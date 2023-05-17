Producers Guild Awards 2024 Date Announced

The 2024 Producers Guild Awards will take place on Feb 25, 2024 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California, Producers Guild of America Presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald DeLine announced on Wednesday.

Last year’s event honored Tom Cruise with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures, Mindy Kaling with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television, Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy with the Milestone Award and the film Till with the Stanley Kramer Award. Top honors went to Everything Everywhere All At Once, The White Lotus, The Bear, Navalny and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

The 2024 PGA Awards will take place one day after the 2024 SAG Awards, and next year’s Academy Awards are set for March 10.

Below are other key dates for the 35th annual Producers Guild Awards.

Eligibility Period for 2024 Producers Guild Awards

January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2023: Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports Children’s and Short Form

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Friday, September 1, 2023: Documentary Motion Pictures

Friday, September 29, 2023: Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports Children’s and Short Form)

Friday, October 13, 2023: Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures

Screener Submission Deadline

Friday, September 1, 2023: Documentary Motion Pictures

Nomination Polls Open

Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Television Series/Specials and Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Nomination Polls Close

Thursday, December 14, 2023 (2:00 pm PST): Sports, Children’s and Short Form

Thursday, January 11, 2024 (2:00 pm PST): Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures

Nominees Announced

Tuesday, December 12, 2023: Documentary Motion Pictures

Friday, December 15, 2023: Sports, Children’s and Short Form

Friday, January 12, 2024: Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures

Final Polls Open

Monday, January 22, 2024: Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures

Friday, January 26, 2024: Sports, Children’s and Short Form

PGA’s East and West Coast Celebrations of the 2024 Producers Guild Awards Nominees and Producing Teams

Dates to be announced

Final Polls Close

Thursday, February 8, 2024 (2:00 pm PST): Sports, Children’s and Short Form:

Thursday, February 15, 2024 (2:00 pm PST): Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures

Awards Show

Sunday, February 25, 2024