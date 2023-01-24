×
Listen: ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast Episodes With 13 of 2023’s Oscar Nominees

Tune in to Scott Feinberg's career-retrospective conversations with nominees for acting, directing, producing, writing, costume design, songwriting, animation and shorts.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Ruth E. Carter, Lady Gaga, Kazuo Ishiguro and Michelle Yeoh
Jerry Bruckheimer, Ruth E. Carter, Lady Gaga, Kazuo Ishiguro and Michelle Yeoh Phillip Faraone/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images;Frazer Harrison/Getty Images;Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images;Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Thirteen guests of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast were recognized with Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. You also can click here to subscribe to the podcast, for free, providing you with access to all of our nearly 500 past episodes, and alerts about future ones.

  1. Cate Blanchett (best actress, Tár) — podcast
  2. Jerry Bruckheimer (best picture, Top Gun: Maverick) — podcast
  3. David Byrne (best original song, “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast
  4. Ruth E. Carter (best costume design, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) — podcast
  5. Alfonso Cuaron (best live action short, Le Pupille) — podcast 1 and 2
  6. Guillermo del Toro (best animated feature, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) — podcast 1 and 2
  7. Lady Gaga (best original song, “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick) — podcast 1 and 2
  8. Stephanie Hsu (best supporting actress, Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast
  9. Kazuo Ishiguro (best adapted screenplay, Living) — podcast posting today
  10. Steven Spielberg (best picture/best director/best original screenplay, The Fabelmans) — podcast
  11. Diane Warren (best original song, “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman) — podcast 1, 2 and 3
  12. Michelle Williams (best actress, The Fabelmans) — podcast
  13. Michelle Yeoh (best actress, Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast

