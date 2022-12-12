Golden Globes: Disney Empire Leads With 17 Noms, Including Searchlight’s 12

The Disney empire scored the most Golden Globe nominations of any film company with a total of 17 nods, including a dozen for specialty division Searchlight Pictures, home of The Banshees of Inisherin.

Banshees led all films with eight nominations in virtually every top category, including best picture, musical or comedy, best director, best actor and best screenplay.

Among big studio releases at Disney, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way for Water, which opens in cinemas this week, will vie for best picture, drama, and best director, while Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will compete for best supporting actress (Viola Davis) and best original song (“Lift Me Up”). And Pixar’s Turning Red is nominated for the best animated feature.

The biggest question: How much will companies promote their nominations as the organization behind the Globes tries to make a comeback? (In previous times, a top nomination was quickly incorporated into ad materials.)

On Jan. 10, 2023, the Golden Globes will return to NBC after a year off the air. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, presenter of the awards, was swept up in controversy in 2021 over its demographic makeup and other issues.

Universal’s film domain will also be a key player in this years Globes race after picking up 11 noms, including four for specialty division Focus Features, home of Tár. On the Universal side, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans led with five top nominations, including for best picture, drama, and best director.

Indie distributor A24 impressed with 10 nods for several films, including box office sensation Everything Everywhere All At Once, which nabbed six awards, the most of any film after Banshees of Inisherin.

A24’s count also includes an acting nom for The Whale‘s Brendan Fraser, who has already said he won’t attend the show because of a 2003 inappropriate touching incident involving the HFPA’s then-president.

Netflix followed with nine noms, including two for for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which will compete for best picture, musical or comedy.

Like Universal and Disney, Paramount Pictures made a strong showing with seven nominations, meaning that the major Hollywood studios claim four of the top spots in race for best picture, drama. Paramount’s contender in that category is Top Gun: Maverick, which earned two noms (Tom Cruise, who returned his previous Globe statutes because of the controversy, was shut out of the actor’s race).

Paramount’s other major player is Babylon — which nabbed five noms, including for best musical or comedy, even though it doesn’t hit theaters until over Christmas.

Another major studio pic snagging top nominations was Warner Bros.’ Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s hit Elvis Presley biopic, which is up for best picture, drama, best director and best actor. (That puts Warners’ Globe count at three.)

Sony’s various film divisions landed a combined four nominations, including two for Sony Pictures Classics (The Son) and one each for TriStar (The Woman King) and Columbia (Where the Crawdads Sing).

Companies landing two nominations included Orion Pictures/United Artists Releasing (Women Talking), Neon (Triangle of Sadness) and Variance Films (RRR).

Amazon’s Prime Video claimed one nomination for non-English-language nominee Argentina, 1985.

The HFPA is owned by Eldridge Industries. The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge.