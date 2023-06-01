American Film Institute Sets 2023 AFI Awards Date

The American Film Institute on Wednesday revealed that the 2023 AFI Awards will take place on Jan. 5, 2024, at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

AFI Awards selections are made through a jury process comprised of AFI trustees, artists, critics and scholars. Deadlines for submissions will be announced in the coming weeks, and the honorees will be announced in December.

“Celebrating the collaborative nature of film and television, AFI Awards is the only national program that honors creative teams as a whole, recognizing those in front of and behind the camera,” the institute said in a statement. “All of the honored works advance the art of the moving image, inspire audiences and artists alike, and enhance the rich cultural heritage of America’s art form. When placed in a historical context, these stories provide a complex and rich visual record of our modern world.”

Last year’s picks for the best movies of 2022 included Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Nope, She Said, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, The Woman King and Women Talking. On the TV side, AFI’s picks for the 10 best TV shows of the year were Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Better Call Saul, Hacks, Mo, Pachinko, Reservation Dogs, Severance, Somebody Somewhere and The White Lotus.

AFI also awarded a special award to The Banshees of Inisherin, with AFI saying the special honor is given to “works of excellence that fall outside of AFI Awards’ eligibility criteria.”