‘The Old Young Crow,’ ‘Way Better’ Take Top Prizes at Palm Spring International ShortFest

'The Old Young Crow' and 'Way Better'

The Old Young Crow took home the top prize at the 2023 Palm Springs International Shortfest on Sunday. The Japanese-United States short film follows an elderly Persian man recalling the lessons he learned from an elderly Japanese woman.

The best animated short award went to Lithuania’s Way Better, which centers on a man who’s expecting the worst but hoping for the best from his upcoming medical test results. He spends his time over the course of a week waiting in a limbo of his own creation, dreading things that haven’t happened yet.

Other top awards of the festival went to China’s Will You Look At Me for documentary short, France’s Sét Lam for live-action short over 15 minutes and Spain’s Mystic Tiger for live-action short 15 minutes and under. The top five films are now eligible to submit their shorts to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for Oscar consideration.

Four more awards were presented to students for their projects, and nine shorts received special jury awards for best international short, U.S. short, comedy short, LGBTQ short and midnight short, among others.

Winners also received $25,000 worth of cash prizes for being selected out of 299 short films competing for awards during the festival that runs from June 20-26.

See all the winners below.

Oscar Qualifying Awards

Best of the Festival

The Old Young Crow (Japan/U.S.), directed by Liam LoPinto

Best Animated Short

Way Better (Lithuania), directed by Skirmanta Jakaitė

Best Documentary Short

Will You Look At Me (China), directed by Shuli Huang

Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes

Sèt Lam (France), directed by Vincent Fontano

Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes and Under

Mystic Tiger (Spain), directed by Marc Martínez

Student Short Awards

Best Student Animated Short

The Rainbow Dung Beetle (U.S.), directed by Ellen Moway and Cole Dupzyk

Best Student International Short

A Dead Marriage (Poland), directed by Michel Toczek

Best Student U.S. Short

SULAM (Ladder) (U.S), directed by Noam Argov

Student Documentary Short

Kaamoksen Valossa (Finland), directed by Niko Väistö

Special Jury Awards

Best International Short

Soleil de nuit (Canada), directed by Fernando López and Maria Camila Arias

Best U.S. Short

Closing Dynasty (U.S.), directed by Lloyd Lee Choi

Best Comedy Short

Flail (U.S.), directed by Ben Gauthier

Best LGBT+ Short

Blond Night (Canada), directed by Gabrielle Demers

Best Midnight Short

Nian (U.S.), directed by Michelle Krusiec

Mozaik Bridging the Borders Award

Fata Morgana (Germany/Syria), directed by Daood Alabdulaa

Local Jury Award

Under G-d (U.S.), directed by Paula Eiselt

Young Cineastes Award

We Were Meant To (U.S.), directed by Tari Wariebi

Kids’ Choice Award

Canary (Canada), directed by Pierre-Hugues Dallaire and Benoit Therriault