Oscars 2022: Order of Awards Presented

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The 2022 Oscars will take place at the Dolby on Sunday, where hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will recognize the best in film in the live telecast.
Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog leads nominees with 12 noms. Other top-nominated films include Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.
The 94th annual Academy Awards will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.
The order in which the awards will be presented follows.
Actress in a supporting role
Makeup and hairstyling
Cinematography
Original score
Visual effects
Animated feature film
Animated short film
Actor in a supporting role
International feature film
Documentary short subject
Costume design
Original screenplay
Adapted screenplay
Live action short film
Sound
Documentary feature
Original song
Production design
Directing
Film editing
Actor in a leading role
Actress in a leading role
Best picture
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day