Ke Huy Quan Makes History With SAG Award Win: “This Moment Belongs to Everyone Who Has Asked for Change”

Ke Huy Quan won the award for best supporting actor at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards for his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once, directed by Daniels, Kwan and Scheinert. Orlando Bloom presented the award.

In his speech, Quan said: “This is a really emotional moment for me. Recently, I was told that if I would win tonight, I would become the very first Asian actor to win in this category. When I heard this, I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to just me. It also belongs to everyone who has asked for change. When I stepped away from acting, it’s because there were so few opportunities.” He went on to recognize his fellow castmates and fellow Asian nominees.

“Thank you to Michelle Yeoh — Michelle, I’m so glad that when we both started our careers in 1984, that one day we would both meet on the big screen. … And lastly, to all those at home who are watching or struggling and waiting to be seen, please keep on going because the spotlight will one day find you,” he concluded.

Quan’s win is especially noteworthy for coming decades after the actor entered the business as a child star, appearing in such classics as Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies. This awards season, with numerous wins, he has noted his jubilation at being received back in front of the camera after nearly 40 years.

On Sunday, he won over fellow nominees Paul Dano, for Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans; Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson of The Banshees of Inisherin; and The Good Nurse’s Eddie Redmayne. The best supporting actor SAG Awards has lined up with the subsequent Oscars victor every year since 2016.

Additionally, Quan is the first Vietnamese-American actor ever to be nominated and, as he said in his speech, the first Asian actor to ever win in this category at the SAG Awards. He’s the only non-white male actor nominated individually at this year’s ceremony.

EEAAO is also nominated for actors Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh and outstanding cast at the ceremony, winning for the latter three later in the ceremony.

