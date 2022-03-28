Oscars: Will Smith Holds Court at Vanity Fair Party After Chris Rock Slap: “It’s Been a Beautiful Night”

Oscar winner Will Smith took a victory lap at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after Sunday’s awards ceremony, dancing to his own hits as wife Jada Pinkett Smith cheered him on and telling The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s been a beautiful night.”

Smith seemed unbothered by the drama that happened on the Oscar stage earlier in the evening Sunday, when he slapped comedian Chris Rock for joking about his wife’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith has talked about her hair loss due to alopecia.

Smith entered the party with not only his wife but children Willow, Trey and Jaden in tow and other friends. Once inside, he was embraced by the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Lena Waithe and Trevor Noah, who gave Smith a long hug as he talked in his ear.

DJ D-Nice shouted Smith out as the actor danced to his own hits, such as “Summertime.”

Smith nabbed his first Academy Award for his role as Richard Williams, father to tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, in director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s biopic King Richard. “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said in his acceptance speech through tears, following the confrontation with Rock. “In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. … I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people.”

Watch Smith and his family at the Vanity Fair party below.