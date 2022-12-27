Most Anticipated Movie Releases of 2023

From left: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,' 'Creed III,' 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' and 'Barbie'

From a cocaine bear to a Willy Wonka origin story and the latest in the John Wick, Aquaman and Mission: Impossible franchises, there is a lot to look forward to in 2023. Next year, we will see new movies from Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson and Nia DaCosta and long-awaited titles like the live-action Barbie movie and the Spider-Verse follow-up.

Check out some of the most anticipated 2023 feature film releases below.

M3GAN

Jan. 6

A creepy artificial intelligence doll is tasked with being the friend of a recently orphaned girl. What could possibly go wrong? Gerard Johnstone directs this team-up from horror producers James Wan and Jason Blum starring Allison Williams.

House Party

Jan. 13

The reimagining of the 1990 classic follows two friends who throw a massive party in the house of NBA superstar LeBron James, who also produced the movie and appears as himself.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Feb. 17

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantanmania’ Marvel Studios

The latest installment in the Ant-Man franchise will see Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lily’s Wasp exploring the Quantum Realm and battling a new big bad, Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.

Cocaine Bear

Feb. 24

From director Elizabeth Banks, a bear in Kentucky ingests cocaine that ends up in the forest after a bungled drug run and goes on a homicidal rampage.

March 3

‘Creed III’ Everett

Franchise star Michael B. Jordan is stepping behind the camera for this entry, which will see Adonis Creed face off against a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, played by Majors.

Scream 6

March 10

The franchise update continues with the next gen of Ghostface survivors attempting to leave Woodsboro behind for a new start in New York City. Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Melissa Barrera and Mason Gooding return, along with Scream vet Hayden Panettiere.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

March 17

Pushed from 2022, the Shazam! sequel will see Zachary Levi’s hero square off against Helen Mirren’s Hespera.

John Wick: Chapter 4

March 24

Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ Niko Tavernise

Keanu Reeves is back as the former hitman turned hit in a globe-trotting entry directed by Chad Stahelski. Bill Skarsgard joins as Wick’s latest foe, while Donnie Yen is set to star as an old friend.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

March 31

The movie adaptation of the beloved role-playing game from Game Night duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein stars Chris Pine as the head of a band of adventurers searching for a lost relic. Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant round out the cast.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

April 7

The latest attempt at bringing the video game to the big screen is an animated feature that has the eponymous Italian plumber voiced by Chris Pratt, with Charlie Day as Luigi and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

Renfield

April 14

The horror comedy sees Nicolas Cage playing Dracula, with a focus on his henchman, played by Nicholas Hoult, who starts to consider life outside his servitude, finding a new lease on life in modern-day New Orleans.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

May 5

The final Guardians film takes place after Endgame, with Peter Quill reeling from the loss of Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora.

Fast X

May 19

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in ‘F9’ Courtesy of Universal Studios

The second-to-last installment of the Fast franchise will see Vin Diesel and his team back together, this time joined by franchise newcomer Brie Larson.

May 26

The latest live-action animation from Disney is a remake of the 1989 classic and will have Halle Bailey starring as Princess Ariel. Melissa McCarthy will play Ursula, with Javier Bardem playing King Triton.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

June 2

The follow-up to the Oscar-winning Marvel animation will see Miles Morales diving into the multiverse, meeting new Spider-Mans and foes voiced by franchise newcomers like Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae and Daniel Kaluuya.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

June 9

The first Transformers movie since 2017’s The Last Knight stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback and centers on Brooklyn archaeologists in the 1990s who uncover an ancient conflict.

No Hard Feelings

June 16

This coming-of-age comedy-drama stars Jennifer Lawrence as a woman who answers a Craigslist ad that was placed by a mother for someone to date her son before he enters college. The project has been described as being in the vein of Bad Teacher and Risky Business.

June 23

Ezra Miller as The Flash in 2017’s ‘Justice League’ Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.,

Ezra Miller, who has been mired in controversy, will lead the DC superhero stand-alone that will see the return of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batmans.

Untitled Adele Lim Comedy

June 23

The directorial debut from the Crazy Rich Asians writer follows four Asian American women as they travel through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers.

