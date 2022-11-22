Independent Spirit Awards Film Nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Leads With Eight Nods

From left: Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

The 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations in film categories were revealed Tuesday morning.

Taylour Paige and Raúl Castillo announced this year’s movie nominees in a live stream on Film Independent’s YouTube channel.

A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominations with eight nods including best feature, directing and screenplay (to filmmaking duo Daniels). Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu were also honored for their performances. Among the other leading Oscar contenders include Focus Features’ Tàr, which earned noms for Todd Field’s direction and writing and performances from Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss. Women Talking writer-director Sarah Polley also earned nominations for directing and screenplay, and the actress-turned-director will also receive the Robert Altman award along with the United Artists film’s ensemble, which includes Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Rooney Mara and Ben Whishaw.

This year is the first in which Film Independent is doing away with gender-specific distinctions for the Spirit Awards’ acting honors, instead replacing best actor/actress and supporting actor/actress with gender-neutral categories with the same combined number of nominees. The new categories are best lead performance and best supporting performance. Those each feature 10 nominees, but the new gender-neutral category of best breakthrough performance will only feature five nominees.

Earlier this year, the Spirit Awards also increased the budget cap for eligible films to $30 million or less or, for the John Cassavetes Award, $1 million or less.

The 38th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony is set to take place on March 4, 2023 at the beach by the Santa Monica Pier. Nominations for the Spirit Awards’ TV categories, which will also contain gender-neutral acting honors, will be revealed on Dec. 13.

A complete list of this year’s Spirit Awards film nominees follows.

BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer)

Bones and All

Producers: Timothée Chalamet, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Luca Guadagnino, David Kajganich, Lorenzo Mieli, Marco Morabito, Gabriele Moratti, Theresa Park, Peter Spears

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Producers: Daniel Kwan, Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

Our Father, the Devil

Producers: Ellie Foumbi, Joseph Mastantuono

Tár

Producers: Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan

Women Talking

Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Frances McDormand

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)

Aftersun

Director: Charlotte Wells

Producers: Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

Emily the Criminal

Director: John Patton Ford

Producers: Tyler Davidson, Aubrey Plaza, Drew Sykes

The Inspection

Director: Elegance Bratton

Producers: Effie T. Brown, Chester Algernal Gordon

Murina

Director: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Producers: Danijel Pek, Rodrigo Teixeira

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Director/Producer: Jamie Dack

Producer: Leah Chen Baker

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer)

The African Desperate

Writer/Director/Producer: Martine Syms

Writer/Producer: Rocket Caleshu

Producer: Vic Brooks

A Love Song

Writer/Director/Producer: Max Walker-Silverman

Producers: Jesse Hope, Dan Janvey

The Cathedral

Writer/Director: Ricky D’Ambrose

Producer: Graham Swon

Holy Emy

Writer/Director: Araceli Lemos

Writer/Producer: Giulia Caruso

Producers: Mathieu Bompoint, Ki Jin Kim, Konstantinos Vassilaros

Something in the Dirt

Writer/Director/Producer: Justin Benson

Director/Producer: Aaron Moorhead

Producer: David Lawson Jr.

BEST DIRECTOR

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies

BEST SCREENPLAY

Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines

K.D. Dávila, Emergency

Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies

John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Dale Dickey, A Love Song

Mia Goth, Pearl

Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Taylor Russell, Bones and All

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Nina Hoss, Tár

Brian d’Arcy James, The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser

Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (New Award)

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Gracija Filipović, Murina

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Hélène Louvart, Murina

Gregory Oke, Aftersun

Eliot Rockett, Pearl

Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost

BEST EDITING

Ricky D’Ambrose, The Cathedral

Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Blair McClendon, Aftersun

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Monika Willi, Tár

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

Women Talking

Director: Sarah Polley

Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight

Ensemble Cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter

BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

All That Breathes

Director/Producer: Shaunak Sen

Producers: Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Director/Producer: Laura Poitras

Producers: Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

A House Made of Splinters

Director: Simon Lereng Wilmont

Producers: Monica Hellström

Midwives

Director/Producer: Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing

Producers: Mila Aung-Thwin, Ulla Lehmann, Bob Moore

Riotsville, U.S.A.

Director: Sierra Pettengill

Producers: Sara Archambault, Jamila Wignot

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

Corsage

Austria/Luxembourg/France/Belgium/Italy/England

Director: Marie Kreutzer

Joyland

Pakistan/USA

Director: Saim Sadiq

Leonor Will Never Die

Philippines

Director: Martika Ramirez Escobar

Return to Seoul

South Korea/France/Belgium/Romania

Director: Davy Chou

Saint Omer

France

Director: Alice Diop

PRODUCERS AWARD presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey – The Producers Award, now in its 26th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 29th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.

Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny

Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 28th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.

Isabel Castro, Mija

Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There

Rebeca Huntt, Beba