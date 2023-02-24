Austin Butler, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser Among Presenters for 2023 PGA Awards

The Producers Guild Awards stage will be filled with some of the year’s biggest stars, who will be presenters at Saturday night’s awards show.

Austin Butler, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Billy Eichner, Bob Odenkirk, Cate Blanchett, Danielle Deadwyler, Diego Luna, Eugenio Derbez, Hong Chau, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kate Hudson, Ke Huy Quan, Leslie Odom, Jr., Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Sandra Oh and Stephanie Hsu will take the stage to present throughout the evening.

Other notable stars who will spotlight this year’s top producing talent include Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Dave Burd, Hannah Einbinder, Jay Ellis, Kerry Condon, Mo Amer, Monica Barbaro, Nicole Byer, Robert Rodriguez, Ron Howard, Sacha Baron Cohen, Sherry Lansing and more.

Every year, the PGA Awards gather acclaimed producers, industry leaders and teams to celebrate the year’s biggest producers behind the top films, television series and other media projects.

The top prize of the night is often seen as an indicator to what may take home best picture at the Oscars. This year’s nominees for the show’s outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures award are Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and The Whale.

The 2023 PGA Awards will also recognize previously announced honorees Tom Cruise (David O. Selznick Award), Mindy Kaling (Norman Lear Award), Warner Bros. Pictures Group CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy (Milestone Award) and Till (Stanley Kramer Award), for their achievements and contributions to the industry.

The 34th annual Producers Guild Awards will take place on Feb. 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.