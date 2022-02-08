Oscars: Kristen Stewart, Beyonce, Kirsten Dunst Among First-Time Nominees

The nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards were announced Tuesday, with Kirsten Dunst and Kristen Stewart among this year’s class of first-time nominees.

Stewart scored her first-ever nomination for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer in the best actress category, while the best supporting actress category is home to four first-timers this year. That includes Dunst for The Power of the Dog, the Jane Campion drama which leads overall nominations with 12. Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter, Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard and Ariana DeBose for West Side Story — as Anita, the same role Rita Moreno won for in 1962 — were also first-time nominees.

The best supporting actor category saw an equal amount of first-time nods, including Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog), Troy Kotsur (CODA), Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) and Jesse Plemons (Power of the Dog).

In the best picture category, producers Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger all received their first nominations for CODA, while Drive My Car producer Teruhisa Yamamoto also received his first-ever nod. Licorice Pizza‘s inclusion in the best picture category at this year’s Oscars doesn’t mark the first nomination for director Paul Thomas Anderson, but it does for producers Sara Murphy and Adam Somner.

International feature Drive My Car made history with a record number of nominations for Japan, including Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s first-time nod being a dual affair. He was recognized in both the best director and best adapted screenplay categories, the latter of which he was nominated alongside co-writer and fellow first-time nominee Takamasa Oe.

Writer-director Siân Heder also received her first nomination this year in the best adapted screenplay category for CODA, which made history with Troy Kotsur’s nomination for best supporting actor, a first for a Deaf male actor. In the same category. In the same category, Dune co-writer Jon Spaihts’ earned his first nod from the Academy Awards alongside past nominees and co-writers Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth.

In the original screenplay category, David Sirota was nominated alongside Adam McKay for the apocalyptic black comedy Don’t Look Up. King Richard scribe Zach Baylin and The Worst Person in the World co-writers Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier also received their first-ever nods in the category.

Tick, Tick … Boom! film co-editor Myron Kerstein earned his first Oscar nod on Tuesday along with The Power of the Dog editor Peter Sciberras.

Bhutan scored its first nomination as a country with international feature Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, which was directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji.

For best animated feature film, Encanto co-director Jared Bush and producer Yvett Merino, Luca producer Andrea Warren and The Mitchells vs. the Machines‘ director Michael Rianda and producer Kurt Albrecht earned their first-ever nods.

And in the best documentary feature category, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson scored his first Oscar nomination, alongside producers David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent and Joseph Patel for Summer of Soul. Other first-timers in doc include Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell (Ascension), Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry (Attica), Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström and Charlotte De La Gournerie (Flee), Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas (Writing with Fire).

In the craft categories, West Side Story‘s Paul Tazewell received his first Oscar nomination on Tuesday for best costume design. And like the supporting actor noms this year, the makeup and hairstyling category was full of first-timers, including Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer (Coming 2 America), Nadia Stacey and Julia Vernon (Cruella), Donald Mowat (Dune), and Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh (The Eyes of Tammy Faye). Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras were also nominated in the category for House of Gucci, with Japanese-born American Aspiras becoming only the second Asian American to do so.

When it comes to music-related nominees, Germaine Franco scored his first Academy Award nomination in the best score category for Encanto. In the best song category, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, along with songwriter DIXSON, picked up their first nominations for King Richard’s “Be Alive,” as did Van Morrison for Belfast‘s “Down To Joy,” and Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for “No Time To Die,” the theme for Daniel Craig’s final go as Bond.

Best set design inaugural nominees included Zsuzsanna Sipos (Dune), Tamara Deverell (Nightmare Alley) and Stefan Dechant (The Tragedy of Macbeth). Brian Chumney (West Side Story), Simon Chase and James Mather (Belfast), Richard Flynn and Tara Web (The Power of the Dog) were among those in the best sound category to receive their first nominations.