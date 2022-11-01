Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

- Share this article on Facebook
Lupita Nyong’o is headed to the A Quiet Place universe. The actor is in final negotiations to lead Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
The film is a spinoff of Paramount’s A Quiet Place, which in 2018 became a surprise hit in the hands of director and star John Krasinski. It earned $340.9 million on a $17 million budget. The Krainski-directed A Quiet Place: Part 2 followed in 2021 and earned $297.3 million.
Michael Sarnoski, who became a top director after helming Nicolas Cage’s Pig, will direct, based on an original idea from Krasinski. The story is being kept under wraps for the film, which is due out March 8, 2024.
Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller will produce via Platinum Dunes. Krasinski will produce via his Sunday Night banner with partner, Allyson Seeger, executive producing. In addition to this spinoff, a third installment of the main A Quiet Place is in the works and set for 2025.
Nyong’o is an Oscar winner for 12 Years a Slave and is preparing for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which debuts Nov. 11. She has become a go-to for high profile genre storytelling, also starring in Jordan Peele’s Us and having a role in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.
Nyong’o is repped by CAA. Deadline first reported the news of her casting.
