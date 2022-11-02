Universal’s ‘A Deadly Education’ Enlists ‘Ms. Marvel’ Director Meera Menon

A Deadly Education, the upcoming fantasy adaptation from Universal, has found its director. Meera Menon, the director who has helmed episodes of Ms. Marvel, For All Mankind and The Walking Dead, is stepping behind the camera for the project.

A Deadly Education is the first book in author Naomi Novik’s Scholomance trilogy, which Universal optioned in 2020 ahead of its publication. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman will produce, with Jurassic World Dominion screenwriter Emily Carmichael penning the script with up-and-coming writer Shantha Susman.

A Deadly Education centers on El Higgins, a girl with unmatched power who enters a school for the magically gifted. Once you enter the school, there are only two ways out: graduation or death. The New York Times best selling series also includes The Last Graduate, which won the Lodestar Hugo Award, and The Golden Enclaves, which was released in September.

In addition to episodes of The Punisher, Dirty John and Outlander, Menon is behind the 2013 indie road trip comedy Farah Goes Bang, and the Sundance feature Equity.

Jeyun Munford and Christine Sun are overseeing for Universal. Carly Kleinbart is overseeing development on behalf of Lieberman and Hoberman.

Menon is repped by WME and Yorn, Levine. Carmichael is repped by Curate, Verve and Ginsburg Daniels. Novik is repped by Cynthia Manson Literary Agency and Debbie Deuble Hill at APA.