‘65’ Trailer Pits Adam Driver Against Dinosaurs After Space Mission Gone Wrong

Adam Driver is facing off against dinosaurs in the first full trailer for Sony Pictures’ sci-fi thriller 65.

Set 65 million years in the past, the film centers on a spacecraft pilot named Mills who realizes he and a child, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), are the only two survivors of a crash on a mysterious planet. The two of them soon find themselves battling dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures as they attempt to return home.

Hitting theaters March 10, 2023, 65 is written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who co-wrote the 2018 horror hit A Quiet Place. The film counts Beck, Woods, Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi as producers, while Doug Merrifield, Jason Cloth and Aaron L. Gilbert are executive producers.

The trailer, which calls to mind the Jurassic Park franchise, shows Mills and Koa doing their best to band together and outlast their unlikely foes. “You need to be quiet — and move,” Mills tells Koa in a key moment from the spot. “You and I are going to get home.”

Driver, known for playing Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, can next be seen in Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, which hits Netflix on Dec. 30. Driver’s part in the film adaptation of Don DeLillo’s acclaimed novel earned the actor a Golden Globe nomination earlier this week.

He is a four-time Emmy nominee, three of which came for his work on HBO’s Girls, and has earned Oscar noms for his roles in BlacKkKlansman (2018) and Marriage Story (2019).