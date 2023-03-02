Oscars: Dwayne Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Jonathan Majors Among First Group of Presenters

The first wave of presenters has been announced for the 2023 Oscars

Oscar winners Riz Ahmed, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and Questlove will present at the 95th annual ceremony, joined by previous Oscar nominees Glenn Close, Samuel L. Jackson and Melissa McCarthy.

Also set to appear are Creed III co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, as well as Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Janelle Monáe and Zoe Saldaña. Hindi film star Deepika Padukone and Hong Kong actor, director and mixed martial artist Donnie Yen will also attend, reflecting the growing international presence in the Academy’s voting body as well as the Oscars’ global influence and audience.

Also announced today are executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner and executive producer Molly McNearney. The producers will continue announcing talent during the lead up to the ceremony.

In November, the Academy announced that Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the third time. “We felt like we needed someone who could definitely handle the show,” Academy president Janet Yang told THR on Nov. 16. Kimmel himself offered a first look at his hosting gig in Feburary, poking fun at best picture nominee Top Gun: Maverick in a trailer for the awards ceremony that debuted during Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“I have to admit, I wasn’t expecting to be asked to host again,” Kimmel said in the trailer. That lead Maverick actor Jon Hamm, appearing in the Kimmel trailer, to clarify, “We asked a lot of people before you.”

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.