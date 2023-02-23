Dorian Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Sweeps LGBTQ Critics’ Prizes

'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the Dorian Film Awards, the winners of which were announced on Thursday morning by GALECA, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

The A24 film picked up seven awards including film of the year. Writer-director duo the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) earned both the best director and best original screenplay prizes, while Michelle Yeoh won best performance and co-star Ke Huy Quan won best supporting performance. The film was also honored with awards for visually striking film of the year and LGBTQ film of the year.

Everything Everywhere star Yeoh also earned a second honor with Wilde Artist of the Year. The honor, named for Oscar Wilde, goes to a “truly groundbreaking force in film, theater and/or television.” While Quan beat supporting performer nominee Stephanie Hsu, the actress was honored by the society as its rising star of the year.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Janelle Monaé was named LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer. Laura Poitras’ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, an intimate portrait of artist and activist Nan Goldin, was named the best LGBTQ documentary and best documentary.

Three A24 films were notable winners: Aftersun for best unsung film, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On for best animated film and Pearl for campiest film.

The group will announce the recipient of its Timeless Star career achievement honor at a later date.

View the complete list of winners below.

Film of the Year

Aftersun (A24)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – WINNER

The Fabelmans (Universal)

Tár (Focus Features)

LGBTQ Film of the Year

Benediction (Roadside Attractions)

Bros (Universal)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – WINNER

The Inspection (A24)

Tár (Focus Features)

Director of the Year

Todd Field, Tár (Focus Features)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – WINNER

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Sarah Polley, Women Talking (United Artists)

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun (A24)

Screenplay of the Year

Todd Field, Tár (Focus Features)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – WINNER

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Sarah Polley, Women Talking (United Artists)

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun (A24)

Non-English Language Film of the Year

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix, Amusement Park)

Close (A24)

Decision to Leave (Mubi, CJ Entertainment)

EO (Sideshow, Janus Films)

RRR (DVV Entertainment, Variance Films) – WINNER

Unsung Film of the Year

Aftersun (A24) – WINNER

After Yang (A24)

Benediction (Roadside Attractions)

The Eternal Daughter (A24)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Searchlight)

The Menu (Searchlight)

Emily the Criminal (Vertical/Roadside Attractions)

Film Performance of the Year

Cate Blanchett, Tár (Focus Features)

Austin Butler, Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Viola Davis, The Woman King (Sony)

Danielle Deadwyler, Till (United Artists)

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Brendan Fraser, The Whale (A24)

Mia Goth, Pearl (A24)

Paul Mescal, Aftersun (A24)

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection (A24)

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – WINNER

Supporting Film Performance of the Year

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney, Marvel)

Hong Chau, The Whale (A24)

Jaime Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness (Neon)

Nina Hoss, Tár (Focus Features)

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Keke Palmer, Nope (Universal)

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – WINNER

Documentary of the Year

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon) – WINNER

Fire of Love (Neon, National Geographic)

Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios)

Moonage Daydream (Neon)

Navalny (Warner Bros.)

LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon) – WINNER

Framing Agnes (Kino Lorber)

Moonage Daydream (Neon)

Nelly & Nadine (Wolfe Releasing)

Sirens (Oscilloscope)

Animated Film of the Year

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (A24) – WINNER

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (DreamWorks, Universal)

Turning Red (Disney, Pixar)

Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Film Music of the Year

Babylon – score by Justin Hurvitz (Paramount)

Elvis – score and music production by Elliott Wheeler; the music of Elvis Presley; various artists (Warner Bros.)

RRR – score by M.M. Keeravani (DVV Entertainment, Variance Films)

Tár – score and curation by Hildur Guðnadóttir (Focus Features) – WINNER

Women Talking – score by Hildur Guðnadóttir (United Artists)

Visually Striking Film of the Year

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century)

Babylon (Paramount)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – WINNER

Nope (Universal)

RRR (DVV Entertainment, Variance Films)

Campiest Flick of the Year

Babylon (Paramount)

Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Pearl (A24) – WINNER

RRR (DVV Entertainment, Variance Films)

Rising Star Award

Austin Butler

Frankie Corio

Stephanie Hsu – WINNER

Gabriel LaBelle

Jenna Ortega

Jeremy Pope

Wilde Artist Award

To a truly groundbreaking force in film, theater and/or television



Cate Blanchett

Billy Eichner

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Michelle Yeoh – WINNER

GALECA LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer Award

Janelle Monáe