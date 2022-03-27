Oscars: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 94th Academy Awards are upon us.

The Oscars will be handed out Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, airing live on ABC across the country at 5 p.m. PT. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting, while Will Packer and Shayla Cowan are producing the show.

Heading into the ceremony, The Power of the Dog leads the nominees with a total of 12, followed by Dune with 10, West Side Story and Belfast with seven noms each and King Richard with six.

Those five films also will compete for best picture in a category that includes a total of 10 nominees: CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley round out the list.

Oscars will be handed out in 23 categories, from best picture to best director, along with the acting categories and crafts categories including best sound, best production design, best makeup and hairstyling and best visual effects. This year, a best popular film category has been added; it will recognize a film chosen by fans, based on Twitter votes.

In addition, the Academy is moving ahead with its controversial plan to present winners in eight categories — documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound — ahead of the live telecast. Those Oscars will be handed out inside the Dolby from 4-5 p.m. PT, with the presentations recorded and edited into the live broadcast.

Visit The Hollywood Reporter’s awards hub for all the latest news and analysis, along with Scott Feinberg’s The Race and Carolyn Giardina’s Behind the Screen blogs for more insight into this year’s Oscars.

The Hollywood Reporter will be keeping up with the list of winners (below) as they are announced live starting at 4 p.m. PT. Refresh for the latest.

BEST PICTURE

Belfast (Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers)

CODA (Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers)

Drive My Car (Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer)

Dune (Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers)

King Richard (Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers)

Licorice Pizza (Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers)

Nightmare Alley (Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile

Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers)

West Side Story (Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers)

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran)

Dune (Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

BEST SOUND

Belfast (Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri)

Dune (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett)

No Time to Die (Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor)

The Power of the Dog (Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb)

West Side Story (Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA (screenplay by Siân Heder)

Drive My Car (screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa

Oe)

Dune (screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve

and Eric Roth)

The Lost Daughter (written by Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (written by Jane Campion)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Belfast (written by Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay & David Sirota)

King Richard (written by Zach Baylin)

Licorice Pizza (written by Paul Thomas Anderson)

The Worst Person in the World (written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Affairs of the Art (Joanna Quinn and Les Mills)

Bestia (Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz)

Boxballet (Anton Dyakov)

Robin Robin (Dan Ojari and Mikey Please)

The Windshield Wiper (Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez)

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run (Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger)

The Dress (Tadeusz Lysiak and Maciej Ślesicki)

The Long Goodbye (Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed)

On My Mind (Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson)

Please Hold (K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse)

BEST FILM EDITING

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Coming 2 America (Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer)

Cruella (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon)

Dune (Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh)

House of Gucci (Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto (Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer)

Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie)

Luca (Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer

and Peter Del Vecho)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Ascension (Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell)

Attica (Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry)

Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sorensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie)

Summer of Soul (Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein)

Writing With Fire (Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh)

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Audible (Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean)

Lead Me Home (Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk)

The Queen of Basketball (Ben Proudfoot)

Three Songs for Benazir (Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei)

When We Were Bullies (Jay Rosenblatt)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Be Alive” — music and lyrics by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” — music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” — music and lyrics by Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” — music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas

O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” — music and lyrics by Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Dune (production design: Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos)

Nightmare Alley (production design: Tamara Deverell; set decoration: Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (production design: Grant Major; set decoration: Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (production design: Stefan Dechant; set decoration: Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (production design: Adam Stockhausen; set decoration: Rena DeAngelo)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune (Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and

Gerd Nefzer)

Free Guy (Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and

Dan Sudick)

No Time to Die (Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick)