includes critics from daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, magazines and qualifying online general-interest publications. Every year in December, the group meets in New York to vote on awards for the previous calendar year’s films.
In addition to the regular categories, which include best picture, director, actor and actress, special stand-alone awards are given to individuals and organizations that have made substantial contributions to the art of cinema, including producers, directors, actors, writers, critics, historians, film restorers and service organizations.
The awards will be handed out in New York in January.
