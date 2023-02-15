SAG Awards: Andrew Garfield, Don Cheadle Among First Group of Presenters

The Screen Actors Guild Awards on Tuesday unveiled the first batch of A-list presenters scheduled to appear at its upcoming ceremony honoring the year’s best acting performances in film and television.

Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield will present the Life Achievement honor — the guild’s most prestigious honor bestowed upon an actor for “career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment,” per a press release — to Sally Field, a SAG and Oscar winner. The pair have previously appeared together in The Amazing Spider-Man films.

Other confirmed presenters in the first round include current nominees Emily Blunt (The English) and Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), as well as SAG winner and Oscar nominee Don Cheadle, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, first-time Oscar nominee Paul Mescal and Emily in Paris star Ashley Park.

The SAG Awards had previously announced Antonia Gentry of Ginny & Georgia and Haley Lu Richardson of The White Lotus as its ambassadors this year, which will include presenting duties. More presenters are scheduled to be unveiled in the coming days.

The SAG Awards will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Viewers will be able to watch the show live on Netflix’s YouTube channel.