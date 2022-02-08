Feinberg Forecast: First Look at the Post-Nominations Oscars Landscape

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

*BEST PICTURE*

Projected Order of Finish

Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, BAFTA, CCA, DGA, HFPA, NBR, PGA, SAG

The Power of the Dog (Netflix, Nov. 17, trailer) AFI, BAFTA, CCA, DGA, HFPA, PGA

King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR, PGA, SAG, WGA

West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, DGA, HFPA, NBR, PGA, WGA

CODA (Apple, Aug. 13, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, PGA, SAG, WGA

Dune (Warner Bros., Oct. 22, trailer) AFI, BAFTA, CCA, DGA, HFPA, NBR, PGA, WGA

Licorice Pizza (MGM/UA, Nov. 26, trailer) AFI, BAFTA, CCA, DGA, HFPA, NBR, PGA, WGA

Drive My Car (Sideshow/Janus, Nov. 24, trailer) LAFCA, NSFC, NYFCC

Don’t Look Up (Netflix, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, NBR, PGA, SAG, WGA

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight, Dec. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, NBR, WGA

*BEST DIRECTOR*

Projected Order of Finish

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) BAFTA, CCA, DGA, HFPA, LAFCA, NYFCC

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) CCA, DGA, HFPA

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) — podcast CCA, DGA, HFPA

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) BAFTA, CCA, DGA, NBR

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car) BAFTA, NSFC

*BEST ACTOR*

Projected Order of Finish

Will Smith (King Richard) — podcast BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, NBR, SAG

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) — podcast BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, NYFCC, SAG

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) HFPA, SAG

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

*BEST ACTRESS*

Projected Order of Finish

Kristen Stewart (Spencer) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) — podcast CCA, HFPA, IFP, SAG

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) — podcast LAFCA, NSFC

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR*

Projected Order of Finish

Troy Kotsur (CODA) BAFTA, CCA, FI, HFPA, IFP, SAG

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, LAFCA, NYFCC, SAG

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog) — podcast BAFTA

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos) CCA

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS*

Projected Order of Finish

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, LAFCA, SAG

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) — podcast CCA, HFPA, SAG

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) — podcast BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) BAFTA, FI, IFP

Judi Dench (Belfast) — podcast



*BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY*

Projected Order of Finish

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, USC

CODA (Sian Heder) BAFTA, CCA, WGA

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve) — podcast (Villeneuve) BAFTA, CCA, USC, WGA

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal) BAFTA, CCA, FI, IFP, USC

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe) BAFTA, LAFCA, NSFC



*BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY*

Projected Order of Finish

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, NYFCC, WGA

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota) — podcast (McKay) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, WGA

King Richard (Zach Baylin) BAFTA, CCA, WGA

The Worst Person in the World (Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt)

*BEST ANIMATED FEATURE*

Projected Order of Finish

Encanto (Disney) ACE, ADG, ANN, BAFTA, CAS, CCA, HFPA, MPSE, NBR, PGA

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix) ACE, ADG, ANN, BAFTA, CAS, CCA, MPSE, NYFCC, PGA

Flee (Neon/Participant) ANN, BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, LAFCA

Luca (Pixar) ACE, ADG, ANN, BAFTA, CAS, CCA, HFPA, MPSE, PGA

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) ACE, ADG, ANN, CAS, CCA, HFPA, MPSE, PGA



*BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE*

Projected Order of Finish

Summer of Soul (Hulu/Searchlight) ACE, AFI*, BAFTA, CAS, CCA, CEH, DGA, FI, IDA, IFP, LAFCA, MPSE, NBR, PGA

Flee (Neon/Participant) ACE, BAFTA, CCA, CEH, FI, IDA, IFP, MPSE, NBR, NSFC, NYFCC, PGA

Attica (Showtime) CCA, DGA, NBR

Ascension (MTV) CCA, CEH, DGA, FI, IFP, NBR, PGA

Writing With Fire (Music Box) IDA, PGA

*BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE*

Projected Order of Finish

Drive My Car (Japan) BAFTA, CCA, FI, HFPA, IFP

The Worst Person in the World (Norway) BAFTA, CCA, IFP, NBR, NYFCC

The Hand of God (Italy) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, MPSE

Flee (Denmark) CCA

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

*BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY*

Projected Order of Finish

Dune (Greig Fraser) ASC, BAFTA, CCA, CI

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner) ASC, BAFTA, CCA, LAFCA

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski) CCA, NYFCC

Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen) ASC, BAFTA, CCA

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel) ASC, BAFTA, CCA, CI, NBR

*BEST COSTUME DESIGN*

Projected Order of Finish

Dune (Robert Morgan & Jacqueline West) BAFTA, CCA, CDG

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell) CCA, CDG

Cruella (Jenny Beavan) BAFTA, CCA, CDG

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira) BAFTA, CCA, CDG

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini) BAFTA, CDG

*BEST FILM EDITING*

Projected Order of Finish

Dune (Joe Walker) ACE, BAFTA, CCA

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras) ACE, CCA

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin) ACE

King Richard (Pamela Martin) ACE

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum) ACE

*BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING*

Projected Order of Finish

Dune BAFTA, CCA, MUHS

The Eyes of Tammy Faye BAFTA, CCA, MUHS

Cruella BAFTA, CCA, MUHS

The Suicide Squad MUHS

Coming 2 America MUHS

*BEST ORIGINAL SCORE*

Projected Order of Finish

Dune (Hans Zimmer) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, HMMA, SCL

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood) BAFTA, CCA, HFPA, HMMA, SCL

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell) BAFTA, CCA, HMMA, SCL

Encanto (Germaine Franco) HFPA, SCL

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias) HFPA, HMMA, LAFCA, SCL

*BEST ORIGINAL SONG*

Projected Order of Finish

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die) — podcast CCA, HFPA, HMMA, SCL

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard) CCA, HFPA, HMMA

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto) — podcast CCA, HFPA

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast) HFPA, HMMA

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days) — podcast HMMA, SCL

*BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN*

Projected Order of Finish

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette) ADG, BAFTA, CCA

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen) ADG, BAFTA, CCA

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau) ADG, BAFTA, CCA

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh) ADG

*BEST SOUND*

Projected Order of Finish

Dune BAFTA, CAS, MPSE

West Side Story BAFTA, CAS, MPSE

No Time to Die BAFTA, CAS, MPSE

The Power of the Dog CAS, MPSE

Belfast MPSE



*BEST VISUAL EFFECTS*

Projected Order of Finish

Dune BAFTA, CCA, VES

No Time to Die BAFTA, CCA

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings CCA, VES

Free Guy BAFTA

*BEST ANIMATED SHORT*

Projected Order of Finish

The Windshield Wiper

Affairs of the Art BAFTA

Bestia ANN

Robin Robin

BoxBallet

*BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT*

Projected Order of Finish

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

The Queen of Basketball

Audible

Lead Me Home

*BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT*

Projected Order of Finish

The Long Goodbye

Please Hold

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

On My Mind