‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,’ ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Tie for Best Family Film at 2023 Movieguide Awards (Exclusive)

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (left) and 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish and Sonic The Hedgehog 2 tied for best family movie at the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards, which honor “the best of family-friendly movies and television programs and spiritually uplifting entertainment.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power won the award for best mature audience television, and Resistance: 1942 won the award for best mature audience movies.

The honors also include the top award of the Grace Prizes for Most Inspiring Performances in Movies & TV, which are given to an actor or actress for the best performance in a movie or a television program. Candace Cameron Bure won the Grace for TV for A Christmas… Present, while Pat Boone won the Grace for movies for The Mulligan.

The Kairos Prize announced that Alice Bowden and David Hyde (Hope From the Ashes) were the winners of the 2022-23 scriptwriting competition that focuses exclusively on uplifting screenplays. Since its inception, more than 17 scripts submitted have moved into production and/or been released.

The winners were revealed at a ceremony hosted by Terry Crews at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood that aired on UPtv on Sunday night. The show featured musical performances by Chrissy Metz and Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr.

Awards were presented to the most inspirational projects in Hollywood released in 2022, honoring actors, directors, producers, studio executives and others. “We are thrilled to celebrate inspirational movies, streaming, and television programs in person this year,” Movieguide founder and publisher Dr. Ted Baehr said.

Also during the ceremony, UP Entertainment founder and CEO Charles “Charley” Humbard was honored with Movieguide’s Visionary Award, which is given to “a person who has made a positive influence on the entertainment industry and culture.”

“It is truly an honor to be receiving this award,” Humbard said. “From the beginning we recognized a need for uplifting and positive entertainment for viewers across America. Today, with five unique brands serving diverse audiences, we can truly say we are doing our part to uplift someone. Thank you to Movieguide for recognizing and championing the need to make and celebrate positive, uplifting programming in Hollywood.”

Presenters included Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, Paula Abdul, Donna Mills, Kate Flannery, Jonathan Roumie, Kathy Ireland, Bruce Davison, Haylie Duff, Rob Meyes, Tiffany Daniels, Reagan To, Kristi Murdock, Jonathan Roumie, Jason Cook and Michelle Morgan.

Also at the ceremony, Baehr presented highlights of Movieguide’s 2022 Report to the Entertainment Industry, which analyzes the box office performance of all movies, including from both major and independent studios, and each movie’s content across thousands of data points. This annual report aims to be “a barometer of what kinds of stories and messages deliver the best box office returns.”

The Movieguide Awards “represents the viewing preferences of millions of families across the country with a Top 100 iPhone app with 1 in 3 parents using Movieguide to determine what content they choose to see.”

A full list of Movieguide Awards winners follows.

Best Family Movies (TIE)

The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (WINNER)

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (WINNER)

Best Mature Audience Movies

Father Stu: Reborn

Jurassic World: Dominion

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Resistance: 1942 (WINNER)

Top Gun: Maverick

Uncharted

Best Family Television

A Christmas… Present (WINNER)

Instant Dream Home: Episode 1.8: “Four Years In One Day”

Reba McEntire: My Chains Are Gone

Rescued By Ruby

A Waltons Thanksgiving

Wingfeather Saga: Chapter 1: “Leeli And The Sea Dragon”

Best Mature Audience Television

Blood And Treasure: Season Two

Blue Bloods: Episode 12.20: “Silver Linings”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power: Episode 1.8: “Alloyed” (WINNER)

Star Wars-Andor: Episode 1.12-Rix Road

Styled With Love

Epiphany Prize Movies

The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2 (WINNER)

Father Stu: Reborn

Resistance: 1942

Running The Bases

Uncharted

Epiphany Prize Television

Blood And Treasure: Season Two

A Christmas… Present

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (WINNER)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power: Episode 1.8: “Alloyed”

Rise

Faith & Freedom Award Movies

Devotion

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Resistance: 1942

Running The Bases (WINNER)

Top Gun: Maverick

Faith & Freedom Award Television

A Waltons Thanksgiving (WINNER)

Blood And Treasure: Season Two

Blue Bloods: Episode 12.20: “Silver Linings”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power: Episode 1.8: “Alloyed”

Rise

Star Wars-Andor-Episode 1.12-Rix Road

Most Inspirational Independent Movie

Family Camp (WINNER)

I Heard The Bells

The Mulligan

Resistance: 1942

Running The Bases

Most Inspirational Independent Streaming/Television

5000 Blankets (WINNER)

Comenius: Life And Legacy Of John Amos Comenius

David

Legacy Peak

Why The Nativity?

Grace Award Movies

Father Stu: Reborn – Mark Wahlberg

I Heard The Bells – Stephen Atherholt

The Mulligan – Pat Boone (WINNER)

Resistance: 1942 – Cary Elwes

Running The Bases – Brett Varvel

Grace Award Television

Reba McEntire: My Chains Are Gone – Reba McEntire

Blood And Treasure: Season Two – Mark Gagliardi

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas – Dolly Parton

A Christmas… Present – Candace Cameron Bure (WINNER)

The Chosen: Episode 3.3: Physician, Heal Yourself – Jonathan Roumie

Kairos Prize Winners

Alice Bowden & David Hyde, writers of Hope From the Ashes