Feinberg Forecast: Oscars Standings as Dust Settles From ‘Avatar’ Premiere, Flurry of Winner and Nomination Announcements

'Avatar: The Way of Water'

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s executive editor of awards Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and industry insiders, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

*BEST PICTURE*

Frontrunners

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

The Fabelmans (Universal) — podcast (Steven Spielberg)

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century/Disney)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) — podcast (Jerry Bruckheimer)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Babylon (Paramount)

Tár (Focus)

Women Talking (UAR)

Major Threats

The Woman King (Sony)

She Said (Universal)

Triangle of Sadness (Neon)

RRR (Variance)

Nope (Universal) — podcast (Jordan Peele)

Till (UAR) — podcast (Barbara Broccoli)

Thirteen Lives (Amazon) — podcast (Ron Howard)

Possibilities

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney) — podcast (Kevin Feige)

Armageddon Time (Focus)

Living (Sony Classics)

A Man Called Otto (Sony) — podcast 1 and 2 (Tom Hanks)

Empire of Light (Searchlight)

The Whale (A24)

Aftersun (A24)

*BEST DIRECTOR*

Frontrunners

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) — podcast

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Daniel Scheinert & Daniel Kwan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Damien Chazelle (Babylon) — podcast

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

Major Threats

Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

S. S. Rajamouli (R.R.R.)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Todd Field (Tár)

Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave)

Alejandro González Iñárritu (Bardo) — podcast

Possibilities

Ron Howard (Thirteen Lives) — podcast

Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick)

Jordan Peele (Nope) — podcast

Chinonye Chukwu (Till)

Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Maria Schrader (She Said)

Charlotte Wells (Aftersun)

*BEST ACTOR*

Frontrunners

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)

Major Threats

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

Tom Hanks (A Man Called Otto) — podcast 1 and 2

Diego Calva (Babylon)

Adam Sandler (Hustle) — podcast

Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Possibilities

Hugh Jackman (The Son) — podcast

Gabriel LaBelle (The Fabelmans)

Will Smith (Emancipation) — podcast

Song Kang-ho (Broker)

Jonathan Majors (Devotion)

Adam Driver (White Noise) — podcast

Still to See or Under Embargo

Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water)

*BEST ACTRESS*

Frontrunners

Cate Blanchett (Tár) — podcast

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)

Major Threats

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Margot Robbie (Babylon) — podcast

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Vicky Krieps (Corsage)

Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) — podcast

Rooney Mara (Women Talking)

Zoe Kazan (She Said)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu) — podcast

Possibilities

Jennifer Lawrence (Causeway) — podcast

Jessica Chastain (The Good Nurse) — podcast

Letitia Wright (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Sigourney Weaver (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Léa Seydoux (One Fine Morning)

Emma Corrin (Lady Chatterley’s Lover)

Mia Goth (Pearl)

Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR*

Frontrunners

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brad Pitt (Babylon)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse) — podcast

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Major Threats

Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Tom Hanks (Elvis) — podcast 1 and 2

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Jeremy Strong (Armageddon Time) — podcast

Possibilities

Ben Whishaw (Women Talking)

Micheal Ward (Empire of Light)

Anthony Hopkins (Armageddon Time) — podcast

Woody Harrelson (Triangle of Sadness)

Mark Rylance (Bones and All)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS*

Frontrunners

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Major Threats

Janelle Monáe (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) — podcast

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Claire Foy (Women Talking) — podcast

Jessie Buckley (Women Talking)

Carey Mulligan (She Said) — podcast

Keke Palmer (Nope)

Possibilities

Nina Hoss (Tár)

Gabrielle Union (The Inspection)

Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King)

Anne Hathaway (Armageddon Time)

Laura Dern (The Son)

Frankie Corio (Aftersun)

*BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY*

Frontrunners

Women Talking (Sarah Polley)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Rian Johnson)

She Said (Rebecca Lenkiewicz)

Living (Kazuo Ishiguro)

White Noise (Noah Baumbach)

Major Threats

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (David Magee)

The Good Nurse (Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

The Whale (Samuel D. Hunter)

The Son (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller)

Possibilities

The Wonder (Alice Birch & Sebastián Lelio)

Avatar: The Way of Water (James Cameron, Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Joe Robert Cole & Ryan Coogler)

Top Gun: Maverick (Peter Craig, Ehren Kruger, Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie & Eric Warren Singer)

*BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY*

Frontrunners

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert)

The Fabelmans (Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg) — podcast (Spielberg)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

Tár (Todd Field)

Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Östlund)

Major Threats

Babylon (Damien Chazelle) — podcast

The Woman King (Dana Stevens)

Aftersun (Charlotte Wells)

Armageddon Time (James Gray) — podcast

Till (Keith Beauchamp, Chinonye Chukwu & Michael Reilly)

Nope (Jordan Peele) — podcast

Decision to Leave (Park Chan-wook & Seo-kyeong Jeong)

Possibilities

Cha Cha Real Smooth (Cooper Raiff)

The Inspection (Elegance Bratton)

Elvis (Jeremy Doner, Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell & Craig Pearce)

R.R.R. (S. S. Rajamouli)

Empire of Light (Sam Mendes)

Close (Lukas Dhont & Angelo Tijssens)

Broker (Hirokazu Koreeda)

*BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE*

Frontrunners

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Corsage (Austria)

Major Threats

EO (Poland)

