Oscars 2022: Order of Awards Presented

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S. Oscars statuettes are on display backstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

The 2022 Oscars will take place at the Dolby on Sunday, where hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will recognize the best in film in the live telecast.

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog leads nominees with 12 noms. Other top-nominated films include Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

The order in which the awards will be presented follows.

Actress in a supporting role

Makeup and hairstyling

Cinematography

Original score

Visual effects

Animated feature film

Animated short film

Actor in a supporting role

International feature film

Documentary short subject

Costume design

Original screenplay

Adapted screenplay

Live action short film

Sound

Documentary feature

Original song

Production design

Directing

Film editing

Actor in a leading role

Actress in a leading role

Best picture