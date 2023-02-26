PGA Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

- Share this article on Facebook
The 2023 PGA Awards are currently underway as the Producers Guild of America honors its picks for the best of the year in film and TV.
Daveed Diggs kicked off the show with opening comments. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio was the first winner of the night, presented by Hacks‘ Hannah Einbinder, as he noted it was “a fantastic year for animation, every artist in this category is trying to push it,” once again emphasizing that animation is an art form for audiences beyond children.
B.J. Novak presented the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television to Mindy Kaling, recalling their early days together at The Office and their careers since. “She knows a lot about producing now but she was great at it even before she did, because she’s a great producer for the same reason that many people, including her, are great parents right away. She cares so much that she either knows what to do or finds out fast,” he said, adding, “She cares so much about everything, and I care so much about her.”
In her acceptance, Kaling dedicated the award to her late mother and thanked The Office producers Greg Daniels and Howard Klein for giving her her start. She also shouted out Lear for “paving the way for all kinds of people to be centered on TV — nuanced, three-dimensional people who are sometimes awkward or selfish but they’re always hilarious.” Kaling also thanked her studio exec partners, “powerful people who have all believed in me, believed in the good business that is inclusive content, and encouraged me to fill my productions with tons of new talent, particularly women of color.”
Eugenio Derbez presented best episodic TV, drama to The White Lotus, to producer David Bernad, who jokingly apologized to those people in the crowd who voted for the show and hoped to see Mike White or Jennifer Coolidge give a speech, and Dave Burd presented outstanding live entertainment, variety, sketch, standup and talk television to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.
Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and The Whale are up for the night’s biggest honor, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.
In the TV categories, Andor, Better Call Saul, Ozark, Severance and The White Lotus are nominated for drama while Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Hacks and Only Murders in the Building are up for comedy. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Pam & Tommy round out the limited series or anthology category.
Aside from the competitive awards, Tom Cruise is being recognized with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award, Till with the Stanley Kramer Award and Warner Bros.’ Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy with the Milestone Award.
The non-televised show, now in its 34th year, is taking place at the Beverly Hilton.
Read on for a full list of this year’s nominees, which will be updated as winners are announced live. Refresh for the latest.
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
The Whale
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
Andor
Better Call Saul
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus (WINNER)
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Pam & Tommy
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Pinocchio
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
30 for 30
60 Minutes
George Carlin’s American Dream
Lucy and Desi
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (WINNER)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Top Chef
The Voice
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture
All That Breathes
Descendant
Fire of Love
Navalny
Nothing Compares
Retrograde
The Territory
More to come.
