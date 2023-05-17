Producers Guild Awards 2024 Date Announced

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
The 2024 Producers Guild Awards will take place on Feb 25, 2024 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California, Producers Guild of America Presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald DeLine announced on Wednesday.
Last year’s event honored Tom Cruise with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures, Mindy Kaling with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television, Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy with the Milestone Award and the film Till with the Stanley Kramer Award. Top honors went to Everything Everywhere All At Once, The White Lotus, The Bear, Navalny and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.
Related Stories
The 2024 PGA Awards will take place one day after the 2024 SAG Awards, and next year’s Academy Awards are set for March 10.
Below are other key dates for the 35th annual Producers Guild Awards.
Eligibility Period for 2024 Producers Guild Awards
January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2023: Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports Children’s and Short Form
Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline
Friday, September 1, 2023: Documentary Motion Pictures
Friday, September 29, 2023: Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports Children’s and Short Form)
Friday, October 13, 2023: Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures
Screener Submission Deadline
Friday, September 1, 2023: Documentary Motion Pictures
Nomination Polls Open
Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Thursday, November 30, 2023
Television Series/Specials and Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 14, 2023
Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 21, 2023
Nomination Polls Close
Thursday, December 14, 2023 (2:00 pm PST): Sports, Children’s and Short Form
Thursday, January 11, 2024 (2:00 pm PST): Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures
Nominees Announced
Tuesday, December 12, 2023: Documentary Motion Pictures
Friday, December 15, 2023: Sports, Children’s and Short Form
Friday, January 12, 2024: Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures
Final Polls Open
Monday, January 22, 2024: Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures
Friday, January 26, 2024: Sports, Children’s and Short Form
PGA’s East and West Coast Celebrations of the 2024 Producers Guild Awards Nominees and Producing Teams
Dates to be announced
Final Polls Close
Thursday, February 8, 2024 (2:00 pm PST): Sports, Children’s and Short Form:
Thursday, February 15, 2024 (2:00 pm PST): Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures
Awards Show
Sunday, February 25, 2024
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
japan
‘Monster’ Review: Hirokazu Kore-eda Measures the Weight of Bullying on Childhood Friendship in Tender But Diffuse Drama
-
-
Heat Vision
‘The Little Mermaid’ Stars Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King on Recreating Ariel’s Hair Flip, Singing Live and Prince Eric’s Dangerous Boots
-
Cannes film reviews
‘The Animal Kingdom’ Review: Romain Duris and Adèle Exarchopoulos in a Sensitive French Sci-Fi Adventure
-
-
Sony Pictures Classics
‘Strange Way of Life’ Review: Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal Heat Up the Desert in Pedro Almodóvar’s Intoxicating Queer Western