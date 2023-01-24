Listen: ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast Episodes With 13 of 2023’s Oscar Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Thirteen guests of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast were recognized with Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. You also can click here to subscribe to the podcast, for free, providing you with access to all of our nearly 500 past episodes, and alerts about future ones.
- Cate Blanchett (best actress, Tár) — podcast
- Jerry Bruckheimer (best picture, Top Gun: Maverick) — podcast
- David Byrne (best original song, “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast
- Ruth E. Carter (best costume design, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) — podcast
- Alfonso Cuaron (best live action short, Le Pupille) — podcast 1 and 2
- Guillermo del Toro (best animated feature, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) — podcast 1 and 2
- Lady Gaga (best original song, “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick) — podcast 1 and 2
- Stephanie Hsu (best supporting actress, Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast
- Kazuo Ishiguro (best adapted screenplay, Living) — podcast posting today
- Steven Spielberg (best picture/best director/best original screenplay, The Fabelmans) — podcast
- Diane Warren (best original song, “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman) — podcast 1, 2 and 3
- Michelle Williams (best actress, The Fabelmans) — podcast
- Michelle Yeoh (best actress, Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Oscars 2023
Oscars: Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh Among First-Time Nominees in Acting Categories
-
-
-
Heat Vision
Oscars: ‘Black Panther’ Star Angela Bassett Makes Marvel History With Best Supporting Actress Nod
-
Robert De Niro
Cosmo Jarvis to Star Alongside Robert De Niro in Barry Levinson’s Gangster Drama ‘Wise Guys’ (Exclusive)