Michelle Yeoh Dedicates Golden Globe Win to “All Who Came Before Me Who Look Like Me”

Michelle Yeoh won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

“It’s been an amazing journey, an incredible fight, to be here today but I think it’s been worth it,” said Yeoh in her acceptance speech at the 2023 Golden Globes. “I remember when I first came to Hollywood it was a dream come true until I got here. I came here and was told: You’re a minority. Someone said to me, ‘You speak English?'” remembered Yeoh, before joking. “I said, yeah the flight here was about 13 hours long so I learned on the way.”

As the piano started to play to usher Yeoh off the stage, the actress joked: “Shut up, please. I can beat you up.” Yeoh thanked her co-stars Ke Huy Quan, who earlier in the night won a Golden Globe of his own, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis, as well as directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

The winner concluded her speech, saying, “This is for all the shoulders I stand, all who came before me who look like me, and all who are going on this journey with us.”

Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), Margot Robbie (Babylon), Anya-Taylor Joy (The Menu) and Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) were also nominated in the category.

The Golden Globes are back at the Beverly Hilton after not airing on NBC last year after an entertainment industry boycott sparked by Los Angeles Times exposés in 2021 that revealed Golden Globes organization The Hollywood Foreign Press Association contained no Black members and had engaged in unethical conduct and suspect financial practices.

The HFPA, which presents the Golden Globes, is owned by Eldridge Industries. The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge.

