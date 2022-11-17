‘80 for Brady’ Trailer Brings Hollywood Icons and Athletes Together in Road-Trip Comedy

- Share this article on Facebook
It’s been a busy year for Tom Brady, including his short-lived retirement, return to football, divorce from Gisele Bündchen and now the new trailer released Thursday for 80 for Brady.
Kyle Marvin directs and co-writes, alongside Michael Covino, Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, the comedy featuring Hollywood icons Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field. Brady not only stars in the movie but also produces through his production company, 199 Productions, along with Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content.
80 for Brady, inspired by a true story, follows four best friends, played by Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field, on their wild adventure to the 2017 Super Bowl. They’re all New England Patriots fans and take the life-changing trip to see their hero, seven-time Super Bowl Champion Brady, play.
“Isn’t that what friendship is? That we face the unknown together,” Field’s character says in the trailer. And that journey brings nothing but chaos, laughter and a life-changing trip for the quartet as they make their way to one of the biggest sporting events in the nation.
The Hollywood Reporter first reported in February, right after Brady’s retirement announcement, that the movie would be the athlete’s first post-football move. But that quickly changed when Brady confirmed less than two months later that he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.
Football wasn’t the only thing the NFL star was making headlines for this year. Brady and Gisele announced in October that they have officially divorced, ending their 13-year marriage.
80 for Brady premieres in theaters on Feb. 3.
Watch the trailer below.
