SAG Awards: Jamie Lee Curtis Expresses Love for Acting

Jamie Lee Curtis took home the outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role honor for Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 2023 SAG Awards.

After she was met with a standing ovation by the crowd, Curtis began her speech by acknowledging that she comes from a long history of actors. Curtis, who is the daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, said her parents “came from nothing and they became these monstrous stars in this industry that they loved so much.”

“I married an actor. I love actors. I love acting. I love the job we get to do. I love being a part of a crew. I love being a part of a cast,” she continued. “I love what we do with each other. It’s such a beautiful job and I know that so many people in our industry who are actors don’t get to do this job and you look at nights like this and think, ‘Is that ever gonna be possible for me?’”

Curtis joked that her status as a “nepo baby” might be one of the reasons she has had such a successful career. “But the truth of the matter is I’m 64 years old and this is just amazing,” she added.

The award winning-actress continued her speech by giving a shout-out to her Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star Michelle Yeoh and led the crowd in chanting her name.

Curtis then explained that she was told the film was “weird,” though immediately agreed to play the role of Deirdre because Yeoh had been cast as Evelyn. “Michelle Yeoh, I love you,” she said. “Thank you for Deirdre. For all the Deirdres. For all the Evelyns and Deirdres in the world, we love you. We see you. We feel you. We are you. We’re here together.”

The category’s nominees included Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Curtis’ Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star Stephanie Hsu.

In addition to competing against each other at the 2023 SAG Awards, all five actors are nominated in the best supporting actress category at the 2023 Oscars.

This year’s SAG Awards took place Fairmont Century Plaza and streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel ahead of streaming on Netflix in 2024.