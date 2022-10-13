Paramount’s ’80 For Brady’ Sets February Release Date

- Share this article on Facebook
80 for Brady, the football movie revolving around the 2017 Super Bowl, has a date to touch down in theaters. Paramount will open the film on Feb. 3, 2023.
The project stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field as four friends who take a life-changing trip to Super Bowl LI to see their hero, Tom Brady, play. Based on a true story, the feature will include an appearance by Brady, who produces via his 199 Productions. Paramount acquired the rights from Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content).
The Climb co-writer and star Kyle Marvin directs, who executive produces with Michael Covino. Booksmart‘s Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins penned the script. Billy Porter, Fieri, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang and Harry Hamlin also star.
