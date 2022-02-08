Oscars: Beyonce and Billie Eilish Among Best Song Nominees

Fellow first-time Oscar nominees Beyoncé and Billie Eilish are among the musicians in the mix for best original song after the 94th annual Academy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday.

Beyoncé’s song “Be Alive,” with music and lyrics by the music superstar and DIXSON, was one of six nominations for King Richard, which tells the real-life story of Richard Williams helping daughters Venus and Serena Williams on the road to tennis superstardom. Meanwhile, Eilish’s tune “No Time to Die,” featuring music and lyrics by the performer and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, is one of three nominations for No Time to Die, which marks Daniel Craig’s final turn as James Bond.

Rounding out the best song category are Encanto’s “Dos Oruguitas,” performed by Sebastián Yatra with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda; Belfast’s “Down to Joy,” performed by Van Morrison, who is also credited for the music and lyrics; and Four Good Days’ “Somehow You Do” performed by Reba McEntire with music and lyrics by Diane Warren.

The Oscar nomination is Warren’s 13th overall in her storied career, although the legendary songwriter has yet to win. She is the most-nominated female to have never won an Oscar.

Among the songs featuring prominent names that made this year’s shortlist but didn’t earn a nomination were Don’t Look Up’s “Just Look Up,” performed by Ariana Grande with music and lyrics by Grande, Nicholas Britell, Scott Mescudi and Taura Stinson; The Harder They Fall’s “Guns Go Bang,” performed by Kid Cudi and Jay-Z, with music and lyrics by the two performers and Jeymes Samuel; and Sing 2′s “Your Song Saved My Life,” performed by U2 with music and lyrics credited to the band.

One song notably not shortlisted this year was Encanto’s breakout, chart-topping number “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Disney opted to instead submit “Dos Oruguitas” for consideration.