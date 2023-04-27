‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Trailer Makes Noise at CinemaCon

The mysterious A Quiet Place: Day One is coming into focus. Franchise shepherd John Krasinski shared the first trailer during Paramount’s CinemaCon presentation, revealing the setting for the first time.

“Set within the same world of A Quiet Place 1 and 2, the film diverges from the Abbott family story and follows a woman played by the incredible Lupita Nyong’o as she navigates the horrific first moments of the alien invasion in the loudest city in the world, New York City.”

The trailer begins with Nyong’o’s character on a bus, as she hears loud sounds — and a sudden blast as the back of her buss explodes.

“Experience the day our world went quiet,” reads the tagline as the camera pans up to show dozens of asteroids falling to Earth. Moments later, we see Nyong’o’s character, covered in dust, waking up and wondering around the city as people run in chaos.

The Paramount film, which wrapped just a few weeks ago, is based on an original idea from A Quiet Place filmmaker Krasinski, and is directed by Pig‘s Michael Sarnoski, who also wrote the script. Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou and Denis O’Hare star.

The Quiet Place series takes place in a world in which blind, monster-like aliens hunt down anything that makes a sound, ravaging the Earth.

A Quiet Place became a surprise smash in 2018, turning Krasinski into an A-list director. It earned $340.9 million globally, with the sequel, A Quiet Place Part II grossing $297.3 million globally in 2021, a strong showing as the theatrical business was coming out of the pandemic.

Krasinski spoke about traveling the country to screenings of Part Two as people started returning to theaters, calling it a great honor of his career.

The Quiet Place franchise originated from an original spec script from Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, who shared screenplay credit with Krasisnki, who performed his own work on the script after he boarded as director. Krasinski is also developing A Quiet Place Part III.

A Quiet Place: Day One is due out in theaters fo March 8, 2024. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and Krasinski are producing the feature.