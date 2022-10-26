People’s Choice Awards: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ Taylor Swift Among Nominees

The nominees for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards were revealed on Wednesday morning.

Top Gun: Maverick and Hocus Pocus 2 were among the movie nominees, while Abbott Elementary and Euphoria scored in the TV categories. Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, the latter of which just released her 10th studio album Midnights on Oct. 21, were nominated in various categories such as the album of 2022.

RuPaul’s Drag Race and Selling Sunset were among the reality TV nominees.

The annual awards show will air simultaneously on NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.

This year’s show will be hosted by actor, comedian and People’s Choice Awards nominee Kenan Thompson, hot off his Emmys hosting stint. He is nominated this year in the comedy TV Star category for Saturday Night Live.

See the full list of nominees below.

Movie of 2022

Bullet Train Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Elvis Jurassic World Dominion Nope The Batman Thor: Love and Thunder Top Gun: Maverick

Comedy Movie of 2022

Fire Island Hustle Hocus Pocus 2 Marry Me Senior Year The Adam Project The Lost City Ticket To Paradise

Action Movie of 2022

Black Adam Bullet Train Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Jurassic World Dominion The Batman The Woman King Thor: Love and Thunder Top Gun: Maverick

Drama Movie of 2022

Nope Death on the Nile Don’t Worry Darling Elvis Halloween Ends Luckiest Girl Alive Scream Where the Crawdads Sing

Male Movie Star of 2022

Brad Pitt – Bullet Train Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion Daniel Kaluuya – Nope Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Female Movie Star of 2022

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me Joey King – Bullet Train Keke Palmer – Nope Queen Latifah – Hustle Viola Davis – The Woman King

Drama Movie Star of 2022

Austin Butler – Elvis Daniel Kaluuya – Nope Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween Ends Keke Palmer – Nope Mila Kunis – Luckiest Girl Alive

Comedy Movie Star of 2022

Adam Sandler – Hustle Channing Tatum – The Lost City Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me Julia Roberts – Ticket To Paradise Queen Latifah – Hustle Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Action Movie Star of 2022

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Joey King – Bullet Train Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick Viola Davis – The Woman King Zöe Kravitz – The Batman

Show of 2022

Abbott Elementary Better Call Saul Grey’s Anatomy House of the Dragon Obi-Wan Kenobi Saturday Night Live Stranger Things This Is Us

Drama Show of 2022

Better Call Saul Cobra Kai Euphoria Grey’s Anatomy Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Ozark The Walking Dead This Is Us

Comedy Show of 2022

Abbott Elementary Black-ish Only Murders in the Building Never Have I Ever Saturday Night Live The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window Young Rock Young Sheldon

Reality Show of 2022

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Below Deck Sailing Yacht Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta The Kardashians The Real Housewives of Atlanta The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Selling Sunset

Competition Show of 2022

America’s Got Talent American Idol Dancing with the Stars RuPaul’s Drag Race The Bachelorette The Masked Singer Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls The Voice

Male TV Star of 2022

Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock Ewan McGregor – Obi-Wan Kenobi Ice-T – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Jason Bateman – Ozark Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Female TV Star of 2022

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever Mandy Moore – This Is Us Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Drama TV Star of 2022

Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy Jason Bateman – Ozark Mandy Moore – This Is Us Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria Zendaya – Euphoria

Comedy TV Star of 2022

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Daytime Talk Show of 2022

Good Morning America Live with Kelly and Ryan The Drew Barrymore Show The Ellen DeGeneres Show The Jennifer Hudson Show The Kelly Clarkson Show The View Today with Hoda and Jenna

Nighttime Talk Show of 2022

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Late Night with Seth Meyers The Daily Show The Late Late Show with James Corden The Late Show with Stephen Colbert The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Competition Contestant of 2022

Charli D’Amelio – Dancing with the Stars Bosco – RuPaul’s Drag Race Gabby Windey – The Bachelorette Mayyas – America’s Got Talent Noah Thompson – American Idol Selma Blair – Dancing with the Stars Teyana Taylor – The Masked Singer Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Reality TV Star of 2022

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset Garcelle Beauvais – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kandi Burruss – The Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore – The Real Housewives of Atlanta Khloé Kardashian – The Kardashians Kim Kardashian – The Kardashians Kyle Richards – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Bingeworthy Show of 2022

Bridgerton Bel-Air Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Inventing Anna Severance The Bear The Boys The Thing About Pam

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022

House of The Dragon La Brea Moon Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Stranger Things The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power The Umbrella Academy

Male Artist of 2022

Bad Bunny Charlie Puth Drake Harry Styles Jack Harlow Kendrick Lamar Luke Combs The Weeknd

Female Artist of 2022

Beyoncé Camila Cabello Doja Cat Lady Gaga Lizzo Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj Taylor Swift

Group of 2022

BTS 5 Seconds of Summer BLACKPINK Coldplay Imagine Dragons Måneskin OneRepublic Panic! At The Disco

Song of 2022

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo “As It Was” – Harry Styles “Break My Soul” – Beyoncé “First Class” – Jack Harlow “Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone “Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj “Wait For U” – Future Featuring Drake & Tems

Album of 2022

Dawn FM – The Weeknd Growin’ Up – Luke Combs Harry’s House – Harry Styles Midnights – Taylor Swift Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar Renaissance – Beyoncé Special – Lizzo Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Country Artist of 2022

Carrie Underwood Kane Brown Kelsea Ballerini Luke Combs Maren Morris Miranda Lambert Morgan Wallen Thomas Rhett

Latin Artist of 2022

Anitta Bad Bunny Becky G Shakira Karol G Rauw Alejandro Rosalía Sebastián Yatra

New Artist of 2022

Chlöe Dove Cameron GAYLE Latto Lauren Spencer-Smith Muni Long Saucy Santana Steve Lacy

Music Video of 2022

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift “As It Was” – Harry Styles “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)” – Charlie Puth “Let Somebody Go” – Coldplay X Selena Gomez “Oh My God” – Adele “Pink Venom” – BLACKPINK “PROVENZA” – KAROL G “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official” – BTS

Collaboration Song of 2022

“Left And Right” – Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook “Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran “Do We Have A Problem?” – Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby “Freaky Deaky” – Tyga X Doja Cat “Hold Me Closer” – Elton John & Britney Spears “Jimmy Cooks” – Drake Featuring 21 Savage “Party” – Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro “Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

Concert Tour of 2022

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour Ed Sheeran Tour Harry Styles Love On Tour LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

Social Celebrity of 2022

Bad Bunny Charlie Puth Doja Cat Lil Nas X Lizzo Reese Witherspoon Selena Gomez Snoop Dogg

Social Star of 2022

Addison Rae Brent Rivera Charli D’Amelio Jay Shetty Khaby Lame Mikayla Jane Nogueira Mr Beast Noah Beck

Comedy Act of 2022

Amy Schumer: Whore Tour Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022 David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix) Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum Kevin Hart: Reality Check Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix) Whitney Cummings – Jokes (Netflix)

Game Changer of 2022

Chloe Kim LeBron James Megan Rapinoe Nathan Chen Rafael Nadal Russell Wilson Serena Williams Steph Curry

Pop Podcast of 2022