June 30

Harrison Ford in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The latest Indiana Jones is set in 1969, against the backdrop of the Space Race, and sees Jones — along with a goddaughter played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge — attempt to uncover whether the U.S. government recruited their former World War II enemies in desperation to beat the Soviet Union.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One

July 14

The seventh installment of Tom Cruise’s spy thriller series will no doubt include globe-trotting and outsize stunts.

July 21

The latest from Christopher Nolan tells the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer as he develops the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy leads a cast that also includes Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon, among many, many others.

Barbie

July 21

Margot Robbie as Barbie Courtesy of Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Entertainement

The long-awaited movie based on the best-selling toy has Margot Robbie starring as Barbie, Ryan Gosling playing Ken, and Greta Gerwig in the director’s chair.

July 28

The Captain Marvel follow-up will see the team-up of Larson’s Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Aug. 4

An animated feature based on the 1980s cartoon about humanoid, pizza-loving and crime-fighting turtles, produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Blue Beetle

Aug. 18

Previously destined for HBO Max, the stand-alone superhero movie is getting a full theatrical release. It follows a Mexican American teenager, Jaime Reyes, who gains superpowers thanks to a blue scarab beetle.

Equalizer 3

Sept. 1

Denzel Washington in ‘Equalizer 2’ Everett

Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington are back for the latest movie about retired U.S. Marine and former DIA officer Robert McCall.

The Expendables 4

Sept. 22

Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Dolph Lundgren return as mercenaries, who are this time tasked with taking down an arms dealer who commands the might of a massive private army. Iko Uwais and Andy Garcia also star.

Kraven the Hunter

Oct. 6

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as big-game hunter Sergei Kravinoff, a Spider-Man villain. Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose also star.

The Exorcist

Oct. 13

After finishing up his take on another horror classic, Halloween, David Gordon Green is now back in theaters with The Exorcist, a sequel to the 1973 film about a 12-year-old girl who is possessed by a demon.

Dune: Part Two

Nov. 3

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in ‘Dune: Part One’ Courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

The second half of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi adaptation will pick up where Part One left off, with Paul Atreides looking to avenge his family by teaming up with the Fremen. Joining Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya will be Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Nov. 17

The Hunger Games prequel stars Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12 who is mentored by a then-18-year-old Coriolanus Snow.

Dec. 25

Jason Momoa in 2018’s ‘Aquaman’ Jasin Boland/ © Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection

The sequel will see the return of Jason Momoa’s DC superhero, along with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta and Nicole Kidman’s Atlanna. Franchise newcomers include Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, a marine biologist obsessed with finding Atlantis, Jani Zhao as Stingray, and Indya Moore as Karshon.

Dec. 20

The movie adaptation of the Broadway musical, itself an adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel, stars Fantasia as Celie, with Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Aunjanue Ellis and Ciara among the supporting cast.

Wonka

Dec. 15

Paddington director Paul King is behind this Willy Wonka origin story that stars Chalamet as the future candymaker. The story will center on how he met the Oompa Loompas on one of his earliest adventures.

Disappointment Blvd.

TBD

The logline for the latest film from Ari Aster reads: “A decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.” Joaquin Phoenix leads a cast that includes Patti LuPone and Nathan Lane.

Maestro

TBD

The Leonard Bernstein biopic has Bradley Cooper back in the director’s chair for the first time since A Star Is Born. He will play the famous composer, with Carey Mulligan, Jeremy Strong, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke and Sarah Silverman also appearing in the Netflix project.

Napoleon

TBD

The latest historical drama from Ridley Scott will track the French leader’s origins and, as the logline reads, “swift, ruthless climb to Emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine.” Phoenix plays Napoleon, with Vanessa Kirby starring opposite him as Empress Joséphine.

Asteroid City

TBD

The latest from Wes Anderson is set at an astronomy convention in a desert town in the 1950s. Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Edward Norton, Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Hong Chau and Bryan Cranston are among the large ensemble cast.

Killers of the Flower Moon

TBD

The latest team-up between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio is expected next year from Apple TV+. Based on the book of the same name, the story takes place after members of the Osage tribe in the United States are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s.