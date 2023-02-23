Dorian Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Sweeps LGBTQ Critics’ Prizes

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the Dorian Film Awards, the winners of which were announced on Thursday morning by GALECA, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.
The A24 film picked up seven awards including film of the year. Writer-director duo the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) earned both the best director and best original screenplay prizes, while Michelle Yeoh won best performance and co-star Ke Huy Quan won best supporting performance. The film was also honored with awards for visually striking film of the year and LGBTQ film of the year.
Related Stories
Everything Everywhere star Yeoh also earned a second honor with Wilde Artist of the Year. The honor, named for Oscar Wilde, goes to a “truly groundbreaking force in film, theater and/or television.” While Quan beat supporting performer nominee Stephanie Hsu, the actress was honored by the society as its rising star of the year.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Janelle Monaé was named LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer. Laura Poitras’ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, an intimate portrait of artist and activist Nan Goldin, was named the best LGBTQ documentary and best documentary.
Three A24 films were notable winners: Aftersun for best unsung film, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On for best animated film and Pearl for campiest film.
The group will announce the recipient of its Timeless Star career achievement honor at a later date.
View the complete list of winners below.
Film of the Year
Aftersun (A24)
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – WINNER
The Fabelmans (Universal)
Tár (Focus Features)
LGBTQ Film of the Year
Benediction (Roadside Attractions)
Bros (Universal)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – WINNER
The Inspection (A24)
Tár (Focus Features)
Director of the Year
Todd Field, Tár (Focus Features)
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – WINNER
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)
Sarah Polley, Women Talking (United Artists)
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun (A24)
Screenplay of the Year
Todd Field, Tár (Focus Features)
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – WINNER
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)
Sarah Polley, Women Talking (United Artists)
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun (A24)
Non-English Language Film of the Year
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix, Amusement Park)
Close (A24)
Decision to Leave (Mubi, CJ Entertainment)
EO (Sideshow, Janus Films)
RRR (DVV Entertainment, Variance Films) – WINNER
Unsung Film of the Year
Aftersun (A24) – WINNER
After Yang (A24)
Benediction (Roadside Attractions)
The Eternal Daughter (A24)
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Searchlight)
The Menu (Searchlight)
Emily the Criminal (Vertical/Roadside Attractions)
Film Performance of the Year
Cate Blanchett, Tár (Focus Features)
Austin Butler, Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Viola Davis, The Woman King (Sony)
Danielle Deadwyler, Till (United Artists)
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)
Brendan Fraser, The Whale (A24)
Mia Goth, Pearl (A24)
Paul Mescal, Aftersun (A24)
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection (A24)
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – WINNER
Supporting Film Performance of the Year
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney, Marvel)
Hong Chau, The Whale (A24)
Jaime Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness (Neon)
Nina Hoss, Tár (Focus Features)
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)
Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
Keke Palmer, Nope (Universal)
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – WINNER
Documentary of the Year
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon) – WINNER
Fire of Love (Neon, National Geographic)
Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios)
Moonage Daydream (Neon)
Navalny (Warner Bros.)
LGBTQ Documentary of the Year
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon) – WINNER
Framing Agnes (Kino Lorber)
Moonage Daydream (Neon)
Nelly & Nadine (Wolfe Releasing)
Sirens (Oscilloscope)
Animated Film of the Year
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (A24) – WINNER
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (DreamWorks, Universal)
Turning Red (Disney, Pixar)
Wendell & Wild (Netflix)
Film Music of the Year
Babylon – score by Justin Hurvitz (Paramount)
Elvis – score and music production by Elliott Wheeler; the music of Elvis Presley; various artists (Warner Bros.)
RRR – score by M.M. Keeravani (DVV Entertainment, Variance Films)
Tár – score and curation by Hildur Guðnadóttir (Focus Features) – WINNER
Women Talking – score by Hildur Guðnadóttir (United Artists)
Visually Striking Film of the Year
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century)
Babylon (Paramount)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – WINNER
Nope (Universal)
RRR (DVV Entertainment, Variance Films)
Campiest Flick of the Year
Babylon (Paramount)
Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
Pearl (A24) – WINNER
RRR (DVV Entertainment, Variance Films)
Rising Star Award
Austin Butler
Frankie Corio
Stephanie Hsu – WINNER
Gabriel LaBelle
Jenna Ortega
Jeremy Pope
Wilde Artist Award
To a truly groundbreaking force in film, theater and/or television
Cate Blanchett
Billy Eichner
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Michelle Yeoh – WINNER
GALECA LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer Award
Janelle Monáe
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
berlinale 2023
‘Suzume’ Review: Anime Maestro Makoto Shinkai Returns With a Coming-of-Age Adventure That Pulses With Feeling
-
Rambling Reporter
Halle Bailey Opens Up About ‘The Little Mermaid’ Racist Backlash: “As a Black Person, You Just Expect It”
-
-
-
Paul Mescal
Barry Keoghan Replaces Paul Mescal in Mubi’s Irish Drama ’Bring Them Down,’ First Look Revealed
-
international
‘Doctor Who’ Actor Phil Davis Says He Has Resigned From BAFTA, Calling Sunday’s Awards Show an “Embarrassing Travesty”