Holy Spider (Denmark)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Saint Omer (France)

Bardo (Mexico)

Still to See or Under Embargo

Alcarràs (Spain)

Cinema Sabaya (Israel)

Eternal Spring (Canada)

Girl Picture (Finland)

Joyland (Pakistan)

Klondike (Ukraine)

Narcosis (Netherlands)

Nostalgia (Italy)

Plan 75 (Japan)

War Sailor (Norway)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE*

Frontrunners

All That Breathes (HBO)

Fire of Love (Nat Geo/Neon)

Good Night Oppy (Amazon)

Navalny (Warner Bros./CNN)

Retrograde (Nat Geo)

Major Threats (rest of shortlist)

Last Flight Home (MTV)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)

Sr. (Netflix)

Descendant (Netflix)

The Territory (Nat Geo)

Moonage Daydream (Neon)

Bad Axe (IFC)

The Return of Tanya Tucker (Sony Classics)

Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down (Briarcliff/CNN)

Turn Every Page (Sony Classics)

Possibilities

The Janes (HBO)

Freedom on Fire (still seeking U.S. distribution)

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song (Sony Classics)

Icarus: The Aftermath (still seeking U.S. distribution)

In Her Hands (Netflix)

Civil (Netflix)

Bitterbrush (Magnolia)

Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams (Sony Classics)

Still to See or Under Embargo

2nd Chance (Showtime)

Aftershock (Hulu)

Art & Krimes (MTV)

Breaking Bread (Cohen Media Group)

The Corridors of Power (Showtime)

Eternal Spring (self-distributing)

The Exiles (Gravitas)

Hidden Letters (Cargo)

I Didn’t See You There (POV)

If These Walls Could Sing (Disney)

Is That Black Enough for You?!? (Netflix)

Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues (Apple)

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse (Disney)

Mija (Disney)

Nelly & Nadine (Wolfe)

Nothing Compares (Showtime)

The Pez Outlaw (Gravitas)

The Princess (HBO)

Punch 9 for Harold Washington (still seeking U.S. distribution)

Riotsville, U.S.A. (Magnolia)

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me (Apple)

Sidney (Apple)

The Voice of Dust and Ash (still seeking U.S. distribution)

The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari (Netflix)

We Are Art: Through the Eyes of Annalaura (Cinedigm)

Wildcat (Amazon)

The Will to See (Cohen Media Group)

*BEST ANIMATED FEATURE*

Frontrunners

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (A24)

Turning Red (Pixar)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Dreamworks)

Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Major Contenders

Inu-Oh (GKIDS)

Strange World (Disney)

Apollo 10 1/2 (Netflix)

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (20th Century)

The Bad Guys (Universal)

Possibilities

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal/Illumination)

Eternal Spring (ARTE)

Luck (Apple/Skydance)

My Father’s Dragon (Netflix)

The Sea Beast (Netflix)

*BEST ORIGINAL SONG*

Frontrunners

“Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) — Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna & Tems

“Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick) — Bloodpop, Lady Gaga & Benjamin Rice — podcast 1 and 2 (Gaga)

“Naatu Naatu” (RRR) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani & Rahul Sipligunj

“Nobody Like U” (Turning Red) — Billie Eilish & Finneas — podcast

“New Body Rhumba” (White Noise) — James Murphy

Major Threats (rest of shortlist)

“Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing) — Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) — Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz

“Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” (Avatar: The Way of Water) — Simon Franglen, Swedish House Mafia & Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye

“Do A Little Good” (Spirited) — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

“This Is a Life” (Everything Everywhere All at Once) — David Byrne, Ryan Lott & Mitski — podcast (Byrne)

“Ready As I’ll Never Be” (The Return of Tanya Tucker) — Brandi Carlile & Tanya Tucker

“Stand Up” (Till) — D’Mile & Jazmine Sullivan

“Time” (Amsterdam) — Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham, Giveon Evans, Daniel Pemberton & Jahaan Akil Sweet

“Applause” (Tell It Like a Woman) — Diane Warren

“The Songcord” (Avatar: The Way of Water) — Simon Franglen

Possibilities

“(You Made It Feel Like) Home” (Bones and All) — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

“Love Is Not Love” (Bros) — Billy Eichner & Marc Shaiman

“My Mind and Me” (Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me) — Selena Gomez

“Not Alone” (Devotion) — Joe Jonas

“Good Afternoon” (Spirited) — Benj Pasek, Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Justin Paul & Mark Sonnenblick

“I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick) — One Republic

“Heartbeat” (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile) — Shawn Mendes

“At the Automat” (The Automat) — Mel Brooks

“Til You’re Home” (A Man Called Otto) — David Hodges and Rita Wilson

“On My Way” (Marry Me) — Ivy Adara, Leroy Clampitt & Michael Pollack

“Dust & Ash” (The Voice of Dust and Ash) — J. Ralph

“A Tree of Life” (A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting) — Kate Diaz & Idina Menzel

“A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen” (Wildcat) — Robin Pecknold

“Lift Your Wings” (My Father’s Dragon) — Frank Danna, Jeff Danna, Mychael Danna, Meg LeFauve & Nora Twomey

“We Are Art” (We Are Art: Through the Eyes of Annalaura) — Annalaura di Luggo & Paky Di Maio

“Brasília Bella” (18 1/2) — Luis Guerra, Dan Mirvish & Caro Pierotto