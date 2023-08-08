New York Film Festival Reveals Main Slate Including ‘Poor Things,’ ‘All of Us Strangers’ and ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

The 2023 New York Film Festival has revealed its main slate, adding screenings of Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, starring Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe, and Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, and Cannes titles Anatomy of a Fall and La Chimera to its lineup.

Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or-winning Anatomy of a Fall, starring Sandra Hüller as a novelist on trial for the murder of her husband, is also in the 32-film lineup, as is Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera, starring Isabella Rossellini and Josh O’Connor as a British ex-convict who reconnects with a group of tomb raiders as he helps them locate graves dating back to the Etruscan period filled with valuable antiquities.

Hüller also stars in fellow NYFF title and Cannes prize winner The Zone of Interest, loosely inspired by the 2014 novel of the same name by Martin Amis, which marks director Jonathan Glazer’s first time in the festival’s main slate. That film, about the banality of evil, centers around a Garman family in the mid-1940s, the patriarch of which works as head Commandant at Auschwitz.

The festival will also feature the U.S. premiere of Oscar-winning Drive My Car director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s new film Evil Does Not Exist, an ecopolitical thriller about a single parent and his young daughter living in a rural village that’s about to be disrupted by the arrival of Tokyo company, Playmode, which is building a glamping site for city tourists.

Other notable titles in the main slate include Orlando, My Political Biography, a documentary about past and present trans lives anchored and guided by Virgiina Woolf’s novel Orlando; Annie Baker’s debut film Janet Planet, starring Julianne Nicholson; and the U.S. premiere of Radu Jude’s Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World.

The main slate, consisting of films from 18 different countries, including Cannes and Berlin prizewinners, will also feature the North American premiere of a newly unearthed and restored short directed by Agnès Varda and featuring Pier Paolo Pasolini while both were in town for the fourth NY Film Festival in 1966. The film will screen before La Chimera and Pictures of Ghosts.

The 2023 New York Film Festival will open with Todd Haynes’ May December and close with Michael Mann’s Ferrari, with Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla screening as the centerpiece film.

The 61st New York Film Festival, presented by Film at Lincoln Center, is set to run from Sept. 29-Oct. 15 at Lincoln Center and in venues around New York City.